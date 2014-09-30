Used 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me

109 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Land Cruiser Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 109 listings
  • 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2014 Toyota Land Cruiser

    44,883 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $55,499

    $3,177 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2014 Toyota Land Cruiser

    44,357 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $58,995

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Toyota Land Cruiser

    139,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $39,786

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2014 Toyota Land Cruiser

    108,475 miles

    $44,590

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Toyota Land Cruiser

    79,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $38,500

    $2,577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota Land Cruiser

    88,189 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $38,999

    $1,138 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota Land Cruiser

    59,545 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $44,994

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota Land Cruiser

    107,789 miles

    $34,400

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Land Cruiser

    69,758 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $43,500

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Toyota Land Cruiser

    65,677 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $39,990

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    49,093 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $57,000

    $3,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    30,523 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $59,998

    $2,551 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    55,473 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $58,032

    $260 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    22,068 miles

    $68,995

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    67,231 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $62,500

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    29,079 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $61,888

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    37,382 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $66,598

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    49,933 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $64,689

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Land Cruiser searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 109 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Land Cruiser
  4. Used 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Land Cruiser

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Land Cruiser
Overall Consumer Rating
4.73 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
The Best SUV Made
darwindropple,09/30/2014
I love cars and over the past ten years or so I have owned two GMs, one Ram, and four Toyotas. While not all have been SUVs, there is no question that in terms of quality, construction and reliability, nothing compares to a Land Cruiser. However, as the LC200 dismal sales indicate, many people do not agree. 1) Why pay so much money for a Toyota with bland styling? There is no good answer to this question! If the badge and the styling are the top priorities you are better off with a Mercedes or Land Rover.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Land Cruiser
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Land Cruiser info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings