Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me
109 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 19,027 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$69,495
- certified
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser11,981 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$72,990$3,716 Below Market
- 17,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$72,990
- 33,954 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$66,991$670 Below Market
- 13,592 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$74,699$674 Below Market
- 8,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$69,995
- 31,413 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$68,698
- 28,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$68,694
- 18,343 miles
$72,995
- 48,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$61,995
- 48,182 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$63,900
- 41,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$74,599
- certified
2019 Toyota Land Cruiser4,222 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$75,975$5,907 Below Market
- certified
2017 Toyota Land Cruiser48,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$58,987$5,840 Below Market
- 22,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$74,100$4,539 Below Market
- 10,545 miles
$75,898$3,301 Below Market
- 5,788 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$77,000$1,708 Below Market
- 21,156 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$75,990$826 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Land Cruiser
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Land Cruiser
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.58 Reviews
Report abuse
G J Tricarico,06/22/2018
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
This is my 4th LandCruiser, so I'm going to be biased here. I only buy LandCruiser now because I believe it is the best SUV on the road today. That is based on owning several different makes and models of SUV's from $50,000 to $120,000. LandCruiser is by far the most reliable vehicle on the road, period. However, we can go beyond reliable mechanically to reliable as in getting you to wherever your destination. Regardless the circumstance, weather, road conditions, flooding, mud, snow, ice......LandCruiser will get you there, and not just barely, this is as close to a M1A2 US Army Tank as you can get, and it comes in a luxury version, minus the artillery and armorment. If you want a vehicle that will go 500,000 and still be serviceable....LandCruiser... Since the latest iteration, 1998 where they introduced the V8, little has changed. A couple of body and trim changes but the base vehicle is the same, ..engine...transmission, 1 change...transfer case, 1 change...rear end...frame....VSC.. instruments, 2 changes..interior, basically no change. This is a quiet, solid, sturdy vehicle. Some bonuses, it's resale is great, unlike Land Rover where you can't give the dam thing away used, and the LandCruiser seldom will need to go in for service. If you are somewhere where service isn't available, the LandCruiser will continue to proceed, even if it is limping a little. In the past 25 years none of my LandCruisers has failed to proceed. I'm sure owners of other SUV's will strongly disagree, after all they did buy something different, however, if you are considering purchasing a new SUV, first go and test drive 4 to 5 other makes 4 to 6 years old. New, almost all vehicles are nice, but time and miles tell a different story. My friends with a variety of other makes, from Land Rover, Cadillac, Jeep, BMW and Mercedes go and buy a new one after a couple of years because their vehicles show "used" in such a short time. When they get in my LandCruiser they say "oh you got a new one too", no, this is the same one I bought 2 years ago, "but it sounds and rides like it's new"......ya, LandCruiser....Oh, and if you get one, change the air intake to a free system, improves mileage and horsepower significantly. addendum: Still gong like the day I bought it. A year later, 18000 miles, not even broke in yet. This is my 4th Cruiser, and they just keep getting better.
