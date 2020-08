Used 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me

Columbia Motors - Hanover / Massachusetts

2013 Toyota Land Cruiser White Diamond with CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 4X4, NAVIGATION GPS, REAR DVD/ENTERTAINMENT, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LEATHER, RECENT TRADE, 2 SETS OF KEYS. Click, call or stop-in today, and discover why we are the fastest growing dealer South of Boston. You can find us just 20 minutes south of Quincy at our NEW LOCATION on ROUTE 53 in HANOVER (just about 1 mile South of The Hanover Mall). - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Navigation System, 14 Speakers, DVD-Audio, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Radio: Premium HDD Navigation with Entune & JBL, Rear audio controls, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, A/V remote, Entertainment system, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Voltmeter, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Multi-Stage Heated Front Seats, Perforated Leather Trimmed Interior, Reclining 3rd row seat, Split folding rear seat, Ventilated front seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.909 Axle Ratio, CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION GPS, REAR DVD/ENTERTAINMENT, LEATHER, RECENT TRADE, 2 SETS OF KEYS 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dave Delaney at 781-566-2277 or sales.davedelaneyscolumbia@gmail.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTMHY7AJ8D4021060

Stock: DD1845K

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-21-2020