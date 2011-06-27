Vehicle overview

The 2011 Toyota Land Cruiser is an icon for Toyota, but it's also like a misfit at a high school dance. At a time when every manufacturer is trying to create a light-duty carlike crossover, the Land Cruiser continues to stay true to its 53-year history in America as a tough, all-terrain sport-utility vehicle. But to blend into the dance of stylish crossovers in the marketplace, the Land Cruiser has packaged its go-anywhere capability within a well-appointed shell.

At the heart of this full-size SUV is a 5.7-liter V8 that pumps out 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque and it's been specifically designed to allow the Land Cruiser to either scramble up a craggy peak. Full-time four-wheel drive with low-range gearing further enhances the Land Cruiser's off-road capability, as does its "Crawl Control," a three-speed hill ascent and descent mode in which the throttle and brake are electronically manipulated to maintain a constant, controllable speed over challenging terrain, freeing the driver to concentrate on the obstacles ahead.

Both on- and off-road abilities are enhanced with Toyota's Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS), which automatically controls the front and rear antiroll bars depending on the driving conditions. Basically, this allows for more body control while cornering on pavement, a smoother ride on the highway and greater wheel articulation (travel) when navigating an off-road trail.

As a large SUV, the 2011 Toyota Land Cruiser is a strong choice in the segment. True, it is quite expensive compared to most other large SUVs. But when looking at other direct competitors -- the 2011 Land Rover Range Rover and 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, for instance -- you'll likely find each falls well short on capability or value for the dollar. At the same time, the 2011 Land Rover LR4 offers similar capabilities but is notably cheaper.