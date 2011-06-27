I bought it a year ago with 160,000 miles, now it has 172,000 miles, no major problems, had to replace both oxygen sensors ($140 ea. @ the dealership, don't get cheap aftermarket- never work) had to fix both front seats (replace new gear electric motor), had to recharge A/C, still have a minor leak in the main seal, well it's a 17 year old SUV, It has a 4" lift kit, winch, ARB bumper, snorkel, people always ask me about it, the design is so contemporary, it is aging very well, I love it, very reliable, great ride on road and off road, great heater system for back seat passengers, even the factory audio system is better than most new cars, great value for the money money, another 100k miles!

