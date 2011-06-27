Vehicle overview

The 2009 Toyota Land Cruiser represents the newest version of the company's oldest nameplate. From its beginnings as a bulletproof (and rhinoceros-proof, for that matter) utility vehicle often seen in old "National Geographic" magazines to its current form as a luxurious yet still extremely capable SUV, the Land Cruiser has always been at the top of its game. Whether negotiating rugged trails or cruising comfortably on the highway, the latest Cruiser retains the model line's long-standing tradition of superior all-around capability.

Completely redesigned last year, the Land Cruiser kept its proven, rugged body-on-frame architecture while growing a few inches longer. Although curb weight increased by 265 pounds, a more powerful V8 with more than 100 additional horsepower (for 381 total ponies) more than compensates. A six-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive (with low-range gearing) round out the 2009 Land Cruiser's motive hardware.

The current Land Cruiser also sports a revamped front suspension design and a couple of high-tech features that improve handling both on- and off-road. Toyota's KDSS (Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System) automatically stiffens or loosens the front and rear antiroll bars depending on the driving situation. The result is less body roll when cornering on pavement and enhanced wheel articulation (travel) when traversing bumps and ruts off-road. Furthering off-road ability is an electronic "Crawl Control" mode that allows the Land Cruiser to maintain a fixed, very low speed on hilly trails without any driver input.

As impressive as the Land Cruiser's off-road prowess is its ability to transport its occupants in luxury-sedan comfort. A heavy-duty climate control system with no fewer than four zones keeps the cabin temperature comfortable, while heated front seats, leather upholstery and a 14-speaker audio system help create an upscale ambience. On the downside, while the Cruiser is rated to carry up to eight passengers, the third-row bench is cramped enough that it's best left to little kids. Furthermore, that third row doesn't fold flat, and maximum cargo capacity is no better than that of most midsize SUVs.

There's not much out there that can challenge the 2009 Toyota Land Cruiser when it comes to combining off-road capability and daily-driver comfort with an enviable reputation for durability. But it'll cost ya -- priced at more than $60,000, the Land Cruiser is in the same price range as luxurious rides like the roomier Cadillac Escalade or the highly regarded Mercedes-Benz GL450. The Cruiser has the power and features to compete at this price point, however, and it's recognized the world over as one of autodom's iconic vehicles. If your heart is set on a full-size luxury SUV and you don't want to spring for the big-daddy Lexus LX 570, then the Land Cruiser is certainly worth a close look.