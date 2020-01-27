2020 Audi Q8 Review

Just about every European luxury automaker offers a coupe-like crossover SUV these days. The typical approach is to take an established SUV and give it a sleeker roofline to create a more stylish look. Audi, for its part, debuted its Q8 just last year. The 2020 Q8 is essentially a two-row version of the seven-passenger Q7. Pleasingly, the styling makeover hasn't taken too much of a bite out of rear headroom and cargo room. An expansive overhead area and an abundance of legroom allow tall occupants to sit comfortably in any of the five seats. The Q8 also has respectable cargo room thanks to its square-shaped liftgate opening. The Q8 is not only more practical than its direct rivals, but it's also pleasingly sporty. You can make quick progress along a curvy road thanks to the Q8's strong turbocharged V6 and stable handling. The Q8 also provides a compliant ride quality, and its optional air suspension further softens harsh impacts. Like any good luxury SUV, the Q8 is whisper-quiet inside at city and highway speeds. The Q8 exhibits a few faults, some of which — such as reduced rear visibility — are common among coupe-like SUVs. There are a few Q8-specific drawbacks as well, including a lazy transmission response and a disappointing lack of interior storage for small personal items. There's also the price: The Q8 costs many thousands of dollars more than a similarly equipped and more useful Q7. But such is the case with all coupe variants, and the segment's sales over the last decade prove that some buyers are willing to spend for high style. If that sounds like you, the 2020 Audi Q8's relative practicality and sporty dynamics make it a top model to consider.

The Audi Q8 backs its coupe-like styling with pleasing performance and plenty of luxury and technology features. A high price tag and a few compromises, however, prevent it from being the overall favorite in the class.

How does it drive? 7.5

With enough prodding, the Audi Q8 proves that it has the thrust to move at a good clip. In Edmunds testing, 0-60 mph came in 5.6 seconds. That's quick, though other SUVs in the class with similar engines are either as quick or quicker. But throttle response in the default drive mode feels strangely weak, especially considering how much power is available. Response improves to acceptable levels in Sport mode.



The Q8 handles admirably through tight and sweeping corners alike. The suspension is properly buttoned down in Sport mode, and body roll is nicely controlled. Only in higher-speed corners does the Q8's weight become a limiting factor. The steering is accurate and well tuned in terms of effort.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Like any good luxury SUV, the Q8 provides comfort in spades. We love the front seats' wide range of adjustment and cushy armrests. The seat padding is firm yet comfortable. Heating and ventilation functions seem subtle but are effective over time.



The Q8's suspension manages both compliance and body control very well. While this Audi isn't the cushiest of rides, it provides a sufficiently comfortable ride quality. At highway speeds, there's a marginal amount of road noise and slightly more wind noise around the windshield. Otherwise, all other ambient noise is nicely isolated.

How’s the interior? 7.5

Audi's bold decision to go full touchscreen on its latest infotainment interface is controversial. Some of our experts found it distracting and easy to smudge, while others liked the clean look and operation. We were more united in our dislike of the Q8's limited visibility. The rake of the front windshield and rear glass does shrink your view out, and the front and rear roof pillars are on the thick side.



The Q8 offers plenty of room. The space up front is generous, even if the lower roofline gives the impression of less headroom than there is. The rear seating is surprisingly opulent, with excellent legroom, lots of toe clearance and ample headroom. The wide rear bench can hold three adults in agreeable comfort.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The MMI interface isn't for everybody, but you can't deny that the Q8's cabin tech looks fully modern and comes with plenty of features. We like that it supports wireless Apple CarPlay, and the Digital Cockpit instrument panel is both useful and crisp-looking.



We're less impressed by the voice control system, which isn't as full-featured as what Mercedes' MBUX system offers. It needs to be able to handle more functions, especially since Audi buried nearly all controls in the distracting infotainment system. The Q8's driver aids work well, but Audi's decision to make adaptive cruise control part of an optional midtrim package is irksome.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The Q8's design preserves most of the cargo space but offers people something attractive and cool to look at. The optional air suspension also allows you to lower the rear height for easier cargo loading. Storage is scarce for small items aside from the sizable door pockets. Car seat anchors hide behind removable covers, and the generous legroom ensures car seats of any size will fit.



The optional towing package gives the Q8 a towing capacity of 7,700 pounds, which is generous for the class. A trailer maneuver assist feature automatically guides the trailer while reversing — the driver swipes to control it on the lower MMI display.

How economical is it? 6.0

Despite mild hybridization, the Q8 is less efficient when compared to much of its competition with comparable engines. Its rating of 19 mpg combined (17 city/22 highway) is 2-3 mpg lower than most. We measured 19.5 mpg on our highway-heavy test loop, which is slightly lower than we anticipated. This may be due to the use of Sport mode to offset its sluggishness in Normal mode.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The Q8 exudes quality from the inside out. It's not just nice materials, but the execution of design and attention to detail also make the Q8 feel special. One interesting design detail is the use of frameless windows in the mold of a sports car. This is a rare feature for a SUV, yet the doors are solid and airtight.



But that impressive build quality comes at a fairly steep price. Our fully loaded test vehicle came within a whisper of $100,000, which is quite a lot for a V6-powered midsize SUV. Audi's warranties are average for a luxury automaker.

Wildcard 8.5

The Q8 scores big points with its sporty styling, and thankfully it has the performance chops to back it up. But you're not going to be outrunning sport sedans in this thing even though it looks like you could. However, you will have one of the coolest-looking SUVs in the lineup for school drop-offs.

Which Q8 does Edmunds recommend?

The base Premium trim level comes with plenty of features but we suggest paying a little bit more for the mid-level Premium Plus. Its extra features, such as an additional adjustable climate zone and customizable ambient lighting, enhance the cabin's comfort and cool factor. The Premium Plus also opens the door to the Driver Assistance package — required if you want adaptive cruise control — and the optional air suspension.

Audi Q8 models

The 2020 Audi Q8 is a two-row midsize luxury SUV that comes standard with all-wheel drive, an adaptive suspension, and many safety features and infotainment functions. It's available in three trims. Even the base Premium model comes well-equipped. The Premium Plus includes additional luxury equipment, while the Prestige offers a few exotic technology features.