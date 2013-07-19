Used 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me
- 79,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,500$2,577 Below Market
Columbia Motors - Hanover / Massachusetts
2013 Toyota Land Cruiser White Diamond with CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 4X4, NAVIGATION GPS, REAR DVD/ENTERTAINMENT, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LEATHER, RECENT TRADE, 2 SETS OF KEYS. Click, call or stop-in today, and discover why we are the fastest growing dealer South of Boston. You can find us just 20 minutes south of Quincy at our NEW LOCATION on ROUTE 53 in HANOVER (just about 1 mile South of The Hanover Mall). - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Navigation System, 14 Speakers, DVD-Audio, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Radio: Premium HDD Navigation with Entune & JBL, Rear audio controls, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, A/V remote, Entertainment system, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Voltmeter, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Multi-Stage Heated Front Seats, Perforated Leather Trimmed Interior, Reclining 3rd row seat, Split folding rear seat, Ventilated front seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.909 Axle Ratio, CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION GPS, REAR DVD/ENTERTAINMENT, LEATHER, RECENT TRADE, 2 SETS OF KEYS 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dave Delaney at 781-566-2277 or sales.davedelaneyscolumbia@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ8D4021060
Stock: DD1845K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-21-2020
- 88,189 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,999$1,138 Below Market
Mirabella Motors - Tampa / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ4D4014025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,545 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,994
Star Motor Sales - Downers Grove / Illinois
This 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser 4dr 4dr 4WD features a 5.7L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser 4DR SUV 4WD 5.7 Liter 8 Cylinders Engine *** 6 Speed Automatic Transmission *** One Owner Since Brand New *** 2 Master Keys Available *** Navigation *** Reverse Camera *** Triple Black Combo *** Wooded Heated Steering Wheel *** Power Leather Heated & Air Cooled Seats *** Parking Sensors *** Power Glass Sunroof *** 3rd Row Seating *** Second Row Heated Seats with Climate Control *** Tinted Windows *** Low Miles *** Bluetooth *** Cruise Control *** Smart Key with Push To Start *** Fixed Running Boards *** DVD Entertainment *** Rare To Find *** *** Power Windows *** Power Door Locks *** Power Mirrors *** Great Condition Inside And Outside *** Inspected And Serviced *** Non-Smoker *** This Vehicle Qualifies For Our Financing Special *** Please Contact Our Friendly Customer Service Associates For Further Details At 630-241-2424 Or Visit Us For More Information And Pictures At WWW.STARMOTORSALES.COM - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, All Weather Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Distronic, FAST- KEY entry system, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, FUSE Handsfree Link, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, OnStar, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-241-2424 or adam@starmotorsales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ9D4011962
Stock: H729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 107,789 miles
$34,400
Toyota of Smithfield - Smithfield / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ3D4012024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,758 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$43,500
Evans Toyota - Fort Wayne / Indiana
2013 Toyota Land Cruiser Base SILVER 4WD 5.7L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32VSafety Inspected by Evans Toyota, 2 Years Complimentary Maintenance, Integrated GPS Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands Free Phone, Heated Leather Seats, Backup Camera, Tow Package, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth Hands-Free Android/Apple Car Play, Heated Front Seats, Muti-Zone Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof/Panaromic, AWD Saftey, FRESH TRADE, HOME DELIVERY AVAILABLE !!, Fully detailed and Sanitized, VERY RARE !!!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ5D4010503
Stock: P10766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- certified
2014 Toyota Land Cruiser44,883 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$55,499$3,177 Below Market
Lithia Toyota of Redding - Redding / California
Toyota Certified, GREAT MILES 44,883! Land Cruiser trim. Moonroof, Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, 4x4, REMOTE ENGINE STARTER, Aluminum Wheels, Hitch, Non-Smoker vehicle. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, Rear Seat Audio Controls, 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. OPTION PACKAGES: REMOTE ENGINE STARTER. Toyota Land Cruiser with Blizzard Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 381 HP at 5600 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS REPORT: ". the Cruiser's fully independent suspension, with control arms in front and a multilink arrangement in the rear, provides exceptional articulation for the most severe off-road situations and compliance for a smooth highway ride." -KBB.com. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, Certified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 1 Year Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, flat tire service and more, Some of our pre-owned vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/, Free CarFax Vehicle History Report included OUR OFFERINGS: Our commitment to treating you in a neighborly fashion extends from our inventories and auto repair service to our no-frills, easy-to-comprehend auto financing. This comes not only in the form of car loans and leasing service for drivers from Redding, Chico, Red Bluff and Shasta Lake, but a tenacious spirit dedicated to getting the flexible terms you deserve. Please feel free to explore our entire site and see all of the products, services, and pre-buy car research we have to offer. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJXE4027363
Stock: E4027363C
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 44,357 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$58,995
Honda of Danbury - Danbury / Connecticut
2014 Toyota Land Cruiser BaseRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 48581 miles below market average!Take advantage of Honda of Danbury MARKET VALUE PRICING philosophy and our way of doing business. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS the BEST MARKET VALUE vehicle's possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down, AND no hidden fees!OUR ENTIRE TEAM at Honda of Danbury is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! QUICK, EASY, AND HAGGLE FREE!Please call, email or stop in today to test drive your vehicle of choice!! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Four Wheel Drive, 3.909 Axle Ratio, Multi-Stage Heated Front Seats, Perforated Leather Trimmed Interior, Radio: Premium HDD Navigation with Entune & JBL, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Spoiler, Voltmeter, 3rd row seats: split-bench, A/V remote, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 14 Speakers, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Compass, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Radio Control, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ7E4022217
Stock: 4022217A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 139,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,786
Birmingham Luxury Motors - Birmingham / Alabama
Check out this gently-used 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser we recently got in. This Toyota includes: BLIZZARD PEARL SPECIAL COLOR SANDSTONE, PERFORATED LEATHER TRIMMED INTERIOR Leather Seats 50 STATE EMISSIONS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Toyota Land Cruiser is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Toyota Land Cruiser . When Toyota created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Land Cruiser . More information about the 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser: The Toyota Land Cruiser is an off-road icon, and over decades it's become a more well-rounded--but still very rugged and off-road capable--large luxury SUV. Compared to other large luxury sport-utility vehicles, the Land Cruiser is less showy and glamorous, while striking a balance between family utility, highway comfort and off-road ability. The Land Cruiser's excellent safety features and 3-row seating make it the ideal family hauler that can also do the weekend towing. Strengths of this model include handles well for a large vehicle, safety features, off-road driving aids, Strong acceleration and towing performance, trail ability, and interior comfort ***FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% WAC** **GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT*FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAMS** *WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES ON ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES** VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.BIRMINGHAMLUXURYMOTORS.COM **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ9E4023868
Stock: S-023868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 108,475 miles
$44,590
Reliable Superstore - Springfield / Missouri
ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Multi-Stage Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Odometer is 10729 miles below market average! 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser Base Black 4D Sport Utility 5.7L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT-i 4WD Proudly serving Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Bolivar, Republic, Branson, Strafford, Aurora, Marshfield, Mansfield, Battlefield, Clever, Boaz, Rogersville, Fordland, Billings, and all of the Ozarks!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ6E4022368
Stock: P14449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 97,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,997
M Sport Motor Car Company - Hillside / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ5B5011495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,677 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$39,990
The Highline Group - Lowell / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ2F4030999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$57,000$3,404 Below Market
Shortline GMC Buick - Aurora / Colorado
Brandywine Mica 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser 4WD 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift 5.7L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: Active Cruise Control, Entertainment system, Wireless Headphones, 14 Speakers, 3.307 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Multi-Stage Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Entune Premium w/JBL Audio & Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Semi-Aniline Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 18 Split-Spoke Alloy. CARFAX One-Owner.Leather, Sunroof/Moonroof, Rhino Roof Rack, Active Cruise Control, Entertainment system, Wireless Headphones.Recent Arrival!Reviews:* Smooth ride; capable off-road; one fully equipped trim level; robust towing capacity; seating for eight. Source: EdmundsWe are located in Aurora | Denver, CO and feature one of the largest selection of pre-owned vehicles in the region. Many vehicles are low mileage, 1-owner vehicles and you will find a huge selection of cars, trucks, minivan to choose from. You do the drivin'. We'll do the rest.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ4G4047265
Stock: P15791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 30,523 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$59,998$2,551 Below Market
Lexus of Kendall - Miami / Florida
This Land Cruiser is located at Lexus of Kendall in Miami, 10775 S Dixie Hwy. Please call 786-661-1125. LEXUS OF KENDALL MAKES YOUR FIRST 3 PAYMENTS up to $300 per month for a total of up to $900 in cash reimbursement by dealer at time of sale. Cannot be combined with other discounts. Take home delivery or request curbside pickup at store. Simple paperless purchase makes buying a car easier than ever: Click and drive. We have new programs to help you financially including no interest financing and deferred payment plans. Please ask us for assistance. Be well. Be safe!!! Toyota buyers in Miami looking for a Land Cruiser please call us regarding stock number L89075A. This Toyota SUV is priced to sell at 59998. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 18506 miles below market average! ONE OWNER, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date!, LOCAL TRADE, Leather, Navigation, LOW MILES, Leather / Leatherette, Sunroof / Moonroof, CERTIFIED INSPECTION. 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser 4D Sport Utility 5.7L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V 4WD Brandywine Mica
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJXG4043530
Stock: L89075A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 55,473 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$58,032$260 Below Market
Holzhauer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Nashville / Illinois
2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Base 5.7L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V 4WD Blue Onyx PearlBlind Spot Sensor, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Multi-Stage Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Entune Premium w/JBL Audio & Navigation, Reclining 3rd row seat, Semi-Aniline Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating, Wheels: 18 Split-Spoke Alloy.Our incredible selection, our low overhead and low prices simply cannot be matched. Teamed with our friendly small town service you'll see why Holzhauer Auto Group is one of the Midwest's largest and fastest growing dealerships. We dont just compete. We blow the competition away with selection, service and price. Before you buy a car, truck, van or SUV from anywhere else you owe it to yourself to visit Holzhauer Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ8G4048046
Stock: 048046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 22,068 miles
$68,995
Koons Tysons Toyota - Vienna / Virginia
This vehicle is in high demand!2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Midnight Black Metallic. BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, MOONROOF, ONE OWNER, PRE COLLISION SYSTEM W/PEDESTRIAN DETECTION, DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT w/STEERING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT w CROSS TRAFFIC MONITORING, TOYOTA CERTIFIED, Black w/Semi-Aniline Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Memory seat, Radio: Entune Premium w/JBL Audio Navigation, Rear dual zone A/C. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ8G4047236
Stock: 0PK41276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 67,231 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$62,500
Toyota of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
White 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser 4WD 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift 5.7L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V Come visit our BRAND NEW State-of-the-Art dealership. Our brand new facility, amenities, service drive, and available selection of NEW Pre-Owned vehicle inventory make Toyota of Dallas your premiere choice for Toyota dealerships in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Stop by and see why we are, 'YOUR TOYOTA CONNECTION!'. Recent Arrival! All pricing is subject to change and may not include dealer added options. Come visit our BRAND NEW State-of-the-Art dealership. Our brand new facility, amenities, service drive, and available selection of NEW Pre-Owned vehicle inventory make Toyota of Dallas your premiere choice for Toyota dealerships in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Stop by and see why we are, 'YOUR TOYOTA CONNECTION!'. Toyota of Dallas proudly serving the following communites Plano, Richardson, Grapevine, Irving, Coppell, Dallas, Mansfield, McKinney, Frisco, Rockwall, Garland, Allen, Lewisville, Carrolton, Farmers Branch. Reviews: * Smooth ride capable off-road one fully equipped trim level robust towing capacity seating for eight. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ9G4040148
Stock: G4040148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 29,079 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$61,888
Toyota of Longview - Longview / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ0G4038286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,382 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$66,598
Larry H. Miller Toyota Scion of Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
You must see this one !!! Our Premier vehicle. Very clean like new interior and will handle all the Colorado active lifestyle you can give it !! Will not last long - act now - come see and drive it.Odometer is 20444 miles below market average! White 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser 4WD 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift 5.7L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V Black Leather. EVERY CAR CLEARLY MARKED BELOW MARKET VALUE !Reviews:* Smooth ride; capable off-road; one fully equipped trim level; robust towing capacity; seating for eight. Source: Edmunds Come in for a test drive today at Larry H. Miller Toyota of Colorado Springs serving Pueblo.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ5G4038042
Stock: G4038042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
