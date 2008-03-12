Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Toyota Land Cruiser

    124,698 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $27,995

    $479 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    2008 Toyota Land Cruiser

    244,579 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,995

    $1,022 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser in Red
    used

    2008 Toyota Land Cruiser

    106,846 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,976

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2008 Toyota Land Cruiser

    330,498 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,850

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser in Red
    used

    2008 Toyota Land Cruiser

    176,086 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,991

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    2008 Toyota Land Cruiser

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,477

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    2009 Toyota Land Cruiser

    129,850 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,890

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    2006 Toyota Land Cruiser

    190,175 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,990

    $2,039 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser in Gray
    used

    2006 Toyota Land Cruiser

    280,915 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,690

    $871 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser in White
    used

    2006 Toyota Land Cruiser

    177,696 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Land Cruiser

    307,286 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Land Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota Land Cruiser

    122,093 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,600

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Toyota Land Cruiser

    168,102 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,320

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Toyota Land Cruiser

    238,374 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,472

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    2006 Toyota Land Cruiser

    226,765 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,990

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2005 Toyota Land Cruiser

    244,198 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,000

    Details
  • 2011 Toyota Land Cruiser in Gray
    used

    2011 Toyota Land Cruiser

    97,006 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,997

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser in Gray
    used

    2004 Toyota Land Cruiser

    254,080 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,999

    Details

Best SUV I ever had
Phil Wilson,12/03/2008
This is my 3rd LC and so far this is the best and most powerful of the three.its fun to drive and my wife approves it to be the best of the LC I have own. I had an 05, 06 . It is well built and solid. I will go on a long trip anytime with this vehicle.
