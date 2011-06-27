  1. Home
1999 Toyota Land Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons

  • With a V8 engine and tons of interior compartments, this SUV can haul the whole family over hill and dale with ease.
  • Even more expensive than the 4Runner. For $50,000 you better really need all those storage bins.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Back in 1958, Toyota brought a truck named BJ to U.S. shores, called it a Land Cruiser, and sold it in droves. Now into its 5th generation, Toyota's popular sport-utility vehicle features a 4.7-liter 32-valve DOHC V8 engine. This makes it the first Toyota to be powered by a V8. The engine produces 230 horsepower, 18 more than the last generation's six-cylinder engine, and 320 foot-pounds of torque, an increase of 45 over the '97 model. Toyota executives say that the new Land Cruiser is "larger, stronger and heavier" than the previous generation truck; it is also supposed to produce lower emissions, be more fuel efficient than its predecessor and offer increased luxury options.

The redesigned chassis and suspension resulted in a 50 percent increase in structural rigidity, making the SUV more comfortable, more durable and less noisy. Inside the Land Cruiser, you'll find more room in both length and width, larger door openings, more cup holders, an overhead console featuring three storage compartments and an eyeglass holder/garage door opener compartment. There are also front and rear door pockets and separate compartments for first aid and tool kits.

Other luxury options include power moon-roof, leather seats, roof rack, locking differential and a third seat. Stylistically, Toyota has thrown out their old color options save Black, and offers this year's vehicle in Natural White, River Rock Green Metallic, Champagne Pearl, Mahogany Pearl, Desert Bronze, Imperial Jade Mica and Atlantis Blue Mica.It seems the newest version of the Land Cruiser is expanding its reputation as a luxury sport-utility vehicle in all areas, and this year, it's got the power to prove it.

1999 Highlights

No changes this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser.

5(77%)
4(20%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
35 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

There is no other. . .
sierra68,02/17/2009
145K, engine/tranny never skips a beat, paint still looks 95% new, interior indestructible, tackles anything asked of it and at 10 years old, people still comment on how incredible it looks and can't believe it's a 99:) The fuel economy is poor but I'm guessing if you're looking at the Cruiser, you're more concerned with safety, ride quality, dependability, and bring me anywhere and return me safe-ability. It is, for lack of better wording, an incredible vehicle.
The best 4x4
MP,08/16/2008
I bought my 1999 Land Cruiser brand new with 4 miles on the odometer. This is the fifth Land Cruiser which I've owned; my previous Land Cruisers were: 1989, 1991, 1993 and 1996 models. My current 1999 Land Cruiser had 128,000 miles on it and every components function perfectly, it is a very reliable and good built 4x4. I've taken my Land Cruiser on many outing occasions with friends in off-road driving and it beat others 4x4 including Jeep and Range Rover models.
Rock solid luxury vehicle
Mental,11/29/2009
This is an extremely reliable, comfortable, and useful vehicle. As close to maintenance free as any car you can own. Built like a tank, but rides like a Cadillac. After 10 years, all electronics and mechanics are working perfectly. Leather is holding up great. Unstoppable in snow and mud. I wish it got a little better than 13-14 mpg though. Still would never get rid of it. This thing will go 400k miles.
Finally Got One!!
L/C Lover,02/15/2007
Waited a long time for an L/C. Finally got it for my 40th b-day. Traded LS 400 - also awesome. The L/C is the best vehicle I have ever owned. Total confidence with this L/C. Bought with 65K, now @ 110K and you can't hear it run. Best vehicle for a family, kids, dog, anything. Just put new shocks on it and it rides like new. I wish it had a little more towing capacity as I occasionally tow a 6500# Airstream. Love this truck... it was worth the wait!
See all 35 reviews of the 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser
More About This Model

As an automotive journalist who switches cars more often than disposable razor blades, it takes quite a special ride to leave any kind of lasting impression on me. Today's test drive becomes tomorrow's written review; the following day's swap for a new vehicle begins the process all over again. As such, it says a great deal about the Land Cruiser that, more than a month after spending time with Toyota's top SUV, I still consider it one of the nicest vehicles I've ever driven.

Of course, with a vague world like "nice," you're probably asking yourself, "What the hell does he mean by 'nice?' This Brauer guy has got the journalistic creativity of a brick wall." That may be, but this is truly the best word to describe the Land Cruiser. Certainly there are specific traits that contribute to this SUV's remarkable package (which I will cover in detail momentarily), yet the overall impression while driving the Land Cruiser was, "Man, is this a nice vehicle."

Take the interior materials and layout, for instance. Even with standard equipment the Land Cruiser gets cloth bucket seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, front and rear cupholders, automatic climate control and a rear heater. Our test unit was upgraded with the $1,820 Leather Trim Package that adds leather seating material and headrests. It also had the Third Rear Seat option that includes power rear quarter windows, another set of cupholders and a child protector rear hatch lock.

Usually an SUV can't offer this much people moving capacity without giving up a certain amount of refinement or charm. You've got multiple rails and latches and levers that make the interior feel more like an airport shuttle bus than a privately owned automobile. Toyota, however, has managed to create a completely unobtrusive third-row bench that can offer seating for three additional passengers, when necessary, but otherwise remain tucked up against the sides of the cargo area. Transformation from five- to eight-passenger seating is relatively easy once you get the hang of it. Regrettably, the seat is only about two inches off the floor, which means anyone over four-feet tall will have to sit "longways" across the seat or risk having their knees at the same level as their head.

But, since the majority of passengers will spend their time in the front two rows anyway, this is where Toyota invested most of its time and energy. The result is a heated driver's seat that adjusts to almost any position imaginable and has a perfectly located center armrest. The same was true of the front passenger seat (except for the power adjustments). Even the second-row bench offered more support and room than expected with enough space for all but the tallest of back-seat riders.

Another Land Cruiser bonus was its ease of entry and exit. Between the low step-in height and much-appreciated grab handles, even my 5-foot-4-inch wife wife didn't mind climbing in and out during a three-day run from L.A. to Central California. Quiet and smooth highway manners, plus a commanding view of the road and an effective climate control system, made the 600-mile roundtrip pass almost unnoticed.

My only complaint regarding interior ergonomics is the location of the front and rear wiper controls. By combining them on the same stalk, Toyota has made figuring out how to clear the windshield during an unexpected cloudburst a bit too exciting. This is a problem that should diminish with familiarity, right? You'd think so, but even after I knew just how to pull and twist the stalk, I still activated the rear wiper more often than the front ones. Oh well, it doesn't rain that much in SoCal.

If the interior of the Land Cruiser is refined, the drivetrain is downright swanky. This is one of the few engines that can trick me into engaging the starter when it's already running. Can you say S-M-O-O-T-H? Maybe I've just driven too many VTEC Hondas recently, but I was amazed that this 4.7-liter V8 can create 230 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque while remaining as genteel as British royalty. And, like said royalty, it can go from polite prodding to forceful commands at a moment's notice. Tired of loafing along at 50 mph behind that RV with the Ohio plates? Just wait for the next passing lane, or dotted yellow line, and the 4700 Toyota V8 will catapult you and your loved ones around such meandering slowpokes faster than you can say Road Rage. Toyota claims that the Land Cruiser go from zero-to-60 in 9.9 seconds (a two-second improvement over the previous non-V8 powered models). We never got a chance to time our test unit but feel that number could be a bit pessimistic.

While the engine is pure delight, the Land Cruiser's tranny could use a minor tweak. Up- and downshifting was flawless, but for highway cruising the overdrive gear didn't seem "over" enough. The engine felt like it wanted to shift one more time even though it couldn't. With a highway mpg rating of only 16, we would suggest Toyota look into the possibility of changing the final gear ratio to improve both gas mileage and high-speed civility.

At lower speeds, the Land Cruiser drives as nicely as anything with an SUV title. Jeep's all-new Grand Cherokee, with its smaller size and weight, feels a bit more car-like, but in the Cruiser's class of full-sized sport-utility vehicles, nothing else compares. The only compromise in terms of easy driving comes from a large blind spot created by the roof pillar and rear-seat headrest. A small, close car could easily hide in this area; only by rocking back and forth while looking in the driver's side rear-view mirror could I hope to spot it. At one point I considered pulling the second bench's headrests, but never actually did.

Exterior styling is typical SUV, being both upright and boxy. The deep brown paint, officially called Mahogany by Toyota, was smooth and glossy and added to the Land Cruiser's upscale feel. Overall fit and finish was, in typical Toyota fashion, excellent.

When the one-week test period was over and it was time to return the Land Cruiser, I felt disappointed. As I said earlier, in this job you've always got another vehicle coming up to test and so seeing one go isn't that big of a deal. But losing the Land Cruiser was different because, in our short time together, I was able to take my wife and child on a mini-vacation to Morro Bay and Cambria, Calif., in absolute comfort and confidence. Even with the slight compromise in cargo space from the folded-up third seat, all my family's paraphernalia (including the powered swing and large, white-noise-producing air cleaner that make up my son's sleep apparatus) fit into the Land Cruiser without intruding on the regular seating area. A vehicle this capable of safe and sporty travel for a family outing is tough to let go. Especially when the sticker price means you'll never actually own one.

Of course, my somber mood while driving the Land Cruiser back to Toyota might have had something to do with the vehicle I was swapping for it: a RAV4.

Used 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser Overview

The Used 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: Land Cruiser SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD.

