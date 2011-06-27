  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Land Cruiser
  4. Used 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(43)
Appraise this car

2004 Toyota Land Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons

  • Go-anywhere capability, powerful V8, versatile interior, luxurious cabin.
  • Quality and capability don't come cheap
  • Toyota's Sequoia is bigger yet less expensive.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$8,530 - $14,231
Used Land Cruiser for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

An SUV that does everything well. But before you buy, make sure you have a need for all of the Land Cruiser's abilities.

2004 Highlights

The optional navigation system is now available with a rearview backup camera that lets drivers see what's behind them when backing out of parking spaces.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser.

5(91%)
4(7%)
3(0%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.9
43 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best, not an SUV
evilclown1962,12/19/2010
If you purchase the Land Cruiser for its intended use it cannot be beat. For low maintenance and off road, on road ability it cannot be beat in the long run. It is not intended to be a grocery getter. All are built in Japan and intended to last 300k miles. They are shipped all over the world for tough off road conditions. Enjoy your Cruisers. I have owned 5 throughout the years. Do your research and you will not be disappointed. Look at the vehicles diplomats are escorted in dangerous situations around the world and you will notice a large majority are the Cruisers.
The best SUV on the market
vacommish,10/04/2004
This was my dream car. In purchasing it this past spring, it has proven to be everything I'd hoped for. Fun to drive, reliable, and much cheaper to maintain than it's Lexus cousin, this timeless SUV is impressive at every turn.
Old Reliable
FREDRIC PALMIERI,09/27/2007
Look anyone who owned or currently owns Landcruisers should be fairly well-versed with them. Everyone knows of their reliability & craftsmanship, areas where they are 2nd to none. No doubt they are huge and ponderous to drive and like any other large SUV are big boxes in the wind that return poor gas mileage. However, for pure reliability and comfort, toyota comes thru. This is a pricey vehicle, no doubt, and you would expect memory seats and a more appointed interior, but a true toyota buyer does his homework thoroughly up front and knows their strength is in the fact that you will own this vehicle for years to come and when you move on, most likely your loyalty will remain with toyota
MONSTER
monster_tank_elephan,08/23/2004
I will tell you haw it is: Suspension not that smooth, some reviews are telling riding like on air, NOT All wheel drive, all the time, eats more gas and that why most are complaining about GAS, but all wheel drive makes this car stable on the turns. Only 230hp, need more? get supercharger from Toyota TRD will give ya +30% hp. Price $55K not worth it get a use one for 30K same thing just same a lot on $$. Stereo system is not that wof- wof put a custom one. And the one that I have, makes wind noise from the from a front window. I thing if you looking for comfort, style, reliability, fun to drive this is the car ya.
See all 43 reviews of the 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser

Used 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser Overview

The Used 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: Land Cruiser SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Toyota Land Cruisers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser.

Can't find a used 2004 Toyota Land Cruisers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $12,722.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,658.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,223.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,836.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Land Cruiser lease specials

Related Used 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles