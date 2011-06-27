1995 Toyota Land Cruiser Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,318 - $4,074
Used Land Cruiser for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Redesigned dashboard carries dual airbags, and ABS is now standard. Revised grille carries Toyota logo rather than nameplate.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Mitch,08/29/2009
With 12 years and close to 200k miles this veh. is not slowing down, it shows very well in side and out, you can really see the quality work in this veh.
TLC Fan,12/01/2002
If you require reliability 2nd to none and a SUV that is overbuilt then this is for you. The cup holders on this year model are pretty useless and they do go through brake pads about every 15,000 miles. Good aftermarket support so you can upgrade and get more miles out of your brakes. Lots of torque to get you where you want to go and handling on and off road with the All Wheel Drive is outstanding.
jteague,01/22/2003
I bought this truck with 150K miles on it already and have put 25K more on it in a short period of time. It has no squeaks or rattles and drives like a new vehicle. Despite the power leather seats and moon roof (among other creature comforts) it is quite capable off the highway as well. You can't beat Toyota for quality, and Land Cruiser is the best Toyota makes.
Matthew H,03/28/2002
The Land Cruiser is the ultimate in that it is legendarily reliable at all times. It is as comfortable in the city (power, economy, ride, size, braking, etc.) as any other SUV but the ultimate off-road. It is very steady and built like a tank.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs
MPG
12 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
212 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Land Cruiser
Related Used 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019