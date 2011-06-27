2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Review
Pros & Cons
- Smooth ride
- capable off-road
- one fully equipped trim level
- robust towing capacity
- seating for eight.
- Premium-brand price
- poor fuel economy
- third-row seats are cramped and eat into cargo space when folded.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser is a legendary luxury SUV with serious off-road skills. But if you plan to stay on the pavement, there are better choices.
Notably, we picked the Toyota Land Cruiser as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs for 2016.
Vehicle overview
With roots going back to 1957 and a legion of loyal fans around the world, the 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the best-known SUVs on the road. But if you're not planning to utilize its legendary off-road abilities to their fullest, Toyota's iconic rig loses some of its appeal.
While the big V8 engine boasts 381 horsepower, it returns a sobering 15 mpg combined. Inside, the Land Cruiser disappoints with a cramped third-row seat that doesn't fold into the floor to maximize cargo space. There's also the Land Cruiser's luxury-grade price. It's largely justified considering how much equipment comes standard, but it does put this big three-row SUV in a different league.
If you're considering buying a new 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser, you might develop a case of sticker shock.
A prime option would be the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. It combines a lower MSRP, diverse powertrain options, a more spacious third-row seat and a luxurious image, albeit without the Toyota's all-terrain chops. The 2016 GMC Yukon Denali and 2016 Cadillac Escalade also have greater high-end appeal. Finally, if it's the ability to keep going after the pavement stops that you're after, consider the 2016 Land Rover LR4, which delivers a similar combination of off-road capability and luxury trappings.
Ultimately, the 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser excels at going where most other SUVs would rightly fear to tread, and it could make for a capable vehicle for towing as well. But it might not be the best choice for buyers who face nothing more challenging than the occasional parking lot speed bump.
2016 Toyota Land Cruiser models
The 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser is an eight-passenger SUV available in a single, fully loaded trim level.
Standard features include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights and running lights, foglights, auto-dimming and power-folding heated mirrors, automatic wipers, deep-tinted rear privacy glass, a sunroof, a roof rack, a rear spoiler, running boards, LED taillights and keyless entry and ignition.
Interior features include four-zone automatic climate control with separate second-row controls and third-row vents, perforated leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power front seats (10-way driver, eight-way passenger), driver seat memory settings, heated 40/20/40-split second-row seats (sliding and reclining), 50/50-split third-row seats that fold up to either side of the cargo area, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with leather and wood trim, and a center console cooler box.
The 2016 Land Cruiser is certainly well equipped, but some similarly priced SUVs offer even more.
Standard technology features include adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, and a "multi-terrain monitor" off-road camera system with selectable front, side or rear views. Also included are a navigation system with a large 9-inch touchscreen interface and voice controls, Qi wireless phone charging, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a dual-screen rear-seat DVD entertainment system and Toyota's Entune suite of smartphone app-based services. The 14-speaker JBL sound system includes a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio and an iPod/USB audio interface.
There are no factory options offered.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser is powered by a 5.7-liter V8 that cranks out an impressive 381 hp and 401 pound-feet of torque. A new eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive are standard. EPA-estimated fuel economy remains 15 mpg combined (13 city/18 highway), however, the same as last year.
The Land Cruiser features a locking center differential, the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (which electronically adjusts the stabilizer bars for improved on-road handling or maximum off-road capability), Multi-Terrain Select (which tailors the stability and traction control settings to specific surfaces), a five-speed crawl control (essentially a low-speed off-road cruise control), hill-start assist and Off-Road Turn Assist (which applies brakes to the inside wheels in a corner to improve turning response).
Maximum towing capacity for the Land Cruiser is a beefy 8,100 pounds.
Safety
Standard safety features on the 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer-sway control, hill-start assist, front and rear parking sensors, front knee airbags, front- and second-row side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera is also standard. New this year are blind spot monitoring, rear cross-path warning, lane departure warning and a forward collision system that has the ability to detect both other vehicles and pedestrians and provide emergency braking at low speeds.
Every Land Cruiser is equipped with Toyota's Safety Connect system, which includes automatic collision notification, on-demand roadside assistance and a stolen vehicle locator.
Driving
On the road, the 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser delivers a supple ride quality that's only enhanced by the hushed interior. Even the 5.7-liter V8 seems subdued, at least until you step hard on the gas pedal, whereupon you'll be greeted by a pleasing rumble. This year's new eight-speed automatic should incrementally help improve acceleration, but 15 mpg combined continues to be disappointing.
As ever, the Land Cruiser is in its element when the going gets tough.
Off the pavement the Land Cruiser is hard to beat, with its ample ground clearance and long-travel suspension that's capable of conquering everything from muddy trails to skull-sized rocks. Best of all, the collection of off-road driving aids -- like Crawl Control that lets the driver focus on steering while the computers handle everything else -- make it easy for even inexperienced off-roaders to feel like they're king of the hill.
Interior
Inside, the 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser offers an upscale passenger cabin decked out in high-quality materials. Even so, the overall effect feels less high-end than some of its luxury brand competitors.
Up front, seats offer good comfort and support and the power-adjustable driver seat and steering wheel make it easy to find an ideal driving position. Second-row passengers enjoy heated seats that slide fore and aft and recline for greater comfort. As with many traditional SUVs, the third-row seats' combination of a low bottom cushion and limited legroom make them unsuitable for anyone over the age of 12.
With that third-row seat in use, cargo capacity is just 16 cubic feet. Fold both halves of that 50/50-split seat up against the sides of the cargo compartment (a design that unfortunately eats up space) and you end up with a still modest 43 cubic feet. Lay the second-row seats flat as well and you end up with just under 82 cubic feet, a number that falls short of many competitors.
The 2016 Land Cruiser's standard rear entertainment system includes a pair of exceptionally large and crisp 11.6-inch displays.
When it comes to technology, the Land Cruiser is surprisingly user-friendly. Bright, clear gauges and simplified controls make performing basic functions a snap. The updated Entune app-based infotainment system features a new, larger 9-inch center-mounted touchscreen with Siri Eyes Free technology that allows users to access their iPhone's features with the touch of a steering-wheel-mounted button. The new dual-screen video entertainment system is a plus, as is the multiview camera system that's useful both on and off-road. Finally, the new Qi wireless charging system allows owners of compatible cell phones to top off their batteries without futzing with charging cables.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Land Cruiser
Related Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019