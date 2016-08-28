Used 2015 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me

So, I was looking on the internet for several years and an opportunity landed on my desk with a large THUMP December 2015. We ended up traveling out of state on January 1st to pick up our 2115 pearl white and sandstone interior. MPG has averaged 22.5 @ 64 mph, so the economy was surprising. Quite, a "gliding" feeling as we went down the highway(s) on a 4,000 mile road trip this summer. Pulled into Las Vegas @118+ with temps above 125 in the parking garage. Idaho was great with lows in the 50s with a few 4x4 roads. Montana was long and beautiful and finally North Dakota with it's wheat fields. With the exception of a small vibration in the steering wheel, everything worked great. Climate controls are convenient, and more then adequate. We like the 2015 look vs. the new look. Visibility is very good, and luggage room is more then adequate. We were thinking of taking out the third row to provide a little more room yet no urgency. Engine and transmission are smooth with the 6 speed transmission. Headlights are good and the height/size of the vehicle gives a feeling of safety.

