1993 Toyota Land Cruiser Review
Other years
$1,396 - $2,454
1993 Highlights
New 4.5-liter inline six pumps out 57 more horsepower than last year's engine; output is up to 212. Air conditioning and cruise control are added to the standard equipment list. Front and rear differential locks are optional. New leather package is available. Side-door guard beams added.
Most helpful consumer reviews
cruiseit,06/12/2011
I have this 1993 LC from Day One. I have 304,000 miles on the original engine, transmission, water pump and alternator. I just changed the starter about 6 months. Reliabilty = #1. I have never had any of the electrical issues mentioned about the 1993 Landcruiser. I have the cloth interior and it still looks excellent after 19 years - that would not be true with the optional leather interior. Longivity = change the oil, change transmission fuel, change all the gear oil.
Paul Simon,09/28/2007
This has been great truck / SUV. I have never had any electrical problems that others may have experienced. I have 257,000 miles on it - original engine, water pump, starter and alternator. Engine and trans have never been apart. Regular maintenance keeps her running.
Texas Offroad,01/15/2010
I bought it a year ago with 160,000 miles, now it has 172,000 miles, no major problems, had to replace both oxygen sensors ($140 ea. @ the dealership, don't get cheap aftermarket- never work) had to fix both front seats (replace new gear electric motor), had to recharge A/C, still have a minor leak in the main seal, well it's a 17 year old SUV, It has a 4" lift kit, winch, ARB bumper, snorkel, people always ask me about it, the design is so contemporary, it is aging very well, I love it, very reliable, great ride on road and off road, great heater system for back seat passengers, even the factory audio system is better than most new cars, great value for the money money, another 100k miles!
Ted B,10/26/2002
I have put over 250k miles on this truck in all types of driving conditions. I had to make the first non maintenance repairs this year. I don't think you can actually wear one out. I have had all types of sport utes from bronco to blazer to range rover to jeep, this toyota performs better than all the others put together.
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
212 hp @ 4600 rpm
