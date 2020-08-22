Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me

109 listings
Land Cruiser Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser

    19,027 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $69,495

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    certified

    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser

    11,981 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $72,990

    $3,716 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser

    17,905 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $72,990

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser

    33,954 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $66,991

    $670 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser

    13,592 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $74,699

    $674 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser

    8,740 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $69,995

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser

    31,413 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $68,698

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser

    28,299 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $68,694

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser

    18,343 miles

    $72,995

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser

    48,250 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $61,995

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser

    48,182 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $63,900

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser

    41,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $74,599

    Details
  • 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    certified

    2019 Toyota Land Cruiser

    4,222 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $75,975

    $5,907 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Toyota Land Cruiser

    48,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $58,987

    $5,840 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2019 Toyota Land Cruiser

    22,628 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $74,100

    $4,539 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2019 Toyota Land Cruiser

    10,545 miles
    Good Deal

    $75,898

    $3,301 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Toyota Land Cruiser

    5,788 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $77,000

    $1,708 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2019 Toyota Land Cruiser

    21,156 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $75,990

    $826 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Land Cruiser searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Land Cruiser

Overall Consumer Rating
4.58 Reviews
  • 5
    (88%)
  • 1
    (13%)
This is it
G J Tricarico,06/22/2018
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
This is my 4th LandCruiser, so I'm going to be biased here. I only buy LandCruiser now because I believe it is the best SUV on the road today. That is based on owning several different makes and models of SUV's from $50,000 to $120,000. LandCruiser is by far the most reliable vehicle on the road, period. However, we can go beyond reliable mechanically to reliable as in getting you to wherever your destination. Regardless the circumstance, weather, road conditions, flooding, mud, snow, ice......LandCruiser will get you there, and not just barely, this is as close to a M1A2 US Army Tank as you can get, and it comes in a luxury version, minus the artillery and armorment. If you want a vehicle that will go 500,000 and still be serviceable....LandCruiser... Since the latest iteration, 1998 where they introduced the V8, little has changed. A couple of body and trim changes but the base vehicle is the same, ..engine...transmission, 1 change...transfer case, 1 change...rear end...frame....VSC.. instruments, 2 changes..interior, basically no change. This is a quiet, solid, sturdy vehicle. Some bonuses, it's resale is great, unlike Land Rover where you can't give the dam thing away used, and the LandCruiser seldom will need to go in for service. If you are somewhere where service isn't available, the LandCruiser will continue to proceed, even if it is limping a little. In the past 25 years none of my LandCruisers has failed to proceed. I'm sure owners of other SUV's will strongly disagree, after all they did buy something different, however, if you are considering purchasing a new SUV, first go and test drive 4 to 5 other makes 4 to 6 years old. New, almost all vehicles are nice, but time and miles tell a different story. My friends with a variety of other makes, from Land Rover, Cadillac, Jeep, BMW and Mercedes go and buy a new one after a couple of years because their vehicles show "used" in such a short time. When they get in my LandCruiser they say "oh you got a new one too", no, this is the same one I bought 2 years ago, "but it sounds and rides like it's new"......ya, LandCruiser....Oh, and if you get one, change the air intake to a free system, improves mileage and horsepower significantly. addendum: Still gong like the day I bought it. A year later, 18000 miles, not even broke in yet. This is my 4th Cruiser, and they just keep getting better.
Report abuse
