This vehicle will go 500,000 miles and then some. There is no timing belt because the timing is gear driven. (Never need to replace timing belt) They almost never blow a head gasket and the transmissions are Grade A world class hands down bullet proof solid. I bought mine in January 2015 with 314,000 on it for 1,200 bucks. I put 2 grand into it including a new radiator and new tires a new windshield and new u-joints. That pretty much got the vehicle in shape for its future with me. I feel very safe in this Land Cruiser and I live in a harsh northern climate with tons of snow and ice. I bet hardly anyone had ever died in this vehicle in a severe crash even without air bags. Don't buy it if you are picky only if you want a great, reliable tank that will never leave you stranded. Thankfully gas is a reasonable price as of right now (9/15) because it will do 10MPG at best and you will need new brake pads in the front at least once every 20,000 miles or so. Also, they seem to be rust resistant for the most part. Mine is 25 years old and it is not rusted out. People think it looks nice.

