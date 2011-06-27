  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Land Cruiser
  4. Used 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

1996 Toyota Land Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,991 - $5,257
Used Land Cruiser for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Long before Explorers and Troopers--and years ahead of the first Blazers and Broncos--Toyota joined the slowly-blossoming sport-utility arena with the first Land Cruiser, rival mainly to Jeeps and Land Rovers. That was 1960, when the first canvas-topped "Landcruisers" cost less than $3000. Today, Toyota offers a descendant of that vehicle under the same name that is more powerful and a lot more expensive.

Only one model is on sale, a four-wheel-drive wagon powered by a 4.5-liter, 24-valve six-cylinder engine that cranks out 212 horsepower. Revamping for 1995 added airbags for both the driver and front passenger. Those front occupants also enjoy the benefit of height-adjustable seatbelts. Four-wheel antilock braking is installed on all Land Cruisers, working with all-disc binders. Excitement for 1996 is limited to something menacingly called The Black Paint Package, which consists of, surprise, black paint as well as chromed mirrors and door handles.

For peak traction in difficult spots at low speeds, an exclusive front and rear locking differential is available. That makes Land Cruiser the only sport-utility on sale in the U.S. with three locking units, to amplify the effect of the standard permanent four-wheel-drive system. In fully locked mode, all four wheels are driven in unison, with equal torque distribution. A second-gear-start feature boosts traction on slippery surfaces. Land Cruisers seat seven and can tow a 5,000-pound trailer.

For its stout sticker price, at least you get a lot of equipment, including air conditioning, power locks and windows, cruise control, and more. Traditionally, potential shoppers have faced long waiting lists to get a Land Cruiser, undaunted by the prospect of a stiff ride or quickly-depleting fuel tank. These capable machines attract the kind of customer who might otherwise pay big bucks for a Land Rover or Range Rover, whether or not any plans for off-roading lay ahead. Any of them would look good decorating a driveway in an affluent neighborhood--especially to passersby who can appreciate the heritage that accompanies such a purchase.

1996 Highlights

The Black Package debuts, featuring black paint along with chrome mirrors and door handles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser.

5(48%)
4(52%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1996 Toyota Land Cruiser
FrankTheTank,02/01/2008
I bought my LC a month ago with 155k miles on it. I've since put 5k on it, both highway and city. Still runs flawlessly. I've owned BMW Ms and many other sports cars, but none make me smile like the LC. Not sure what people gripe about in regards to gas MPG. Fuel economy isn't the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks of a LC.
1996 Land Cruiser Will Last
Vic,03/17/2009
I bought this car with almost 90,000 miles, I was a little nervous buying a used car with so many miles and for $15k. I have now owned this car for 5 years and now have 140,000miles, there is a reason why these truck are legendary, the are build strong and made to last. This car is more comfortable than many newer cars and extremely reliable and excellent in the snow. Other than some minor repairs and bad gas mileage the car will last forever. I use this truck for everything from family trips to towing the boat to daily commuting, like I said it is built to last.
Canada to Costa Rica
Graham Park,11/21/2010
Bought Abbotsford, BC Canada. $11000, $7000 on drives. 248,000 miles. Drove to Costa rica 6000 miles. Here in CR mountains, had brakes replaced 3 times this year. Gas mileage 8 MPG, straight 6. Gas here is $3.43 / USG. Here they have diesel engines a much better choice. In N.America gas is king (insane). We have 272,600 currently. We have a steep hill and stream to climb to get out of our property. We have towed many 4 wheel drive vehicles up this hill. Hyundai is pitiful. When driving in Mexico City along on of the highways a huge pothole appeared in our lane over a foot deep and 5' wide. Panic:- alignment, no problem. this is our second SUV other 4Runner, both fantastic vehicles.
no SUV as dependable!!
Burgansome,12/14/2004
I love my truck. My previous SUV's were 1993 Range Rover County LWB, 1996 Range Rover 4.6 HSE, Nissan pathfinder. The LC is by far the best! Excellent traction in the snow. Deep Colorado Snow! Excellent on the highways, Drove it back and forth to michigan last summer and it was ideal! Roomy enough for a family of 4. Comfortable enough for the grandma, and luxurious enough for the wife. This is one of the most well made vehicles in my opinion and I plan on never letting it go!
See all 23 reviews of the 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
See all Used 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser

Used 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser Overview

The Used 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: Land Cruiser SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Toyota Land Cruisers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser.

Can't find a used 1996 Toyota Land Cruisers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,611.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,835.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,478.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,444.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Land Cruiser lease specials

Related Used 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles