2003 Toyota Land Cruiser Review
Pros & Cons
- Go-anywhere ability, powerful V8, versatile interior, luxurious cabin.
- Quality and capability don't come cheap, Toyota's Sequoia is bigger yet less expensive.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$6,945 - $11,957
Edmunds' Expert Review
An SUV that does everything well. But before you buy, make sure you have a need for all of the Land Cruiser's abilities.
2003 Highlights
Mechanically, the 2003 Land Cruiser delivers five more horsepower via a new five-speed automatic transmission. On the outside, you'll find standard 17-inch wheels, optional 18-inch wheels, slightly freshened front-end styling and clear-lens rear turn signals. Inside, Land Cruiser features a new dashboard design, a power tilt and telescoping steering wheel, rear seat audio and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. There is also a new optional rear DVD entertainment system and available front- and second-row side curtain airbags.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser.
Most helpful consumer reviews
4WD Aficionado,11/12/2004
Forget about the hype from other manufacturers who claim to be the best, the original, 'professional grade', etc. The Toyota Landcruiser is the best built, most durable, full- size sport utility vehicle on the planet. It is sold on every continent because it can handle anything you throw at it. How does your unibody Cayenne/ML/X5 hold up to the rigors of Afghanistan? Thought so. The LC is great off road, rides very well on road, and the 320 ft. lbs. of torque is plenty. (Don't buy into the horsepower hype, people -- it's torque that you want.) If you want a sports car, buy a 911 or a Corvette, not a SUV wannabe. Buy the Landcruiser, and with the money you save, get a used Boxster!
darko,06/13/2009
Waited 10 years to buy this. This SUV is simply amazing. Go anywhere performance and enough class to hit the clubs in Scottsdale. I've driven in 3 ft of snow, deep mud, rock fields and through streams... never, ever been worried about getting stuck. It is still as rattle and squeak free as the first day I drove it home. I plan to hang on to it for many years to come.
Land Cruiser Owner,04/28/2003
Want a luxury sedan? Buy a Benz, a BMW, or a Bentley. Want a sports car? Buy a Ferrari or a Porsche. Want a watch? Buy an automatic mechanical like an IWC or Rolex. Want automobile superior differential mechanics, high torque that drives like a juggernaut, comfort and class with the utility of an eight-seater? Buy a Land Cruiser.
Dave,01/14/2009
I traded every 12 to 18 months trying to be happy with something less than a Land Cruiser. Finally I bought one new, a big chunk of cash for us. But we love the truck. Had it 5 years now and look to trade, but can't give it up. I fell so secure when I put my family in her. I have blizzacks for the 18 wheels and have drive through blizzards, never spinning a wheel. We love our gray Cruiser.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
