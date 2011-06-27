  1. Home
2000 Toyota Land Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons

  • Go-anywhere ability, powerful V8, versatile interior, luxurious cabin.
  • Quality and capability don't come cheap, Toyota's Sequoia is bigger yet less expensive.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An SUV that does everything well. But before you buy, make sure you have a need for all of the Land Cruiser's abilities.

Vehicle overview

There's no such thing as too much of a good thing, right? If this is your personal mantra, Toyota has a vehicle for you: the 2000 Land Cruiser. It's big. It's powerful. It's comfortable. It hauls people and cargo through rough terrain just as easily as it hauls them to the local gigaplex. Yes, the Land Cruiser doesn't skimp on anything. Perhaps that's why it costs more than $50,000.

Coming in only one version with a handful of options, the Toyota Land Cruiser offers one of the best on-road performances of any truck in this segment. The Cruiser's long wheelbase contributes to a supple ride that is well damped at all four corners, and its steering is nicely balanced and weighted for such a heavy vehicle. The Land Cruiser is able to tackle the hardest terrain of the day without breaking a sweat. This ability doesn't hamper the truck's level of control and ease of operation on the freeway and two-lane roads.

Power comes from a 4.7-liter V8 that creates 230 horsepower and 320 foot-pounds of torque. Based on the Lexus LS 400's engine and reworked for duty in this large truck, it provides the Land Cruiser with a definite edge in power delivery, quietness and fuel economy. Acceleration and passing maneuvers are quite easy. ABS is standard, as are front driver and passenger airbags. The new vehicle skid control system (it works by applying the brakes to spinning wheels and transferring torque to the wheels with the most traction) should further the SUV's safety.

The Land Cruiser can seat seven people when equipped with the optional third-row seat. When not in use, this row can be split and folded toward the side of the vehicle. Maximum cargo capacity is 97.5 cubic feet and maximum payload is 1,745 pounds. Other amenities include an easy step-in height, heated and power-adjustable front seats, and the typical Toyota allotment of quality ergonomics and switchgear.

Obviously, the reason that everybody and their dog doesn't own a Land Cruiser is the price. This year, the Land Cruiser faces renewed competition from a 300-horsepower Lincoln Navigator, a new Ford Excursion, and redesigned full-size utes from General Motors. You might want to check out these new vehicles before putting down the money required to purchase a new Land Cruiser.

2000 Highlights

The Land Cruiser receives new standard equipment features, such as vehicle skid control and an Active TRAC electronic four-wheel-drive system with torque transfer capability. Additional standard equipment includes illuminated entry for the remote keyless-entry system, power tilt/slide moonroof and a leather interior. The optional third-row seat now includes rear air conditioning.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser.

5(90%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
39 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Old Reliable
mwhitted,02/01/2012
I have now owned my 2000 LC for 7 years; I bought it used with 54K miles. It now has 160K and still runs like the day I bought it. It does get only 16-17MPG tops, but gas mileage is not why I purchased. It is the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned; it's solid, it's safe. I just picked up today from having routine maintenance; my mechanic says there is nothing wrong with it! Change the timing belt every 60K, change the oil every 4K, do a tune up every 75K, use Michelin's and they will drive forever. I have a friend with the same model with >300K and it still runs great! I have driven the Appalachians to the Tetons, on road, extreme off road and it has never let me down! Mine forever!
16 years of stellar reliability and value.
Edsel,05/30/2016
4dr SUV 4WD
I purchased my Land Cruiser new in 2000. It is still giving me near flawless service 16 years later. Beyond routine servicing; tires, gas oil, timing belt, coolant - it has been the most reliable vehicle I have owned in 45 years. I've owned BMW's, Jaguars, Lexus' nothing comes close to this Land Cruiser. Edit: (05/31/2017) I traded the Land Cruiser in for a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk. My LC had too much rust on frame cross members, component brackets and trailer hitch assembly to be used reliably everyday. This Cruiser had some of the same rust problems the infamous Toyota Tacoma had of the same era but without Toyota's generous trade-in/repair recall program. I miss my Land Cruiser everyday but I wasn't about to surrender $80k for a new one. After first owning a new 1991 FJ80 and then a new 100 series Land Cruiser it's really hard to adapt to a Grand Cherokee. I'm very tall so my choices for a new 4x4 utility vehicle were almost non-existent. The Jeep GC became my compromise purchase. Update: 5/31/2020 Rumors are, there is a new Land Cruiser on the horizon. Let's hope Toyota has returned the Land Cruiser to its roots and purged the 200 series of its exorbitant glitter. My 2017 Grand Cherokee is garbage. It can't shift correctly, locking the differential is temperamental, and the touch screen to control some basic cabin environmental features is stupidly dangerous.
Best of the Best
Land Cruiser #1,07/05/2005
I've had two Land Cruisers a 1997 and 2000, and with out any doubt, the Toyota Land Cruiser is the overall best SUV made today. I sold the vehicles when they had around 100k miles on them. However, I could have kept them for another 100k. Both vehicles were dealer maintained and they never had to do anything other than the routine scheduled maintenance. Everything about the vehicles was quality not a cheap part to be found inside or out. It is no wonder why the UN uses these vehicles around the world for relief efforts rather than the cruddy Land Rover Discovery anymore. By the way, I had a 96 Discovery SE7 and the damed thing started costing me $2000 per repair twice a year after 50k miles.
Great vehicle
caribouowl,10/17/2010
Bought the LC new in 2000 after owning and being disappointed with the quality of Chevy's for years. I did quite a bit of research and everything pointed to the LC for reliability and ruggedness. It has lived up to its reputation. I've used it for long trips, hauling stuff, going off road in the national forest in northern Minnesota, driving in heavy snow, etc. It is reliable and, after 10 years, runs like new. Have gotten 60K on the Michelin tires.
See all 39 reviews of the 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

