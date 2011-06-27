Vehicle overview

With its standard eight-passenger seating and genuine off-road capability, the 2015 Toyota Land Cruiser is an anomaly among full-size luxury SUVs. Few, if any, three-row rivals share the Cruiser's proclivity for bouncing around in the dirt. If you're not planning to use these abilities to their fullest, however, Toyota's iconic rig loses much of its luster. In the mundane world of shopping malls and soccer practice, the 2015 Land Cruiser generally comes up short by current segment standards.

To be fair, the Land Cruiser's smooth, easy ride makes it pretty agreeable for urban adventures. If your dream is to power through potholes with barely a ripple from below, the Cruiser's long-travel suspension has got you covered. But the big V8 engine under the hood returns a sobering 15 mpg combined, and acceleration is just average. Inside, the Land Cruiser disappoints with a dated infotainment system and a cramped third-row seat that doesn't fold into the floor to maximize cargo space.

If there's one rival that throws the Land Cruiser's shortcomings into relief, it's the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, which has a considerably lower starting price, superior powertrains, a roomy third row and a more premium vibe, lacking only the Toyota's trail-busting toughness. Another option is the 2015 Infiniti QX80, which feels more agile on the road, and it also brings distinctive styling to the table. If a leather-lined American workhorse appeals, the redesigned 2015 GMC Yukon Denali and its uptown sibling, the 2015 Cadillac Escalade, are more luxurious than ever. Another intriguing alternative is the 2015 Land Rover LR4, which beats the Land Cruiser at its own game with the lowest base price of the bunch, decidedly upscale appointments and formidable all-terrain talents.

Undeniably, the 2015 Toyota Land Cruiser is a remarkably refined and capable vehicle. If your idea of a great family vacation involves extensive off-road driving, the 2015 Land Cruiser will still serve you better than almost any other luxury SUV. But in just about every other area, the Land Cruiser leaves us underwhelmed.