Look anyone who owned or currently owns Landcruisers should be fairly well-versed with them. Everyone knows of their reliability & craftsmanship, areas where they are 2nd to none. No doubt they are huge and ponderous to drive and like any other large SUV are big boxes in the wind that return poor gas mileage. However, for pure reliability and comfort, toyota comes thru. This is a pricey vehicle, no doubt, and you would expect memory seats and a more appointed interior, but a true toyota buyer does his homework thoroughly up front and knows their strength is in the fact that you will own this vehicle for years to come and when you move on, most likely your loyalty will remain with toyota

