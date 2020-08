Close

Toyota of Warsaw - Warsaw / Indiana

Toyota of Warsaw has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser. This Toyota includes: ALLOY WHEEL LOCKS (PPO) Wheel Locks TERRA, SEMI-ANILINE PERFORATED LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATING Leather Seats WIRELESS HEADPHONES 50 STATE EMISSIONS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. The Toyota Land Cruiser is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This Toyota Land Cruiser 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. This Toyota Land Cruiser is so loaded out, it even comes with a premium entertainment package for you and your passengers to enjoy. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Land Cruiser .

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTMCY7AJ5H4049253

Stock: P679

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020