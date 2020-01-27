2020 Audi Q8
What’s new
- Several previously optional features are now standard
- Newly available Black Optic and S Line appearance packages
- Part of the first Q8 generation introduced for the 2019 model year
Pros & Cons
- Comes well-equipped with many standard features
- Comfortable ride and seats for all passengers
- High-quality cabin materials
- Front and rear seats offer all-day comfort
- Less practical than the related Q7
- Infotainment system can be distracting to use
- Throttle response is too slow in the default driving mode
- Limited interior storage
2020 Audi Q8 Review
Just about every European luxury automaker offers a coupe-like crossover SUV these days. The typical approach is to take an established SUV and give it a sleeker roofline to create a more stylish look. Audi, for its part, debuted its Q8 just last year.
The 2020 Q8 is essentially a two-row version of the seven-passenger Q7. Pleasingly, the styling makeover hasn't taken too much of a bite out of rear headroom and cargo room. An expansive overhead area and an abundance of legroom allow tall occupants to sit comfortably in any of the five seats. The Q8 also has respectable cargo room thanks to its square-shaped liftgate opening.
The Q8 is not only more practical than its direct rivals, but it's also pleasingly sporty. You can make quick progress along a curvy road thanks to the Q8's strong turbocharged V6 and stable handling. The Q8 also provides a compliant ride quality, and its optional air suspension further softens harsh impacts. Like any good luxury SUV, the Q8 is whisper-quiet inside at city and highway speeds.
The Q8 exhibits a few faults, some of which — such as reduced rear visibility — are common among coupe-like SUVs. There are a few Q8-specific drawbacks as well, including a lazy transmission response and a disappointing lack of interior storage for small personal items.
There's also the price: The Q8 costs many thousands of dollars more than a similarly equipped and more useful Q7. But such is the case with all coupe variants, and the segment's sales over the last decade prove that some buyers are willing to spend for high style. If that sounds like you, the 2020 Audi Q8's relative practicality and sporty dynamics make it a top model to consider.
Our verdict7.8 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The Q8 handles admirably through tight and sweeping corners alike. The suspension is properly buttoned down in Sport mode, and body roll is nicely controlled. Only in higher-speed corners does the Q8's weight become a limiting factor. The steering is accurate and well tuned in terms of effort.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The Q8's suspension manages both compliance and body control very well. While this Audi isn't the cushiest of rides, it provides a sufficiently comfortable ride quality. At highway speeds, there's a marginal amount of road noise and slightly more wind noise around the windshield. Otherwise, all other ambient noise is nicely isolated.
How’s the interior?7.5
The Q8 offers plenty of room. The space up front is generous, even if the lower roofline gives the impression of less headroom than there is. The rear seating is surprisingly opulent, with excellent legroom, lots of toe clearance and ample headroom. The wide rear bench can hold three adults in agreeable comfort.
How’s the tech?8.0
We're less impressed by the voice control system, which isn't as full-featured as what Mercedes' MBUX system offers. It needs to be able to handle more functions, especially since Audi buried nearly all controls in the distracting infotainment system. The Q8's driver aids work well, but Audi's decision to make adaptive cruise control part of an optional midtrim package is irksome.
How’s the storage?8.0
The optional towing package gives the Q8 a towing capacity of 7,700 pounds, which is generous for the class. A trailer maneuver assist feature automatically guides the trailer while reversing — the driver swipes to control it on the lower MMI display.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?7.0
But that impressive build quality comes at a fairly steep price. Our fully loaded test vehicle came within a whisper of $100,000, which is quite a lot for a V6-powered midsize SUV. Audi's warranties are average for a luxury automaker.
Wildcard8.5
Which Q8 does Edmunds recommend?
Audi Q8 models
The 2020 Audi Q8 is a two-row midsize luxury SUV that comes standard with all-wheel drive, an adaptive suspension, and many safety features and infotainment functions. It's available in three trims. Even the base Premium model comes well-equipped. The Premium Plus includes additional luxury equipment, while the Prestige offers a few exotic technology features.
The Q8 is available with only one engine: a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. It's connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a 48-volt mild hybrid system that enhances stop-start functionality while giving the Q8 a little extra push off the line. Buyers looking for extra punch can check out the V8-powered SQ8 and RS Q8, which are reviewed separately.
Standard feature highlights for the Premium trim include an adaptive suspension, a hands-free liftgate, a panoramic sunroof, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with low-speed automatic braking. Inside you'll find Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital gauge cluster display, three-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather upholstery, two touchscreen displays, and Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.
The Premium's Convenience package brings a wireless charging pad, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, a blind-spot monitor, and Audi's Pre Sense Rear system that helps mitigate the effects of a rear-end collision.
The Premium Plus trim adds more luxury features such as front-seat ventilation, four-zone climate control, a 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, additional LED ambient lighting, a surround-view parking camera, and the contents of the Convenience package.
Premium Plus buyers can specify the Driver Assistance package for making highway driving easier. It adds adaptive cruise control and lane departure intervention.
Prestige models come with the Driver Assistance package, plus a head-up display, a different LED headlight design, extended leather upholstery, power rear sunshades and touch-sensitive controls.
Other option packages to be on the lookout for include the Cold Weather package, an Adaptive Chassis package (air suspension and rear-wheel steering) and, for the Prestige only, a Luxury package that includes premium cabin materials and upgraded front seats. Several styling packages also slightly alter the Q8's exterior design.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Audi Q8.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- handling & steering
- ride quality
- seats
- infotainment system
- value
- engine
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- comfort
- spaciousness
- interior
- technology
- transmission
Most helpful consumer reviews
I’ve owned my Prestige Trim with the Luxury and Year One packages for about 4 months. Absolutely love it. Best styling out there for the “coupe style” SUVs, with the added benefits of a roomy second row and cargo area. Fit and finish of materials are superb quality. The vehicle handles very well, respecting its size. The power is more than adequate, with plenty of on ramp and passing power when you need it. If there is a weak spot, there is a bit of a quirk in the gearing and synchronization with the stop start system. At times, the vehicle can feel a little sluggish at very low speeds in the regular drive setting. I chalk this up to the EPA standards. Simply turn off the stop start or put the gearing in Sport mode and everything works as would be expected for the torque and HP of the engine. Read up on other consumer views of manufacturer stop start systems and you will see similar criticisms though. So, it’s not just an Audi or Q8 thing. I’m very happy with my purchase. Put it on your short list if you are looking at the handful of coupe SUVs.
I’ve only had the Q8 a couple weeks, but consider me a big fan. No one will confuse your Q8 for one of the other cookie cutter midsize luxury SUVs. The car feels solid. It has a comfortable ride and handles well. Audi’s Multi Media Interface is user friendly. The 3 screens are easily accessible and the wireless Apple CarPlay is seamless. If you don’t need a 3rd row, it’s worth considering. I spent several months researching this class of vehicle. I couldn’t be more pleased.
That it’s a safe mobile.
Features & Specs
|Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$72,200
|MPG
|17 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$77,700
|MPG
|17 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$68,200
|MPG
|17 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Q8 safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense Front
- Uses sensors at the front of the car to warn the driver about an imminent front collision. Can automatically apply the brakes as well.
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Uses the adaptive cruise control and lane-centering system to provide assisted driving at speeds up to 40 mph.
- Audi Pre Sense Basic
- Tensions occupants' seat belts, closes the windows and sunroof, and activates the hazard lights if it detects an imminent collision.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi Q8 vs. the competition
Audi Q8 vs. Audi Q7
Stretch the Q8 a couple inches, add a third row and you have the Audi Q7. Updates for the 2020 Q7 include a revised exterior design and a new dual-touchscreen setup, just like the one in the Q8. The Q8 costs significantly more than the Q7, so you'll have to decide if the Q8's sleeker sheet metal is worth the eye-watering premium.
Audi Q8 vs. BMW X5
The recently redesigned BMW X5 is one of the stalwarts of the midsize luxury SUV class. It's powered by your choice of a turbocharged inline-six or V8, and there's an even more powerful version of the latter. Seating for five is standard, and a third row is available in certain configurations. If you're looking for a crossover with pizzazz, make sure to also check out the BMW X6, which pioneered the SUV "coupe" concept.
Audi Q8 vs. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Looking for something a bit different? Consider the Land Rover Range Rover Sport. Its on-road presence cannot be denied, and the Range Rover Sport handily beats rivals when the asphalt turns to dirt. Land Rover also offers a wider range of engine choices than the Q8. But we're less impressed by the Land Rover's smallish cargo area and behind-the-times infotainment system.
FAQ
Is the Audi Q8 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi Q8?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2020 Audi Q8:
- Several previously optional features are now standard
- Newly available Black Optic and S Line appearance packages
- Part of the first Q8 generation introduced for the 2019 model year
Is the Audi Q8 reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi Q8 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi Q8?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi Q8 is the 2020 Audi Q8 Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $68,200.
Other versions include:
- Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $72,200
- Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $77,700
- Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $68,200
What are the different models of Audi Q8?
More about the 2020 Audi Q8
2020 Audi Q8 Overview
The 2020 Audi Q8 is offered in the following submodels: Q8 SUV. Available styles include Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Audi Q8?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi Q8 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Q8 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Q8.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi Q8 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Q8 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Audi Q8?
2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $84,205. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $5,405 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,405 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $78,800.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 6.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Audi Q8 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2020 Audi Q8 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $78,010. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi Q8 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $5,253 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,253 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $72,757.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi Q8 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 6.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Audi Q8 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Audi Q8 Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2020 Audi Q8 Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $73,190. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi Q8 Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $5,626 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,626 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $67,564.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi Q8 Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 7.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Audi Q8 Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Audi Q8s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Audi Q8 for sale near. There are currently 33 new 2020 Q8s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $72,090 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Audi Q8. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,660 on a used or CPO 2020 Q8 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Audi Q8s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi Q8 for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,224.
Find a new Audi for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,921.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Audi Q8?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
