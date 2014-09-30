Used 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me

Birmingham Luxury Motors - Birmingham / Alabama

This Toyota includes: BLIZZARD PEARL SPECIAL COLOR SANDSTONE, PERFORATED LEATHER TRIMMED INTERIOR Leather Seats 50 STATE EMISSIONS. This Toyota Land Cruiser is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Toyota Land Cruiser. When Toyota created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Land Cruiser. More information about the 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser: The Toyota Land Cruiser is an off-road icon, and over decades it's become a more well-rounded--but still very rugged and off-road capable--large luxury SUV. Compared to other large luxury sport-utility vehicles, the Land Cruiser is less showy and glamorous, while striking a balance between family utility, highway comfort and off-road ability. The Land Cruiser's excellent safety features and 3-row seating make it the ideal family hauler that can also do the weekend towing. Strengths of this model include handles well for a large vehicle, safety features, off-road driving aids, Strong acceleration and towing performance, trail ability, and interior comfort

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTMHY7AJ9E4023868

Stock: S-023868

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020