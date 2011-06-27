  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Land Cruiser
  4. Used 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

1993 Toyota Land Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,396 - $2,454
Used Land Cruiser for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

New 4.5-liter inline six pumps out 57 more horsepower than last year's engine; output is up to 212. Air conditioning and cruise control are added to the standard equipment list. Front and rear differential locks are optional. New leather package is available. Side-door guard beams added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser.

5(65%)
4(35%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still Going after 300K miles
cruiseit,06/12/2011
I have this 1993 LC from Day One. I have 304,000 miles on the original engine, transmission, water pump and alternator. I just changed the starter about 6 months. Reliabilty = #1. I have never had any of the electrical issues mentioned about the 1993 Landcruiser. I have the cloth interior and it still looks excellent after 19 years - that would not be true with the optional leather interior. Longivity = change the oil, change transmission fuel, change all the gear oil.
One Owner and over 250K miles
Paul Simon,09/28/2007
This has been great truck / SUV. I have never had any electrical problems that others may have experienced. I have 257,000 miles on it - original engine, water pump, starter and alternator. Engine and trans have never been apart. Regular maintenance keeps her running.
Great Old SUV
Texas Offroad,01/15/2010
I bought it a year ago with 160,000 miles, now it has 172,000 miles, no major problems, had to replace both oxygen sensors ($140 ea. @ the dealership, don't get cheap aftermarket- never work) had to fix both front seats (replace new gear electric motor), had to recharge A/C, still have a minor leak in the main seal, well it's a 17 year old SUV, It has a 4" lift kit, winch, ARB bumper, snorkel, people always ask me about it, the design is so contemporary, it is aging very well, I love it, very reliable, great ride on road and off road, great heater system for back seat passengers, even the factory audio system is better than most new cars, great value for the money money, another 100k miles!
Amazing Truck
Ted B,10/26/2002
I have put over 250k miles on this truck in all types of driving conditions. I had to make the first non maintenance repairs this year. I don't think you can actually wear one out. I have had all types of sport utes from bronco to blazer to range rover to jeep, this toyota performs better than all the others put together.
See all 17 reviews of the 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
212 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser

Used 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser Overview

The Used 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: Land Cruiser SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Toyota Land Cruisers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser.

Can't find a used 1993 Toyota Land Cruisers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,199.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,335.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,455.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,174.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Land Cruiser lease specials

Related Used 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles