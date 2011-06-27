Vehicle overview

If you want to understand the 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser's special place in Toyota's lineup, simply navigate to the company's website, where all of its crossovers and SUVs are on display. The prices start in the mid-$20,000s for a new RAV4, then ramp up past $40,000 for a new Sequoia. The next tier, though, is almost double that. Yep, close to 80 grand is Toyota's MSRP for a 2014 Land Cruiser. But it's also not surprising that such a legendary truck would have a price tag to match.

"Truck," of course, doesn't really do the current Land Cruiser justice, as it's more of a leather-lined family hauler with a cornucopia of standard features. The Cruiser has come a long way indeed from its origins as a two-door off-roader, adding layers of luxury through the years that have progressively obscured those rough-and-tumble roots. To be clear, the 2014 Land Cruiser remains a seriously capable vehicle, boasting a beefy 8,500-pound tow capacity and a bevy of advanced features like power-disconnecting stabilizer bars, selectable terrain settings and crawl control that can practically conquer tough terrain by themselves. But more than any Cruiser before it, this one was designed with suburban pavement in mind. It is, for better or worse, the most domesticated Land Cruiser yet.

When you consider that few SUVs can match the Cruiser's combined on- and off-road prowess, its lofty price tag starts to make more sense. And for alternatives, actually, you'll have to look at luxury SUVs. The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is less skilled off the beaten path, though for daily use, it's a more comfortable, fuel efficient and useful vehicle. The Land Rover LR4 is an intriguing three-row option at a lower price. Another possible rival is the Infiniti QX80, a three-row 'ute that's the best on-road handling model here, though, again, it can't match the Land Cruiser's off-road cred.

So, is a 2014 Land Cruiser the right one for you? The answer's going to lie with what your priorities are for a three-row SUV. But the Land Cruiser legend lives on in the current model's do-it-all character, and that alone will make it worth the stretch for some.