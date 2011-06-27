Used 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me
- $58,987Great Deal | $5,840 below market
Certified 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser Base48,033 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Vineland - Vineland / New Jersey
This Blizzard Pearl 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser Base might be just the SUV AWD for you. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. This one's on the market for $58,987. Want to save some money? Get the new look for the used price on this one-owner vehicle. Drivers love the dazzling white exterior with a black interior. Call today and take this one out for a spin! Contact Toyota of Vineland internet department at 856-696-5900 .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ6H4058432
Stock: H4058432
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- New Listing$54,900Fair Deal
2017 Toyota Land Cruiser Base84,396 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Warsaw - Warsaw / Indiana
Toyota of Warsaw has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser. This Toyota includes: ALLOY WHEEL LOCKS (PPO) Wheel Locks TERRA, SEMI-ANILINE PERFORATED LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATING Leather Seats WIRELESS HEADPHONES 50 STATE EMISSIONS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. The Toyota Land Cruiser is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This Toyota Land Cruiser 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. This Toyota Land Cruiser is so loaded out, it even comes with a premium entertainment package for you and your passengers to enjoy. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Land Cruiser .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ5H4049253
Stock: P679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $59,451Fair Deal
2017 Toyota Land Cruiser Base55,027 milesDelivery available*
Wagner Cadillac - Tyler / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ4H4055447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $63,333
2017 Toyota Land Cruiser Base41,469 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Greenwich - Cos Cob / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ9H4052673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$60,987Fair Deal
2017 Toyota Land Cruiser Base47,151 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Lane Departure, Blind-Spot Alert, Navigation, Rear View /Backup Camera, Keyless Entry/Start, Bluetooth/Handsfree, IPod Adapter/MP3 Player, & MORE.Odometer is 3447 miles below market average!Proudly Serving Maricopa, Tempe, Chandler, Surprise, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tucson, Mesa, Flagstaff, Prescott, Sedona, Payson. Please call for availability. There are many new arrivals daily that may not show online yet! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, , 14 Speakers, DVD-Audio, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Radio: Entune Premium with JBL Audio & Navigation, Rear audio controls, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, A/V remote, Entertainment system, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Multi-Stage Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Voltmeter, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Reclining 3rd row seat, Semi-Aniline Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating, Split folding rear seat, Ventilated front seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.307 Axle Ratio, Lane Departure, Blind-Spot Alert, Bluetooth/Handsfree, IPod Adapter/MP3 Player, & MORE 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Radio Control, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ6H4051996
Stock: B32182A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $57,207Fair Deal
2017 Toyota Land Cruiser Base75,589 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ7H4052932
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $69,495Great Deal
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Base19,027 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
Land Cruiser trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean, LOW MILES - 19,024! Moonroof, Navigation, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, 4x4, DUAL REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release. Toyota Land Cruiser with Blizzard Pearl exterior and Terra interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 381 HP at 5600 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESMaintenance Up To Date, CARFAX Certified One Owner, LOW MILES! Clean CarFax! Very Clean Vehicle! Great color! Rear DVDEXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYCross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Edmunds.com explains The Land Cruiser is near the top of the class in most performance categories. Power is ample, and braking power is excellent..Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJXJ4073554
Stock: U4073554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $72,990Great Deal | $3,716 below market
Certified 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Base11,981 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Vineland - Vineland / New Jersey
It has a 8 Cylinder engine. This one's a deal at $72,990. Don't worry about careless owners! This SUV AWD only had one previous owner. With a ravishing black exterior and a black interior, this vehicle is a top pick. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today! Contact Toyota of Vineland internet department at 856-696-5900 .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ1J4073216
Stock: J4073216
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $57,000Great Deal | $3,404 below market
2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Base49,093 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shortline GMC Buick - Aurora / Colorado
Brandywine Mica 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser 4WD 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift 5.7L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: Active Cruise Control, Entertainment system, Wireless Headphones, 14 Speakers, 3.307 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Multi-Stage Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Entune Premium w/JBL Audio & Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Semi-Aniline Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 18 Split-Spoke Alloy. CARFAX One-Owner.Leather, Sunroof/Moonroof, Rhino Roof Rack, Active Cruise Control, Entertainment system, Wireless Headphones.Recent Arrival!Reviews:* Smooth ride; capable off-road; one fully equipped trim level; robust towing capacity; seating for eight. Source: EdmundsWe are located in Aurora | Denver, CO and feature one of the largest selection of pre-owned vehicles in the region. Many vehicles are low mileage, 1-owner vehicles and you will find a huge selection of cars, trucks, minivan to choose from. You do the drivin'. We'll do the rest.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ4G4047265
Stock: P15791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $59,998Good Deal | $2,551 below market
2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Base30,523 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Kendall - Miami / Florida
This Land Cruiser is located at Lexus of Kendall in Miami, 10775 S Dixie Hwy. Please call 786-661-1125. LEXUS OF KENDALL MAKES YOUR FIRST 3 PAYMENTS up to $300 per month for a total of up to $900 in cash reimbursement by dealer at time of sale. Cannot be combined with other discounts. Take home delivery or request curbside pickup at store. Simple paperless purchase makes buying a car easier than ever: Click and drive. We have new programs to help you financially including no interest financing and deferred payment plans. Please ask us for assistance. Be well. Be safe!!! Toyota buyers in Miami looking for a Land Cruiser please call us regarding stock number L89075A. This Toyota SUV is priced to sell at 59998. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 18506 miles below market average! ONE OWNER, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date!, LOCAL TRADE, Leather, Navigation, LOW MILES, Leather / Leatherette, Sunroof / Moonroof, CERTIFIED INSPECTION. 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser 4D Sport Utility 5.7L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V 4WD Brandywine Mica
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJXG4043530
Stock: L89075A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $72,990
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Base17,905 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wellesley Toyota - Wellesley Hills / Massachusetts
***WE OFFER SAFE TEST DRIVES APPRAISALS FROM HOME (within local area) Sunroof, Third Row, Navigation, JBL Audio***For sale is Clean Autocheck History, one owner 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser that features Full-Time 4WD with A-TRAC and Torsen Locking Limited-Slip Center Differential, Tow Hitch, Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System, Multi-Terrain Select, Hill-Start Assist Control, Crawl Control with Off-Road Turn Assist, and 18-inch Alloy Wheels. It has Toyota Safety Sense featuring a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Auto High Beams, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. Other features include a 9-inch Multi-Information Display, Driver Front Passenger Advanced Airbag System and Knee Airbags, Driver Front Passenger and Second Row Outboard Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, All Row Roll-Sensing Side Curtain Airbags, Front and Rear Parking Assist Sonar, Blind Spot Monitor, Trailer Sway Control, Headlight Washers, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Retractable and Heated Side Mirrors, LED Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lights, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Sunroof, 4 Zone Automatic Climate Control, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Outboard Second Row Seats, Leather Interior, Power Front Seats with Driver's Memory, Running Boards, a JBL AM/FM/HD/CD Audio System with 14 Speakers and Satellite Radio Capability, Navigation, Third Row Seating, Tow Hitch, and more! This Land Cruiser has never been smoked in! If you're looking for a large and luxurious family hauler that features a legendary 4WD system and the ability to seat seven, then look no further than this Toyota Land Cruiser! Our entire pre-owned inventory has undergone an extensive 160 point inspection for your safety and the longevity of your new car or truck. Our trained technicians and attention to detail is what sets us apart from the rest! Call ahead at (877)264-7843 for details or to check availability. Our sales policy is honest and open so you can drive with confidence!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ3J4067157
Stock: P444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- New Listing$66,991Good Deal | $670 below market
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Base33,954 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
ONLY 33,954 Miles! EPA 18 MPG Hwy/13 MPG City! Nav System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Back-Up Camera, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, PREMIUM SOUND! REMOTE ENGINE STARTER, Hitch, 4x4! Aluminum WheelsKEY FEATURES INCLUDENAVIGATION! MP3 Player, Back-Up Camera, 4x4! Cooled Driver Seat, PREMIUM SOUND! Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Smart Device Integration, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated/Cooled Seats Rear Spoiler, Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Rear Air.OPTION PACKAGESREMOTE ENGINE STARTER, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER/MAT PACKAGE all-weather cargo mat. Toyota Land Cruiser with BLIZZARD PEARL exterior and BLACK interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 381 HP at 5600 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "The Land Cruiser is near the top of the class in most performance categories. Power is ample, and braking power is excellent.".EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYChild Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Great Gas Mileage: 18 MPG Hwy.MORE ABOUT USWe would like to thank you for visiting our website and considering the Pleasanton Automall for the purchase of your new car or pre-owned vehicle. It is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. We pride ourselves in offering WORLD CLASS SERVICE to our clients. When you visit our dealership you will be greeted by our warm and friendly staff.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ1J4061809
Stock: 50352A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $58,032Fair Deal | $260 below market
2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Base55,473 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Holzhauer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Nashville / Illinois
2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Base 5.7L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V 4WD Blue Onyx PearlBlind Spot Sensor, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Multi-Stage Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Entune Premium w/JBL Audio & Navigation, Reclining 3rd row seat, Semi-Aniline Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating, Wheels: 18 Split-Spoke Alloy.Our incredible selection, our low overhead and low prices simply cannot be matched. Teamed with our friendly small town service you'll see why Holzhauer Auto Group is one of the Midwest's largest and fastest growing dealerships. We dont just compete. We blow the competition away with selection, service and price. Before you buy a car, truck, van or SUV from anywhere else you owe it to yourself to visit Holzhauer Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ8G4048046
Stock: 048046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $74,699Good Deal | $674 below market
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Base13,592 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Harr Toyota - Aberdeen / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ0J4069867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $69,995Fair Deal
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Base8,740 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rudy Luther Toyota - Golden Valley / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ1J4073748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $68,698
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Base31,413 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda Columbus - Columbus / Georgia
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Special Color - Blizzard Pearl Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Blizzard Pearl Terra Semi-Aniline Perforated Leather Interior Terra; Semi-Aniline Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Autonation Honda Columbus is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser only has 31,413mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Toyota includes: TERRA, SEMI-ANILINE PERFORATED LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATING Leather Seats BLIZZARD PEARL *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The Toyota Land Cruiser is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Toyota Land Cruiser . Well-known by many, the Land Cruiser has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Land Cruiser . All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ8J4065355
Stock: J4065355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $68,995
2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Base22,068 milesDelivery available*
Koons Tysons Toyota - Vienna / Virginia
This vehicle is in high demand!2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Midnight Black Metallic. BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, MOONROOF, ONE OWNER, PRE COLLISION SYSTEM W/PEDESTRIAN DETECTION, DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT w/STEERING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT w CROSS TRAFFIC MONITORING, TOYOTA CERTIFIED, Black w/Semi-Aniline Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Memory seat, Radio: Entune Premium w/JBL Audio Navigation, Rear dual zone A/C. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ8G4047236
Stock: 0PK41276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $62,500
2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Base67,231 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
White 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser 4WD 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift 5.7L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V Come visit our BRAND NEW State-of-the-Art dealership. Our brand new facility, amenities, service drive, and available selection of NEW Pre-Owned vehicle inventory make Toyota of Dallas your premiere choice for Toyota dealerships in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Stop by and see why we are, 'YOUR TOYOTA CONNECTION!'. Recent Arrival! All pricing is subject to change and may not include dealer added options. Come visit our BRAND NEW State-of-the-Art dealership. Our brand new facility, amenities, service drive, and available selection of NEW Pre-Owned vehicle inventory make Toyota of Dallas your premiere choice for Toyota dealerships in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Stop by and see why we are, 'YOUR TOYOTA CONNECTION!'. Toyota of Dallas proudly serving the following communites Plano, Richardson, Grapevine, Irving, Coppell, Dallas, Mansfield, McKinney, Frisco, Rockwall, Garland, Allen, Lewisville, Carrolton, Farmers Branch. Reviews: * Smooth ride capable off-road one fully equipped trim level robust towing capacity seating for eight. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ9G4040148
Stock: G4040148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020