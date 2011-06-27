  1. Home
2021 Toyota Land Cruiser

What’s new

  • Heritage Edition now offers optional third-row seating
  • Part of the sixth Land Cruiser generation introduced for 2008

Pros & Cons

  • Very capable off-road
  • Comfortable ride for a large truck-based SUV
  • Commanding view of the road ahead
  • Third-row seats are cramped and impinge on cargo space
  • Touchy brake pedal makes it hard to stop smoothly
  • Poor fuel economy, even by large SUV standards
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
MSRP Starting at
$85,515
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    4dr SUV 4WD
    5.7L 8cyl 8A
    MSRP$85,515
    MPG 13 city / 17 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    Heritage Edition 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Heritage Edition 4dr SUV 4WD
    5.7L 8cyl 8A
    MSRP$87,845
    MPG 13 city / 17 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs

    FAQ

    Is the Toyota Land Cruiser a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Land Cruiser both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Toyota Land Cruiser fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Land Cruiser gets an EPA-estimated 14 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Land Cruiser ranges from 16.1 to 53.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Land Cruiser. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser:

    • Heritage Edition now offers optional third-row seating
    • Part of the sixth Land Cruiser generation introduced for 2008
    Learn more

    Is the Toyota Land Cruiser reliable?

    To determine whether the Toyota Land Cruiser is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Land Cruiser. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Land Cruiser's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Land Cruiser is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser?

    The least-expensive 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser is the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $85,515.

    Other versions include:

    • 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $85,515
    • Heritage Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $87,845
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Toyota Land Cruiser?

    If you're interested in the Toyota Land Cruiser, the next question is, which Land Cruiser model is right for you? Land Cruiser variants include 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A), and Heritage Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A). For a full list of Land Cruiser models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser

    2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Overview

    The 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: Land Cruiser SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A), and Heritage Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Land Cruiser.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser?

    2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Toyota Land Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Toyota Land Cruisers are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser for sale near. There are currently 11 new 2021 Land Cruisers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $87,198 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,796 on a used or CPO 2021 Land Cruiser available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Toyota Land Cruisers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,932.

    Find a new Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,520.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Toyota lease specials

