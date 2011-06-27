  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Land Cruiser
  4. Used 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

1995 Toyota Land Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,318 - $4,074
Used Land Cruiser for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Redesigned dashboard carries dual airbags, and ABS is now standard. Revised grille carries Toyota logo rather than nameplate.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best SUV EVER Built
Mitch,08/29/2009
With 12 years and close to 200k miles this veh. is not slowing down, it shows very well in side and out, you can really see the quality work in this veh.
Best SUV year after year
TLC Fan,12/01/2002
If you require reliability 2nd to none and a SUV that is overbuilt then this is for you. The cup holders on this year model are pretty useless and they do go through brake pads about every 15,000 miles. Good aftermarket support so you can upgrade and get more miles out of your brakes. Lots of torque to get you where you want to go and handling on and off road with the All Wheel Drive is outstanding.
The best SUV on the planet
jteague,01/22/2003
I bought this truck with 150K miles on it already and have put 25K more on it in a short period of time. It has no squeaks or rattles and drives like a new vehicle. Despite the power leather seats and moon roof (among other creature comforts) it is quite capable off the highway as well. You can't beat Toyota for quality, and Land Cruiser is the best Toyota makes.
Awesome Vehicle
Matthew H,03/28/2002
The Land Cruiser is the ultimate in that it is legendarily reliable at all times. It is as comfortable in the city (power, economy, ride, size, braking, etc.) as any other SUV but the ultimate off-road. It is very steady and built like a tank.
See all 10 reviews of the 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
212 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser

Used 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser Overview

The Used 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: Land Cruiser SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Toyota Land Cruisers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser.

Can't find a used 1995 Toyota Land Cruisers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,736.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,310.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,619.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,610.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Land Cruiser lease specials

Related Used 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles