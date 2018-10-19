2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
What’s new
- The 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser is unchanged
- Part of the sixth Land Cruiser generation introduced in 2008
Pros & Cons
- Very capable off-road
- Comfortable ride for a large truck-based SUV
- Commanding view of the road ahead
- Third-row seats are clumsy and lack space
- Touchy brake pedal makes it hard to stop smoothly
- Poor fuel economy even by large SUV standards
- Limited smartphone connectivity
Which Land Cruiser does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
With its luxury appointments and on-road manners, the 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser might seem to have nothing in common with the rugged, no-nonsense Land Cruisers Toyota built for decades starting in the 1950s. But today's Land Cruiser is nearly unassailable once the pavement ends, maintaining the original version's go-anywhere reputation.
That reputation is in good hands, thanks to its stout body-on-frame construction (like a pickup truck), full-time four-wheel drive, physics-defying off-road software and a robust V8 engine. All of that go-anywhere confidence is backed up by Toyota's equally legendary reliability, not only in the United States but in nearly every country around the world.
But if the only off-roading you're likely to do is accidentally backing over a flower bed, the Land Cruiser doesn't make much sense. The EPA estimates it gets just 15 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is dismal even by large SUV standards. The Land Cruiser also drives like a big SUV, with slow, heavy steering making it a chore to maneuver in the city and through parking lots.
And while the front passengers will enjoy a fair bit of luxury and decent ergonomics, the rear passengers will find the accommodations in rival full-size SUVs more welcoming. The Land Cruiser's second-row seat bottoms are too low, and not even the massive amount of seatback recline can make the situation better. Things are even worse in the third row. These jump seats are even less comfortable, with barely enough room for children and no easy way to reach them. The seats also don't fold into the floor — they fold up against the side, taking up valuable cargo capacity while looking like an afterthought.
Overall, we think a lot of shoppers will be happier with one of the Land Cruiser's similarly priced rivals, such as Land Rover's Range Rover or Discovery or Lincoln's Navigator. But if adventurously cruising this fine land with an abundance of luxury and creature comforts is your main priority, the 2019 Land Cruiser won't disappoint.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs for 2020.
2019 Toyota Land Cruiser models
The 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser is an eight-passenger luxury SUV offered in one fully loaded trim level. Every Land Cruiser also comes with a 5.7-liter V8 engine that produces 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque. It is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a full-time four-wheel-drive system.
Other off-roading components include a locking center differential, Toyota's Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS, a decoupling stabilizer bar), Crawl Control (a low-speed off-road cruise control), Multi-terrain Select (off-road vehicle settings), hill start assist, skid plates and tow hooks.
Standard exterior equipment includes 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, automatic high beams, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, a windshield wiper de-icer, roof rails, running boards, and an integrated towing hitch receiver and wiring harness.
Inside, you get a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, four-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory functions, 40/20/40-split second-row seats (they fold, recline and slide), 50/50-split third-row seats, a heated, power-adjustable steering wheel, and a cooler box under the front center armrest.
Tech features include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning, front and rear parking sensors, a surround-view parking camera system, wireless smartphone charging, a USB port, a 9-inch touchscreen interface, Bluetooth, a navigation system, voice controls, Toyota's Entune smartphone app suite, one USB port, and a 14-speaker JBL sound system with a CD player and satellite radio.
A rear seat entertainment system is the only option.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving6.5
The aging Land Cruiser's on-road performance is average at best. Its brakes are touchy, there's a lot of nosedive, and the steering is unnaturally heavy. The engine and transmission work fine on the highway, but some drivers might find the accelerator too sensitive at low speeds, and the transmission can get too "shifty" on long grades.
But get it off-road and the Cruiser shines brightly. Its suspension allows for loads of articulation as the Multi-terrain Select also seeks out every bit of traction from the ground. Crawl Control keeps the Land Cruiser pushing through soft and rocky terrain. If you want a seriously off-roadable full-size SUV, then this dinosaur may fit the bill.
Comfort8.0
On the inside, many competitors feature seats with fancy massaging and multi-way adjustability, but the Land Cruiser's relatively old-school seats continue to provide all-day comfort. It's also quiet, which reduces fatigue on long road trips. The four-zone climate control system works well, though accessing higher level controls, such as changing the rear seat settings from the front, requires some menu hopping.
The Land Cruiser rides well on highways and on off-road terrain, but it lacks a more advanced adjustable suspension that would help optimize the ride over more varied conditions, such as hard-edge bumps frequently found in snowy regions or pothole-ridden roads.
Interior7.0
Most drivers will find the Land Cruiser's driving position to be comfortable, but those long of leg might wish for a little more telescoping range in the steering wheel. The large door openings and multiple chunky grab handles help people climb in and out, and first- and second-row passengers will find lots of space once they're inside. The controls are easy to understand, but the reach to the centrally located touchscreen will be a tad long for most.
The large windows allow for generally good visibility, but the third-row seats cut into the rear view when in use. And though the standard surround-view camera has a helpful off-road overlay, its low resolution makes it hard to see fine details.
Utility7.0
To ensure the Land Cruiser has a decent departure angle, the area behind the third row is small in size. You can stow the third row for more cargo space, but the seats fold up to the sides, making the cargo space narrow and restricting your view. The door pockets are narrow, and wider insulated bottles will be a tough fit. And even though the Land Cruiser is great on the highway, the shallow cupholders might not hold your favorite beverage. The second-row seatbacks can fold forward and match the height of the third-row seatbacks. But if you have a child safety seat in the second row, it will limit access to the third row.
On the flip side, the Cruiser's high 8,200-pound towing capacity puts it on par with many full-size trucks, while its split rear hatch provides a handy tailgate that acts as a cargo fence, bench or baby-changing station.
Technology7.0
The Land Cruiser's tech play lies in its standard active safety systems since its infotainment system is far less modern than some of its competitors'. But its expert terrain-handling system is a true detective for traction, blowing many other off-road-capable SUVs out of the water. And its strong audio system features an easy-to-use rear-seat entertainment system.
As for smartphone integration, the Land Cruiser is limited to Bluetooth for audio and phone and USB for music sharing. Toyota's smartphone integration system, Entune, is fiddly to use, though it provides navigation, streaming media and destination-searching support.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- interior
- technology
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- infotainment system
- seats
Most helpful consumer reviews
After serving the Gulf War I wanted a Land Cruiser, ubiquitous in remote 3rd world countries. I loved the idea of a truly off-road reliable vehicle. I finally decided to get one. Price was good ($8000 off msrp on a new vehicle). But do I need this? No, but I love it more everyday! Drives great, handles better than you'd expect. Comfortable and unmatched off-road as an unmodified vehicle. And it's solid as a rock! After much research I found it is overbuilt to last in remote areas. Most vehicles are designed for a 10 year life cycle, the Land Cruiser is reportedly designed for a 25 year cycle. And, with only 3000 sold in the USA annually they hold their value well.
I test drove the 2019 Land Cuiser and loved the ride, comfort, roominess, handling and power for such a large SUV but decided not to buy as it lacked some important features which I needed and should have been included in an $86K vehicle. it had only one USB port, no Apple Car Play, no power and removable 3rd row folding seats, fuel mileage was unacceptable, no upgrrades or additions from the prior model year, and eliminated the rear entertainment DVD system which was a standard feature without a corresponding reducition in the MSRP.
this is my 3rd land cruiser, They are built to last for 20 plus years. 100 percent made in japan. fit and finish supercedes any thing the germans make in an suv. resale far better then the junk made in america. I'm a car nut and have also owned 3 ford raptors. as well as range rovers, glandewagons, bmw suv, broncos, explorers, gmc., and jeeps. i can tell you that after 3 years the suvs wc i mentioned all show their age big time. junk is junk, w terrible resale value and saggy cheap engineering. the land cruiser and 4 runner trd pro, wc i own both are understated, but built to last forever. also both have great resale value. I can't explain, but the 2 vehicles i just mentioned are 100 percent made in japan and the way its put together rivals any other SUV WC I PREVIOUSLY MENTIONED. junk is junk. the land cruiser and forerunner you spend a dollar and get back a dollar. w the rest of the crap, you spend a dollar and get back 20 cents worth of value.
My comment is in response to CS's above regarding the claim that Land Cruisers are built for a 25-year life cycle. I'd not heard that but definitely believe it. Mine has 300,000 miles on it and turns 22 next month! I still love it; smooth, comfortable ride. It's been the best (and most reliable) vehicle this family has ever owned, bar none. So despite the "cons" about lack of bells and whistles and tech for the price, I would buy it again tomorrow. I didn't buy a 2019 Land Cruiser, but I'm sure I'd love it too.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV 4WD
5.7L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$85,165
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Land Cruiser safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Automatically detects cars and pedestrians ahead, warns you about them, and brakes automatically if necessary.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Warns when you begin drifting out of your lane through visual and audible alerts.
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Automatically matches the speed of vehicles ahead when cruise control is activated. Generically called adaptive cruise control.
Toyota Land Cruiser vs. the competition
Toyota Land Cruiser vs. Toyota 4Runner
Renowned for its reliability and overwhelming competence off-road, the 4Runner can go just about anywhere a Land Cruiser can go, and maybe a few more places, thanks to its smaller size. What it can't do is carry eight people or get particularly good fuel economy, thanks to its fairly inefficient and sluggish 4.0-liter V6 engine. If rugged capability — and a much lower price — comes before luxury on your shopping list, the 4Runner deserves a look.
Toyota Land Cruiser vs. Lexus LX 570
Very nearly twins, the Lexus does have one thing the Toyota Land Cruiser lacks: a luxury badge. Interior design and materials are also more befitting a nearly $90,000 luxury SUV. The LX 570 can also be had in a five- or eight-passenger configuration. Otherwise, the Land Cruiser and the LX are largely identical.
Toyota Land Cruiser vs. Toyota Sequoia
The Toyota Sequoia makes carrying eight passengers a bit easier than the Land Cruiser, thanks to more interior space and easier access to its more traditional second- and third-row seats. And while its off-road prowess can't match that of the Land Cruiser, the Sequoia can hold its own against other full-size SUVs. It also costs tens of thousands less than the Land Cruiser and can be equipped with the same powerful 5.7-liter V8.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Land Cruiser a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser:
- The 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser is unchanged
- Part of the sixth Land Cruiser generation introduced in 2008
Is the Toyota Land Cruiser reliable?
Is the 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser?
The least-expensive 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser is the 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $85,165.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $85,165
What are the different models of Toyota Land Cruiser?
More about the 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
The 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser might not look it, but it is very much descended from the rough-and-tumble off-roaders of the same name that Toyota built in the 1950s. Today, the Land Cruiser can do just about everything its ancestors did, if not more, while treating its driver to modern luxury and technology. It is the most expensive Toyota sold in the United States, but it backs up that price with legendary reliability and excellent build quality.
The current-generation Land Cruiser has been in production since the 2008 model year. In some ways, it can seem dated. For example, the third-row seats fold up against the cargo area sides instead of into the floor. But none of this detracts from the Cruiser's adventuresome character.
Like a proper truck, the Land Cruiser uses a rugged ladder frame and a solid rear axle that's likely to survive nearly anything you can throw at it. The only engine offered is Toyota's venerable 381-horsepower 5.7-liter V8 that's hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range, full-time four-wheel-drive transfer case.
If fuel economy is of any concern, you might want to look elsewhere since the EPA rates the Land Cruiser 15 mpg combined (13 city/18 highway). That's quite poor even by full-size SUV standards. Even with a 24.6-gallon fuel tank, it means you could end up needing to fill up every 300 miles. Aftermarket fuel cans would be a must on any long off-road excursion.
There's only one Land Cruiser trim level and it's fully loaded with an immense amount of comfort, convenience, safety, entertainment and luxury equipment. Despite its Toyota badge, this is a luxury model. If it's still not luxurious enough, the same basic vehicle is available from Toyota's luxury division as the Lexus LX 570. The Lexus is more expensive, better appointed and comes with a longer warranty, but its abilities are compromised due to its lower front and rear styling elements.
With the limited numbers of 2019 Toyota Land Cruisers exported to the United States, finding one in a dealer's inventory can be tricky. But at Edmunds, we can hunt one down for you and ensure you get a satisfying deal on your new adventure vehicle.
2019 Toyota Land Cruiser Overview
The 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: Land Cruiser SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Land Cruiser 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Land Cruiser.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Land Cruiser featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser?
2019 Toyota Land Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
The 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $89,033. The average price paid for a new 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) is trending $11,309 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $11,309 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $77,725.
The average savings for the 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) is 12.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Toyota Land Cruisers are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2019 Land Cruisers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $88,853 and mileage as low as 22 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $8,406 on a used or CPO 2019 Land Cruiser available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Toyota Land Cruisers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,397.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,483.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Related 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser info
