Contact Toyota of Warsaw today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2010 Toyota Land Cruiser . This Toyota includes: UPGRADE PKG Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated Rear Seat(s) Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Navigation System Rear Spoiler CD Player Intermittent Wipers Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Leather Steering Wheel AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Bluetooth Connection Premium Sound System Entertainment System Rain Sensing Wipers MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Toyota Land Cruiser gives you everything you need an automobile to be. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Toyota Land Cruiser delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. A Toyota with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Land Cruiser was gently driven and it shows. Give your passengers the best ride ever with a premium entertainment package. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Land Cruiser . You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. More information about the 2010 Toyota Land Cruiser: The Toyota Land Cruiser has a long-established reputation for being a model that stands up to some of the world's toughest environments. With tons of power, quality suspension and great attention to noise and vibration, the 2010 model is pleasant and responsive on-road, while the Crawl Control system allows it to be even more capable off-road. The Land Cruiser's interior is roomy, comfortable and safe, and with a maximum towing capacity of 8,500 pounds, it's also one of the best choices for those who regularly tow. Strengths of this model include reputation for toughness., Off-road capability, safety, interior space and comfort, and towing capability

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2010 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

VIN: JTMHY7AJ9A5005522

Stock: P693

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-03-2020