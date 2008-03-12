Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me

Max Auto Sales - Lafayette / Louisiana

Toyota's BEST SUV! Very clean. No wrecks. Ready to roll!----------------------------------------This Toyota Land Cruiser has a powerful Gas V8 4.7L/285 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable intermittent front windshield wipers, Transmission oil cooler. 22 Carfax Service Records.*Drive Your Toyota Land Cruiser 4DR 4WD V8 AT in Luxury with These Packages*Traction control (TRAC), Skid plates-inc: front suspension, fuel tank, transfer case, Side door impact beams, Rear window defogger, Rear seat audio system, Power windows-inc: (1) touch open/close, Power rear quarter windows, Power tilt/slide moonroof w/(1) touch open/close function, sunshade, jam protection, Power tilt & telescopic leather-wrapped steering wheel-inc: audio controls, Power front & rear ventilated disc brakes, Power door locks, P275/60R18 mud & snow BSW tires, Overhead console-inc: HomeLink universal transceiver, maplights, sunglass storage, Multi-reflector halogen headlamps w/auto on/off feature, Multi-imformation display w/digital clock, Leather-wrapped shift lever.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEHT05J962088874

Stock: 4R10317

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-05-2019