  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Land Cruiser
  4. Used 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2007 Toyota Land Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons

  • Go-anywhere capability, comfortable ride, smooth V8, versatile interior with luxurious appointments.
  • Quality and capability don't come cheap, dated styling.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$14,583 - $22,181
Used Land Cruiser for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It may wear a Toyota badge, but the 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser is a full-on luxury SUV, not to mention one of the best off-roaders on the market. Unless you can make full use of its talents, though, its near-$60K price tag probably isn't worth the stretch.

Vehicle overview

The longest-surviving nameplate in the Toyota lineup, the Land Cruiser traces its roots to an earlier era when sport-utility vehicles were judged for their off-road credentials above all else. That's not to say that the 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser feels like a relic when you get behind the wheel. A major overhaul in 1998 saw it pick up a smooth V8 engine and a stiffened chassis that gave it exemplary on-road manners while preserving its all-terrain abilities. High-quality leather hides any evidence of its utilitarian personality in the cabin, and if it weren't for the lack of wood inlays, this Toyota would easily pass for a Lexus. This is a good thing, because with its $56K price of admission, the multitalented Land Cruiser is far out of reach for the typical Toyota buyer.

Although today's Toyota Land Cruiser is a bona fide luxury SUV, its ancestor, the FJ40 Land Cruiser, was a pure off-road vehicle and considerably smaller in size. (Toyota has attempted to reclaim some of that heritage with the launch of the FJ Cruiser this year.) As the customer profile shifted over the years, the Land Cruiser grew larger and more luxurious. The current model seats eight, allowing it to function as an upscale carpool vehicle. It's not the ideal vehicle for putting about in suburbia with the kids, though. Compared to the accommodations in newer midsize and large SUVs, its third-row seat is cramped and doesn't fold into the floor when you need more room for cargo.

As you'd imagine, practicality is not first on the list for most Toyota Land Cruiser buyers. They buy it because it's still the best SUV there is when it comes to blending off-road capability with on-road refinement, and because it's backed by Toyota's legendary reputation for quality and durability. For consumers who know they won't scratch the surface of Land Cruiser abilities, though, the Land Rover LR3 or Mercedes-Benz GL450 are better suited for family duty. And if you're willing to part with some luxury trimmings, Toyota's own Sequoia offers a lot more room than the Land Cruiser for a substantially lower price.

2007 Toyota Land Cruiser models

A large eight-passenger SUV, the 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser comes only one way -- loaded up. Highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels, a moonroof, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, a 300-watt JBL audio system with an in-dash CD changer, and separate automatic climate control systems for front and rear passengers. On the options list, you'll find major items like a navigation system (with a rearview backup camera and Bluetooth connectivity) and an adaptive suspension system that automatically adjusts both ride height and shock damping for improved performance both on- and off-road. A roof rack and running boards are also available. A rear-seat DVD entertainment system is available as a port-installed option.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser sees its V8's ratings fall to 265 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, though actual performance is unaffected. Inside, front-seat side airbags and two-row side curtain airbags are now standard.

Performance & mpg

Power comes from a 4.7-liter V8 that generates 265 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is a full-time four-wheel-drive system with low-range gearing for off-roading. Should you want to tow, the Toyota Land Cruiser, properly equipped, can lug up to 6,500 pounds. Fuel economy rates just 13 mpg in the city and 17 mpg on the highway.

Safety

The 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser comes standard with antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), traction control, stability control, a tire-pressure monitoring system, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags for the first and second rows.

Driving

While certainly not the most powerful SUV in this price range, the 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser will satisfy most buyers when it comes to acceleration. The V8 has an ultra-smooth power delivery and passing maneuvers are rarely a problem. Ride quality on pavement is comfortable and refined, especially for a traditional body-on-frame SUV with a solid rear axle. Handling is less impressive, as the Land Cruiser's large size and soft suspension tuning give it a slightly clumsy feel around corners. Ordering the optional adaptive suspension is recommended, as it allows the driver to call up firmer shock damping to keep the vehicle steadier in these situations.

First and foremost, though, the Toyota Land Cruiser is designed to be driven off-road, and not only is it amazingly capable on rutted trails, it retains its smooth, forgiving ride. Some newer SUVs offer more sophisticated off-road hardware, but few, if any, can match the Land Cruiser's easygoing demeanor.

Interior

Thanks to the multitude of features and plush seating in the first and second rows, the Land Cruiser feels like a luxury SUV on the inside. The styling is a little dated, but materials are high in quality and fit and finish is outstanding. Total passenger capacity is eight. Comfort is excellent in the first two rows, but the third row is only suitable for children. When not in use, the third row can be split in half, folded to either side of the cargo bay and stored in an upright position; when it's removed entirely, the Toyota sports a maximum cargo capacity of 97.5 cubic feet. If the Land Cruiser isn't luxurious enough for you, consider its cousin, the Lexus LX 470.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser.

5(60%)
4(10%)
3(20%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.2
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great for Duck Hunting
pjatty,05/15/2011
After owning a 1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4x4 (which is a truely excellent mid-size SUV), I decided to splurge and buy the 2007 Toyota LandCruiser. Yes, it was alot of money, but it is great. I duck hunt with a group of friends and whenever it rains we leave their Suburbans at home because we know only my LC will make it through the mud and muck. Also, the clam shell trunk is great; sit on the fold down half to put on waders, while the fold up half provides shelter from the rain. I took off the running boards and ditched the 3rd row seats (which are worthless) to improve off-road ability and create more storage. Got stuck only once because I forgot how to lock the differential. Duh... Great SUV
2nd LC and still the best!
Andy Ebert,10/02/2015
4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
This is our second LC. The first was a 1999 we bought in 2001 with 88k on it and we put 285k more on it. NOT ONE ISSUE. Bought this 2007 model in 2011 with 77k on it and didn't even blink. These are built like a brick [non-permissible content removed]. The only difference I have seen between the 1999 model and the 2007 model is they went from glass headlights to plastic and the interior leather is not as robust. Other then that, not one problem or issue. We use it as a daily driver. As for off-roading, we utilize the LC's very capable off road 4WD system as we have mountain land and use it to get thru mud, snow, etc. If you have the chance to get one, do it. You will not regret it. Much better on road and off road then any other SUV we have looked at. Actually looked at the newer LC's but don't like the style as it looks basically like every other SUV from Toyota (Highlander, Sequoia, etc.). Plus the newer LC's have permanent 3rd row seats that you can't remove.
Good as Usual
Town Toyota,04/18/2007
Reliable, excellent ride on and off the highway. Fine balance in very windy conditions. This is our sixth LC. While little is new about it, it still has two basic qualities that mean everything - a good ride and reliablity. No mechanical problems.
Delivers as-advertised
cruiserowner,09/23/2015
4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
The best SUV on the road if what you're after is safe, reliable, comfortable performance. None of the fancy features (aside from maybe the AHC), aluminum exterior trim, or status badges of other SUVs in it's class but the vehicle to buy if you want to make a smart purchase that will always deliver safety, reliability and comfort all while maintaining it's resale value better than any other vehicle on the road. Join the LC club, you won't be disappointed.
See all 10 reviews of the 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser

Used 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser Overview

The Used 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: Land Cruiser SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Toyota Land Cruisers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser.

Can't find a used 2007 Toyota Land Cruisers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,380.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,516.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,907.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $11,278.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Land Cruiser lease specials

Related Used 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles