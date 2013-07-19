Used 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Toyota Land Cruiser

    79,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $38,500

    $2,577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota Land Cruiser

    88,189 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $38,999

    $1,138 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota Land Cruiser

    59,545 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $44,994

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota Land Cruiser

    107,789 miles

    $34,400

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Land Cruiser

    69,758 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $43,500

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2014 Toyota Land Cruiser

    44,883 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $55,499

    $3,177 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2014 Toyota Land Cruiser

    44,357 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $58,995

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Toyota Land Cruiser

    139,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,786

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2014 Toyota Land Cruiser

    108,475 miles

    $44,590

    Details
  • 2011 Toyota Land Cruiser in Gray
    used

    2011 Toyota Land Cruiser

    97,006 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,997

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Toyota Land Cruiser

    65,677 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $39,990

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    49,093 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $57,000

    $3,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    30,523 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $59,998

    $2,551 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    55,473 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $58,032

    $260 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    22,068 miles

    $68,995

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    67,231 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $62,500

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    29,079 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $61,888

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    37,382 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $66,598

    Details

  • 5
    (100%)
LoveMyNewLandcruiser
jeaninek,07/19/2013
This SUV is such a great combination of having a truck and luxury at the same time. The fact that you don't see too many of them on the road is nice too. It really stands out. It's so comfortable and FUN to drive. Plus, it has all the amenities you want for making long trips or off road trips a pleasure. It handles exceptional for a heavy vehicle, very tight and responsive. I purchased my Land Cruiser at Huntington Toyota in Huntington Long Island, and they were absolutely wonderful to deal with.
