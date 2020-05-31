Used 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me
- 140,739 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$37,900
- 207,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,988
- 341,250 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
- 279,712 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,900
- 299,150 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495
- 279,928 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$29,900
- 164,225 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,995
- 173,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,242
- 209,422 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$24,950
- 167,197 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,000
- 319,579 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
- 254,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,999
- 245,755 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,400
- 179,795 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,950
- 244,198 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,000
- 199,743 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
- 190,175 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,990$2,039 Below Market
- 280,915 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,690$871 Below Market
I have now owned my 2000 LC for 7 years; I bought it used with 54K miles. It now has 160K and still runs like the day I bought it. It does get only 16-17MPG tops, but gas mileage is not why I purchased. It is the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned; it's solid, it's safe. I just picked up today from having routine maintenance; my mechanic says there is nothing wrong with it! Change the timing belt every 60K, change the oil every 4K, do a tune up every 75K, use Michelin's and they will drive forever. I have a friend with the same model with >300K and it still runs great! I have driven the Appalachians to the Tetons, on road, extreme off road and it has never let me down! Mine forever!
