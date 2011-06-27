  1. Home
2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride
  • capable off-road
  • one fully equipped trim level
  • robust towing capacity
  • seating for eight.
  • Premium-brand price
  • poor fuel economy
  • third-row seats are cramped and eat into cargo space when folded.
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser is a legendary luxury SUV with serious off-road skills. But if you plan to stay on the pavement, there are better choices.

Notably, we picked the Toyota Land Cruiser as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs for 2016.

Vehicle overview

With roots going back to 1957 and a legion of loyal fans around the world, the 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the best-known SUVs on the road. But if you're not planning to utilize its legendary off-road abilities to their fullest, Toyota's iconic rig loses some of its appeal.

While the big V8 engine boasts 381 horsepower, it returns a sobering 15 mpg combined. Inside, the Land Cruiser disappoints with a cramped third-row seat that doesn't fold into the floor to maximize cargo space. There's also the Land Cruiser's luxury-grade price. It's largely justified considering how much equipment comes standard, but it does put this big three-row SUV in a different league.

If you're considering buying a new 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser, you might develop a case of sticker shock.

A prime option would be the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. It combines a lower MSRP, diverse powertrain options, a more spacious third-row seat and a luxurious image, albeit without the Toyota's all-terrain chops. The 2016 GMC Yukon Denali and 2016 Cadillac Escalade also have greater high-end appeal. Finally, if it's the ability to keep going after the pavement stops that you're after, consider the 2016 Land Rover LR4, which delivers a similar combination of off-road capability and luxury trappings.

Ultimately, the 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser excels at going where most other SUVs would rightly fear to tread, and it could make for a capable vehicle for towing as well. But it might not be the best choice for buyers who face nothing more challenging than the occasional parking lot speed bump.

2016 Toyota Land Cruiser models

The 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser is an eight-passenger SUV available in a single, fully loaded trim level.

Standard features include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights and running lights, foglights, auto-dimming and power-folding heated mirrors, automatic wipers, deep-tinted rear privacy glass, a sunroof, a roof rack, a rear spoiler, running boards, LED taillights and keyless entry and ignition.

Interior features include four-zone automatic climate control with separate second-row controls and third-row vents, perforated leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power front seats (10-way driver, eight-way passenger), driver seat memory settings, heated 40/20/40-split second-row seats (sliding and reclining), 50/50-split third-row seats that fold up to either side of the cargo area, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with leather and wood trim, and a center console cooler box.

The 2016 Land Cruiser is certainly well equipped, but some similarly priced SUVs offer even more.

Standard technology features include adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, and a "multi-terrain monitor" off-road camera system with selectable front, side or rear views. Also included are a navigation system with a large 9-inch touchscreen interface and voice controls, Qi wireless phone charging, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a dual-screen rear-seat DVD entertainment system and Toyota's Entune suite of smartphone app-based services. The 14-speaker JBL sound system includes a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio and an iPod/USB audio interface.

There are no factory options offered.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser gets a new eight-speed automatic transmission for better acceleration. New safety features include a front collision avoidance system with pedestrian detection, plus blind spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems. Finally, on the electronics front, there's an updated Entune infotainment system with Siri Eyes Free technology, a Qi wireless phone charger and a new dual-screen rear-seat video entertainment system.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser is powered by a 5.7-liter V8 that cranks out an impressive 381 hp and 401 pound-feet of torque. A new eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive are standard. EPA-estimated fuel economy remains 15 mpg combined (13 city/18 highway), however, the same as last year.

The Land Cruiser features a locking center differential, the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (which electronically adjusts the stabilizer bars for improved on-road handling or maximum off-road capability), Multi-Terrain Select (which tailors the stability and traction control settings to specific surfaces), a five-speed crawl control (essentially a low-speed off-road cruise control), hill-start assist and Off-Road Turn Assist (which applies brakes to the inside wheels in a corner to improve turning response).

Maximum towing capacity for the Land Cruiser is a beefy 8,100 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer-sway control, hill-start assist, front and rear parking sensors, front knee airbags, front- and second-row side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera is also standard. New this year are blind spot monitoring, rear cross-path warning, lane departure warning and a forward collision system that has the ability to detect both other vehicles and pedestrians and provide emergency braking at low speeds.

Every Land Cruiser is equipped with Toyota's Safety Connect system, which includes automatic collision notification, on-demand roadside assistance and a stolen vehicle locator.

Driving

On the road, the 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser delivers a supple ride quality that's only enhanced by the hushed interior. Even the 5.7-liter V8 seems subdued, at least until you step hard on the gas pedal, whereupon you'll be greeted by a pleasing rumble. This year's new eight-speed automatic should incrementally help improve acceleration, but 15 mpg combined continues to be disappointing.

As ever, the Land Cruiser is in its element when the going gets tough.

Off the pavement the Land Cruiser is hard to beat, with its ample ground clearance and long-travel suspension that's capable of conquering everything from muddy trails to skull-sized rocks. Best of all, the collection of off-road driving aids -- like Crawl Control that lets the driver focus on steering while the computers handle everything else -- make it easy for even inexperienced off-roaders to feel like they're king of the hill.

Interior

Inside, the 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser offers an upscale passenger cabin decked out in high-quality materials. Even so, the overall effect feels less high-end than some of its luxury brand competitors.

Up front, seats offer good comfort and support and the power-adjustable driver seat and steering wheel make it easy to find an ideal driving position. Second-row passengers enjoy heated seats that slide fore and aft and recline for greater comfort. As with many traditional SUVs, the third-row seats' combination of a low bottom cushion and limited legroom make them unsuitable for anyone over the age of 12.

With that third-row seat in use, cargo capacity is just 16 cubic feet. Fold both halves of that 50/50-split seat up against the sides of the cargo compartment (a design that unfortunately eats up space) and you end up with a still modest 43 cubic feet. Lay the second-row seats flat as well and you end up with just under 82 cubic feet, a number that falls short of many competitors.

The 2016 Land Cruiser's standard rear entertainment system includes a pair of exceptionally large and crisp 11.6-inch displays.

When it comes to technology, the Land Cruiser is surprisingly user-friendly. Bright, clear gauges and simplified controls make performing basic functions a snap. The updated Entune app-based infotainment system features a new, larger 9-inch center-mounted touchscreen with Siri Eyes Free technology that allows users to access their iPhone's features with the touch of a steering-wheel-mounted button. The new dual-screen video entertainment system is a plus, as is the multiview camera system that's useful both on and off-road. Finally, the new Qi wireless charging system allows owners of compatible cell phones to top off their batteries without futzing with charging cables.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

You won't get valet parked out front...BUT!
Tom Blanchfield,02/03/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
This is my second TLC. I had the 2012. This is such an improvement in all the things that make a long drive comfortable or not. The adaptive cruise control on the early edition was overly sensitive. This one seems to know what is coming and gently accelerate or brake. The lane departure warnings and driver alert warnings are important/useful safety aids. The automatic brake thingy saved me front a very expensive accident! It is super quiet on the highway and this car just eats up miles! I traded in another vehicle that I liked that got better fuel mileage(RAM Eco Diesel), but the ownership costs of a Toyota are among the best. RAM had frequent service visits. I have had Audi Q7s with their brake jobs every 12000 miles and recalls. This thing is expected to be both reliable and cheap to maintain! My last TLC was! While it would be nice if the 3rd row folded flat into the floor, I'd rather have the toughness and reliability of the TLC. I love the rear tailgate, and again you may think you want a powered clamshell rear door, but a split tailgate is so useful in real life situations. The roof hardware is very stout, no need to get a stronger Thule support bracket, like I had to with my Denali. When you add it all up, this is the finest large SUV out there! People who know quality and actually need an off road capable, snow/ice capable, towing capable, night on the town capable, kid capable - large SUV will love their LandCruiser. Those who want the valet to park it out front will get a Range Rover. Only issue is that Toyota should add Wifi like the American vehicles. 10k more miles have passed and everything is the same. The leather on the seats could be a little richer feeling given the cost of the truck but no problems whatsoever from this high quality SUV. I'm now at 21k miles and all is the same; quiet, reliable and unassuming. Minor complaint about the transmission balkiness prior to being warmed up, and the location of the trailer electrical hookup is not great. Overall it's a very reliable vehicle and everything I expected, but for the price it is very ordinary. I have had several people call it a 4runner, which doesn't make you feel great when you've spent 2x what a 4runner costs.
I love it,Because no one has one
Jon Bledsoe,03/02/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
I bought this for my wife, because her Sequoia is too big and the 4Runner was to small. It's perfect size but it's very very expensive.Plus researching the Land cruiser has extremely good resale value . So long story short you're not paying for all of the MSRP unless you keep it for a long time you're just paying for the depreciation of the vehicle if you look at it that way your not paying a lot for the best Toyota out there.
First Land Cruiser - pleasantly surprised
CRJ11,12/23/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
If you lead an active lifestyle in a cold weather climate (see the Rocky Mountains) this vehicle is about as bulletproof as it gets. I've owned 3 Range Rovers and 3 BMW 5 Series over the past 20+ years. Lease was up on current vehicle, and I did a lot of research, as I want this one to last for a good bit, and haul the kids and gear, through crap weather, short and long distance, for multiple years. After a few trips skiing, and with reference to past vehicles owned/current vehicles on the market, I'm confident it was the right choice for my lifestyle. Now...if you just looking to get around the city, no big need for the off road features, my opinion may be different. This thing is a truck and, and really capable one at that. It makes no bones about it, and I love it for that. From a negative perspective, the MPG truly is bad by today's standards
Nice vehicle but NOISY
Patti Hoffman,10/07/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
It took me a while to get used to the slow acceleration. The vehicle is comfortable but feels more like a truck than an SUV. Most disappointing is how noisy it is; the wind sound surrounding the car while driving is annoying enough that I have to turn the radio up. I don't know if perhaps it's seal problem but I would definitely inquire at the dealership. I bought my vehicle after it sat on the lot for over 6 months so perhaps some of the seal integrity was compromised.
See all 10 reviews of the 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
381 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs

More about the 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Overview

The Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: Land Cruiser SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Base is priced between $68,995 and$68,995 with odometer readings between 22068 and22068 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Toyota Land Cruisers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2016 Land Cruisers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $68,995 and mileage as low as 22068 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser.

Can't find a used 2016 Toyota Land Cruisers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,099.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,547.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,676.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,482.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Land Cruiser lease specials

