Used 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me

  • 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2005 Toyota Land Cruiser

    244,198 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,000

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    2006 Toyota Land Cruiser

    190,175 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,990

    $2,039 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser in Gray
    used

    2006 Toyota Land Cruiser

    280,915 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,690

    $871 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser in White
    used

    2006 Toyota Land Cruiser

    177,696 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser in Gray
    used

    2004 Toyota Land Cruiser

    254,080 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,999

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Land Cruiser

    307,286 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2004 Toyota Land Cruiser

    245,755 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,400

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Toyota Land Cruiser

    179,795 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,950

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Toyota Land Cruiser

    168,102 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,320

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Toyota Land Cruiser

    238,374 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,472

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    2006 Toyota Land Cruiser

    226,765 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,990

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Toyota Land Cruiser

    173,883 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,242

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser in White
    used

    2003 Toyota Land Cruiser

    319,579 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Toyota Land Cruiser

    124,698 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $27,995

    $479 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    2008 Toyota Land Cruiser

    244,579 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,995

    $1,022 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser in White
    used

    2002 Toyota Land Cruiser

    299,150 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser in Red
    used

    2008 Toyota Land Cruiser

    106,846 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,976

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2008 Toyota Land Cruiser

    330,498 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,850

    Details

Overall Consumer Rating
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (26%)
Fundamentally the Best
IJP,06/03/2010
We purchased it in the summer of 2005 and have taken it on cross country trip, over endless NYC potholes and off road. It is smooth, refined, has great visibility and extremely comfortable front row seating. The engine, the shifting and all other mechanical features appear flawless.
