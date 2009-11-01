Used 2009 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me
- 129,850 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,890
Personal Auto Locator Services - Knoxville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY05J294002285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$27,995$479 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***FACTORY REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, 8 PASSENGER................................2008 TOYOTA LANDCRUISER 4WD SUV, SONORA GOLD METALLIC WITH A SAND BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, WOOD STEERING WHEEL, OVERHEAD DVD, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, JBL SOUND SYSTEM, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY SETTINGS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, KEYLESS GO, 3RD ROW SEATING, PARKTRONIC, FOGLIGHTS, ROOFRACK, RUNNING BOARDS, REAR SPOILER, ALLOY WHEELS WITH MICHELIN TIRES, LOOKS & RUNS GREAT, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 35 SERVICE RECORDS***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY05J185002304
Stock: MAX18666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 244,579 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$21,995$1,022 Below Market
Metter Ford - Metter / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY05J284001457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,600
Toyota of Warsaw - Warsaw / Indiana
Contact Toyota of Warsaw today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2010 Toyota Land Cruiser . This Toyota includes: UPGRADE PKG Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated Rear Seat(s) Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Navigation System Rear Spoiler CD Player Intermittent Wipers Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Leather Steering Wheel AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Bluetooth Connection Premium Sound System Entertainment System Rain Sensing Wipers MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Toyota Land Cruiser gives you everything you need an automobile to be. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Toyota Land Cruiser delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. A Toyota with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Land Cruiser was gently driven and it shows. Give your passengers the best ride ever with a premium entertainment package. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Land Cruiser . You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. More information about the 2010 Toyota Land Cruiser: The Toyota Land Cruiser has a long-established reputation for being a model that stands up to some of the world's toughest environments. With tons of power, quality suspension and great attention to noise and vibration, the 2010 model is pleasant and responsive on-road, while the Crawl Control system allows it to be even more capable off-road. The Land Cruiser's interior is roomy, comfortable and safe, and with a maximum towing capacity of 8,500 pounds, it's also one of the best choices for those who regularly tow. Strengths of this model include reputation for toughness., Off-road capability, safety, interior space and comfort, and towing capability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ9A5005522
Stock: P693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- 106,846 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$29,976
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Beautiful 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser, finished in Salsa Red Pearl over a Sand Beige Leather interior.One Owner, Clean CarFax Vehicle with good tires wrapping 18 inch alloy wheels.- Navigation- Bluetooth hands-free and voice recognition- Moonroof- Heated Seats- Second Row Bench and Third Row Seating- Rear Entertainment System- Backup Camera and Parking Sensors- Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, AC, cruise control- Fantastic JBL Synthesis Sound System with Radio, CD, USB, Bluetooth and AUX inputs.A solid 5.7L iForce V8 engine and 6 speed automatic transmission push power to all 4 wheels with 4WD, ensuring you get there, whether cruising city streets, or crawling up rough, rocky mountain trails, safely and comfortably.This beautiful, capable, dependable and comfortable big 4WD SUV won't be here long. Call and schedule a test drive, or stop by and see it today! Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY05J184001000
Stock: C2216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 330,498 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,850
Eastlake Auto Brokers - Kirkland / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY05J085000799
Stock: 799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,086 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$29,991
PDX Motors - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY05J684001753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,477
Balise Hyundai of Fairfield - Fairfield / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY05J584000576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,997
M Sport Motor Car Company - Hillside / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ5B5011495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 190,175 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,990$2,039 Below Market
Lexus of Highland Park - Highland Park / Illinois
Lexus Complete Haggle Free Pricing- No Haggling, No Pressure!...Period! Our one price, one point of contact delivers competitive upfront pricing in an easy, transparent way to help you make the best well informed decision on your next vehicle purchase.2006 Toyota Land Cruiser Base Thunder Cloud Metallic 4WD 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy Wheel Locks, Automatic temperature control, Convenience Package, Hood Protector, Molded Simulated Wood Dash by Acculaser, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Reclining 3rd row seat, Roof Rack & Running Boards Package, Roof Rack Rail & Cross Bar, Side/Rear Running Boards, Spare Tire Lock, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Towing Receiver Hitch w/Ball Mount, V.I.P. Glass Breakage Sensor (GBS).Clean CARFAX.Lexus of Highland Park is a truly family-owned and operated business. We are value-oriented, customer focused, and ready to serve your car buying needs. Call today for an appointment and let us show you how we work!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J662081249
Stock: P5970A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 280,915 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$12,690$871 Below Market
Lexus of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires and new battery! Emv Navigation System Rear Seat Entertainment System W/Wireless Headphones 4-Wheel Height Control Convenience Pkg Curtain & Side Airbags Roof Rack & Running Boards Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Preferred Accessory Pkg Rear Spoiler Rear Spoiler Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J962081620
Stock: 62081620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 177,696 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,995
Max Auto Sales - Lafayette / Louisiana
Toyota's BEST SUV! Very clean. No wrecks. Ready to roll!----------------------------------------This Toyota Land Cruiser has a powerful Gas V8 4.7L/285 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable intermittent front windshield wipers, Transmission oil cooler. 22 Carfax Service Records.*Drive Your Toyota Land Cruiser 4DR 4WD V8 AT in Luxury with These Packages*Traction control (TRAC), Skid plates-inc: front suspension, fuel tank, transfer case, Side door impact beams, Rear window defogger, Rear seat audio system, Power windows-inc: (1) touch open/close, Power rear quarter windows, Power tilt/slide moonroof w/(1) touch open/close function, sunshade, jam protection, Power tilt & telescopic leather-wrapped steering wheel-inc: audio controls, Power front & rear ventilated disc brakes, Power door locks, P275/60R18 mud & snow BSW tires, Overhead console-inc: HomeLink universal transceiver, maplights, sunglass storage, Multi-reflector halogen headlamps w/auto on/off feature, Multi-imformation display w/digital clock, Leather-wrapped shift lever.*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Max Auto Sales graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Excellent. Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 22 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Max Auto Sales located at 4895 Johnson St, Lafayette, LA 70503 to make this car yours today!----------------------------------------Why buy a used car from Max Auto Sales in Lafayette?Where else are you going to find a great used car at a price this low, with a 6 month / 6,000 mile warranty, that's been checked out by ASE certified mechanics, and then detailed inside and out?Why wouldn't you want to buy your next used car from the longest running highest rated BBB accredited used car dealer in Lafayette, and at a monthly note you can afford?Consider the benefits:--We put our used cars through an inspection process to make sure the car is in great shape, the engine runs smooth, and it drives great.--We inspect all our used cars, fix them right when needed, and touch up the paint to make them look great.--We clean, scrub, and shampoo the inside to make it as nice and clean as possible.--We may even put new tires, new brakes, windshields, or anything we think necessary to make the car safe.--We drive all of our used cars before we sell them. We drive them home, we drive them around town. We drive them to catch anything we may have missed in our complete used car inspection.--We want our cars to be the best used cars in Lafayette Louisiana, and it shows!-- If you are searching for "used cars near me" in New Iberia, Broussard, Breaux Bridge, Abbeville, Opelousas, or Rayne, it's worth the drive to Lafayette.If you are looking for your next used car Max Auto Sales is the place to come!Call us at 337-989-0078Visit us at 4895 Johnston Street in Lafayette. Across from Doug Ashy Building MaterialsHours: we are open 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM Monday through Friday. Max Auto Sales is closed on Saturday's and Sunday's.Great used cars, trucks, and SUV's; At Max Auto Sales, it's all we do!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J962088874
Stock: 4R10317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-05-2019
- 307,286 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,900
Hardee Auto Sales - Conway / South Carolina
Boasts 17 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This Toyota Land Cruiser boasts a Gas V8 4.7L/285 engine powering this Automatic transmission. LEATHER SEATS (STD), Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable intermittent front windshield wipers.* This Toyota Land Cruiser Features the Following Options *Transmission oil cooler, Traction control (TRAC), Skid plates-inc: front suspension, fuel tank, transfer case, Side door impact beams, Rear window defogger, Rear seat audio system, Pwr windows-inc: (1) touch open/close, pwr rear quarter windows, Pwr tilt/slide moonroof w/(1) touch open/close function, sunshade, jam protection, Pwr tilt & telescopic leather-wrapped steering wheel-inc: audio controls, Pwr front & rear ventilated disc brakes.* Feel Confident About Your Choice *According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 8 Service Records.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J462089091
Stock: 200847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-21-2020
- 168,102 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$17,320
Gettel Toyota of Lakewood - Bradenton / Florida
Boasts 17 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This Toyota Land Cruiser boasts a Gas V8 4.7L/285 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable intermittent front windshield wipers, Transmission oil cooler.*This Toyota Land Cruiser Comes Equipped with These Options *Traction control (TRAC), Skid plates-inc: front suspension, fuel tank, transfer case, Side door impact beams, Rear window defogger, Rear seat audio system, Pwr windows-inc: (1) touch open/close, pwr rear quarter windows, Pwr tilt/slide moonroof w/(1) touch open/close function, sunshade, jam protection, Pwr tilt & telescopic leather-wrapped steering wheel-inc: audio controls, Pwr front & rear ventilated disc brakes, Pwr door locks.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Gettel Toyota of Lakewood located at 5959 East State Rd 64, Bradenton, FL 34208 can get you a reliable Land Cruiser today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J162101424
Stock: LP3209A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 238,374 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,472
Haley Toyota of Richmond - Midlothian / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J362083847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 226,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,990
SoCal Auto Group - Reseda / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHT05J062099651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$38,500$2,577 Below Market
Columbia Motors - Hanover / Massachusetts
2013 Toyota Land Cruiser White Diamond with CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 4X4, NAVIGATION GPS, REAR DVD/ENTERTAINMENT, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LEATHER, RECENT TRADE, 2 SETS OF KEYS. Click, call or stop-in today, and discover why we are the fastest growing dealer South of Boston. You can find us just 20 minutes south of Quincy at our NEW LOCATION on ROUTE 53 in HANOVER (just about 1 mile South of The Hanover Mall). - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Navigation System, 14 Speakers, DVD-Audio, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Radio: Premium HDD Navigation with Entune & JBL, Rear audio controls, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, A/V remote, Entertainment system, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Voltmeter, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Multi-Stage Heated Front Seats, Perforated Leather Trimmed Interior, Reclining 3rd row seat, Split folding rear seat, Ventilated front seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.909 Axle Ratio, CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION GPS, REAR DVD/ENTERTAINMENT, LEATHER, RECENT TRADE, 2 SETS OF KEYS 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dave Delaney at 781-566-2277 or sales.davedelaneyscolumbia@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ8D4021060
Stock: DD1845K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-21-2020
- 88,189 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$38,999$1,138 Below Market
Mirabella Motors - Tampa / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ4D4014025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
