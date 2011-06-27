Vehicle overview

The longest-surviving nameplate in the Toyota lineup, the Land Cruiser traces its roots to an earlier era when sport-utility vehicles were judged for their off-road credentials above all else. That's not to say that the 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser feels like a relic when you get behind the wheel. A major overhaul in 1998 saw it pick up a smooth V8 engine and a stiffened chassis that gave it exemplary on-road manners while preserving its all-terrain abilities. High-quality leather hides any evidence of its utilitarian personality in the cabin, and if it weren't for the lack of wood inlays, this Toyota would easily pass for a Lexus. This is a good thing, because with its $56K price of admission, the multitalented Land Cruiser is far out of reach for the typical Toyota buyer.

Although today's Toyota Land Cruiser is a bona fide luxury SUV, its ancestor, the FJ40 Land Cruiser, was a pure off-road vehicle and considerably smaller in size. (Toyota has attempted to reclaim some of that heritage with the launch of the FJ Cruiser this year.) As the customer profile shifted over the years, the Land Cruiser grew larger and more luxurious. The current model seats eight, allowing it to function as an upscale carpool vehicle. It's not the ideal vehicle for putting about in suburbia with the kids, though. Compared to the accommodations in newer midsize and large SUVs, its third-row seat is cramped and doesn't fold into the floor when you need more room for cargo.

As you'd imagine, practicality is not first on the list for most Toyota Land Cruiser buyers. They buy it because it's still the best SUV there is when it comes to blending off-road capability with on-road refinement, and because it's backed by Toyota's legendary reputation for quality and durability. For consumers who know they won't scratch the surface of Land Cruiser abilities, though, the Land Rover LR3 or Mercedes-Benz GL450 are better suited for family duty. And if you're willing to part with some luxury trimmings, Toyota's own Sequoia offers a lot more room than the Land Cruiser for a substantially lower price.