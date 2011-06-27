Close

AutoNation Honda Columbus - Columbus / Georgia

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Special Color - Blizzard Pearl Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Blizzard Pearl Terra Semi-Aniline Perforated Leather Interior Terra; Semi-Aniline Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Autonation Honda Columbus is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser only has 31,413mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Toyota includes: TERRA, SEMI-ANILINE PERFORATED LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATING Leather Seats BLIZZARD PEARL *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The Toyota Land Cruiser is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Toyota Land Cruiser . Well-known by many, the Land Cruiser has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Land Cruiser . All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTMCY7AJ8J4065355

Stock: J4065355

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020