1994 Toyota Land Cruiser Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,774 - $3,119
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Standard sound system has nine speakers instead of five. Passenger seatbelts have automatic locking retractors.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
mark walk,10/25/2010
Best vehicle I ever owned great in snow reliability is awesome comfort is good and can't beat the build quality at 211,000 miles still runs great uses no oil why cant they make them as good as they did in 94.
ML,09/13/2008
Awesome vehicle. Have hunted out of it, fished out of it, towed with it and drove the kids to school in it for 12 years. Almost at the 240,000 mile mark and it looks like it might time for another one!
tropicalhazard,05/08/2009
I truly enjoy my car and am so proud to drive it. It drives smooth, and great rocky terrain. It's soo spacious and easy to maneuver. But as a college student, I'm looking for something smaller now.
wyldcard,08/19/2002
I have had this car now for about 3 years and I absolutely love it. It is a blast to drive on and off-road. It is the most capable 4-wheel drive I have ever driven. I would definately recommend this vehicle to anyone looking into a used SUV.
Features & Specs
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
212 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety
