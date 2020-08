Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me

Wellesley Toyota - Wellesley Hills / Massachusetts

***WE OFFER SAFE TEST DRIVES APPRAISALS FROM HOME (within local area) Sunroof, Third Row, Navigation, JBL Audio***For sale is Clean Autocheck History, one owner 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser that features Full-Time 4WD with A-TRAC and Torsen Locking Limited-Slip Center Differential, Tow Hitch, Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System, Multi-Terrain Select, Hill-Start Assist Control, Crawl Control with Off-Road Turn Assist, and 18-inch Alloy Wheels. It has Toyota Safety Sense featuring a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Auto High Beams, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. Other features include a 9-inch Multi-Information Display, Driver Front Passenger Advanced Airbag System and Knee Airbags, Driver Front Passenger and Second Row Outboard Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, All Row Roll-Sensing Side Curtain Airbags, Front and Rear Parking Assist Sonar, Blind Spot Monitor, Trailer Sway Control, Headlight Washers, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Retractable and Heated Side Mirrors, LED Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lights, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Sunroof, 4 Zone Automatic Climate Control, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Outboard Second Row Seats, Leather Interior, Power Front Seats with Driver's Memory, Running Boards, a JBL AM/FM/HD/CD Audio System with 14 Speakers and Satellite Radio Capability, Navigation, Third Row Seating, Tow Hitch, and more! This Land Cruiser has never been smoked in! If you're looking for a large and luxurious family hauler that features a legendary 4WD system and the ability to seat seven, then look no further than this Toyota Land Cruiser! Our entire pre-owned inventory has undergone an extensive 160 point inspection for your safety and the longevity of your new car or truck. Our trained technicians and attention to detail is what sets us apart from the rest! Call ahead at (877)264-7843 for details or to check availability. Our sales policy is honest and open so you can drive with confidence!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTMCY7AJ3J4067157

Stock: P444

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020