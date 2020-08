Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me

Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia

***FACTORY REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, 8 PASSENGER................................2008 TOYOTA LANDCRUISER 4WD SUV, SONORA GOLD METALLIC WITH A SAND BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, WOOD STEERING WHEEL, OVERHEAD DVD, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, JBL SOUND SYSTEM, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY SETTINGS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, KEYLESS GO, 3RD ROW SEATING, PARKTRONIC, FOGLIGHTS, ROOFRACK, RUNNING BOARDS, REAR SPOILER, ALLOY WHEELS WITH MICHELIN TIRES, LOOKS & RUNS GREAT, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 35 SERVICE RECORDS

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTMHY05J185002304

Stock: MAX18666

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020