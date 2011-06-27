  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Land Cruiser
  4. Used 1991 Toyota Land Cruiser
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

1991 Toyota Land Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$978 - $1,719
Used Land Cruiser for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

All-new design debuted in March, 1990. Features permanent 4WD. Coil springs replace leaf springs. 4.0-liter inline six makes 155 horsepower. Optional third seat allows truck to carry seven passengers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Toyota Land Cruiser.

5(25%)
4(60%)
3(5%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.0
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid SOB
Jeff Cruiser,09/06/2015
4dr SUV 4WD
This vehicle will go 500,000 miles and then some. There is no timing belt because the timing is gear driven. (Never need to replace timing belt) They almost never blow a head gasket and the transmissions are Grade A world class hands down bullet proof solid. I bought mine in January 2015 with 314,000 on it for 1,200 bucks. I put 2 grand into it including a new radiator and new tires a new windshield and new u-joints. That pretty much got the vehicle in shape for its future with me. I feel very safe in this Land Cruiser and I live in a harsh northern climate with tons of snow and ice. I bet hardly anyone had ever died in this vehicle in a severe crash even without air bags. Don't buy it if you are picky only if you want a great, reliable tank that will never leave you stranded. Thankfully gas is a reasonable price as of right now (9/15) because it will do 10MPG at best and you will need new brake pads in the front at least once every 20,000 miles or so. Also, they seem to be rust resistant for the most part. Mine is 25 years old and it is not rusted out. People think it looks nice.
Toyota Land Tank
aj13,03/31/2011
I bought my 1991 Land Cruiser in Oct of 2009 with just over 120K on the odometer (a rare find, indeed). Although not perfect, the pros definitely outweigh the cons, especially when you consider this is a 20 year-old used vehicle. Toyota quality is impeccable as expected; this truck will run forever if you treat it right and do all the correct maintenence. Things are going to break on a 20 year-old vehicle, and it isn't going to be cheap, but compared to anything else out there that's 20 years-old, the problems are minimal. If you want a go-anywhere vehicle that can seat 7 and last a lifetime, look no further than the Toyota Land Cruiser.
A Great Drive
Grantchester,01/01/2006
I have owned this since new - after the 1990 NY auto show it was a "must buy" even at $5,000 over the sticker. I bought it with the objective of getting long term reliability, low maintenance and a model shape that would be retained - all have been proven correct and have easily compensated for the high gas consumption (but it takes 87!). The one change I have made and would recommend (fenderbenders are expensive) is to replace the front bumper assembly with an ARB (not the cheap consmetic junk). Its been a great car, years of family skiing (where the Volvo couldn't go), team rides to soccer tournaments, beach fishing, loading up for college, carting rhodies, trees, lawnmowers etc.
Best SUV for the Money
Toyota Man,08/24/2009
I purchased my Land Cruiser in pretty bad shape, but I had the engine gone through from every seal and hose, and everything in between. Although the initial investment to get it running right cost a lot, I could not be happier. In the time since then I have added a new paint job, all original, new tires, battery, and went through the interior to replace missing parts. One modification I would tell everyone to do, is switch it to partial 4WD, this allows for 2WD during the the summer, or non-bad weather/roads. I bought my kit for the front differential and hubs from Australia for about $500, and the labor brought everything to under $1000.00. This has saved me tons of money. It goes anywhere.
See all 20 reviews of the 1991 Toyota Land Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1991 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1991 Toyota Land Cruiser

Used 1991 Toyota Land Cruiser Overview

The Used 1991 Toyota Land Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: Land Cruiser SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Toyota Land Cruisers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Toyota Land Cruiser for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Toyota Land Cruiser.

Can't find a used 1991 Toyota Land Cruisers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $25,224.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,954.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,730.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,869.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Land Cruiser lease specials

Related Used 1991 Toyota Land Cruiser info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles