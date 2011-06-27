Vehicle overview

There's no such thing as too much of a good thing, right? If this is your personal mantra, Toyota has a vehicle for you: the 2000 Land Cruiser. It's big. It's powerful. It's comfortable. It hauls people and cargo through rough terrain just as easily as it hauls them to the local gigaplex. Yes, the Land Cruiser doesn't skimp on anything. Perhaps that's why it costs more than $50,000.

Coming in only one version with a handful of options, the Toyota Land Cruiser offers one of the best on-road performances of any truck in this segment. The Cruiser's long wheelbase contributes to a supple ride that is well damped at all four corners, and its steering is nicely balanced and weighted for such a heavy vehicle. The Land Cruiser is able to tackle the hardest terrain of the day without breaking a sweat. This ability doesn't hamper the truck's level of control and ease of operation on the freeway and two-lane roads.

Power comes from a 4.7-liter V8 that creates 230 horsepower and 320 foot-pounds of torque. Based on the Lexus LS 400's engine and reworked for duty in this large truck, it provides the Land Cruiser with a definite edge in power delivery, quietness and fuel economy. Acceleration and passing maneuvers are quite easy. ABS is standard, as are front driver and passenger airbags. The new vehicle skid control system (it works by applying the brakes to spinning wheels and transferring torque to the wheels with the most traction) should further the SUV's safety.

The Land Cruiser can seat seven people when equipped with the optional third-row seat. When not in use, this row can be split and folded toward the side of the vehicle. Maximum cargo capacity is 97.5 cubic feet and maximum payload is 1,745 pounds. Other amenities include an easy step-in height, heated and power-adjustable front seats, and the typical Toyota allotment of quality ergonomics and switchgear.

Obviously, the reason that everybody and their dog doesn't own a Land Cruiser is the price. This year, the Land Cruiser faces renewed competition from a 300-horsepower Lincoln Navigator, a new Ford Excursion, and redesigned full-size utes from General Motors. You might want to check out these new vehicles before putting down the money required to purchase a new Land Cruiser.