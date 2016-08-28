Used 2015 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me

109 listings
  • 2015 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Toyota Land Cruiser

    65,677 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $39,990

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    49,093 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $57,000

    $3,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    30,523 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $59,998

    $2,551 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    55,473 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $58,032

    $260 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2014 Toyota Land Cruiser

    44,883 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $55,499

    $3,177 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    22,068 miles

    $68,995

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2014 Toyota Land Cruiser

    44,357 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $58,995

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    67,231 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $62,500

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    29,079 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $61,888

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    37,382 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $66,598

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Toyota Land Cruiser

    139,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,786

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2014 Toyota Land Cruiser

    108,475 miles

    $44,590

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    49,933 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $64,689

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    25,066 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $65,900

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    53,180 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $61,999

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Toyota Land Cruiser

    48,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $58,987

    $5,840 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Toyota Land Cruiser

    79,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $38,500

    $2,577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2017 Toyota Land Cruiser

    84,396 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $54,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Land Cruiser

4.36 Reviews
The un-EXPECTED
M. Erickson,08/28/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
So, I was looking on the internet for several years and an opportunity landed on my desk with a large THUMP December 2015. We ended up traveling out of state on January 1st to pick up our 2115 pearl white and sandstone interior. MPG has averaged 22.5 @ 64 mph, so the economy was surprising. Quite, a "gliding" feeling as we went down the highway(s) on a 4,000 mile road trip this summer. Pulled into Las Vegas @118+ with temps above 125 in the parking garage. Idaho was great with lows in the 50s with a few 4x4 roads. Montana was long and beautiful and finally North Dakota with it's wheat fields. With the exception of a small vibration in the steering wheel, everything worked great. Climate controls are convenient, and more then adequate. We like the 2015 look vs. the new look. Visibility is very good, and luggage room is more then adequate. We were thinking of taking out the third row to provide a little more room yet no urgency. Engine and transmission are smooth with the 6 speed transmission. Headlights are good and the height/size of the vehicle gives a feeling of safety.
