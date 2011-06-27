  1. Home
1997 Toyota Land Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons

  • Gobs of power, seats a bunch of people, and can tow 5,000 pounds. Its also the only SUV sold in the US with three locking differentials.
  • Price. (Were it not for the steep tarrif, one would be sitting in our driveway.)
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Long before Explorers and Troopers--and years ahead of the first Blazers and Broncos--Toyota joined the slowly-blossoming sport-utility arena with the first Land Cruiser, rival mainly to Jeeps and Land Rovers. That was 1960, when the first canvas-topped "Landcruisers" cost less than $3000. Today, Toyota offers a descendant of that vehicle under the same name that is more powerful and a lot more expensive.

Only one model is for sale, a four-wheel-drive wagon powered by a 4.5-liter, 24-valve six-cylinder engine that cranks out 212 horsepower. Revamping for 1995 added airbags for both the driver and front passenger. Those front occupants also enjoy the benefit of height-adjustable seatbelts. Four-wheel antilock braking is installed on all Land Cruisers, working with all-disc binders. The Black Package is dropped for 1997, but vampires and other creatures of the night can still opt for black paint..

For peak traction in difficult spots at low speeds, an exclusive front and rear locking differential is available. That makes Land Cruiser the only sport-utility on sale in the U.S. with three locking units, to amplify the effect of the standard permanent four-wheel-drive system. In fully-locked mode, all four wheels are driven in unison, with equal torque distribution. A second-gear-start feature boosts traction on slippery surfaces. Land Cruisers seat seven and can tow a 5,000-pound trailer.

For its stout sticker price, at least you get a lot of equipment, including air conditioning, power locks and windows, cruise control, and more. Traditionally, potential shoppers have faced long waiting lists to get a Land Cruiser, undaunted by the prospect of a stiff ride or quickly depleting fuel tank. These capable machines attract the kind of customer who might otherwise pay big bucks for a Land Rover or Range Rover, whether or not any plans for off-roading lay ahead. Any of them would look good decorating a driveway in an affluent neighborhood--especially to passersby who can appreciate the heritage that accompanies such a purchase.

1997 Highlights

The Black Package is discontinued, but black becomes an available color choice. A 40th-anniversary package lets buyers outfit their Cruiser with leather and choose one of two unique paint schemes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser.

5(89%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
36 reviews
See all 36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

best car i have ever had
yarruhs,11/27/2012
I bought my 1997 special 40 anniversary edition Landcruiser new back in 1997. The problem with this suv is that its so good you don't want to let it go. I have put 335,000 miles on it. It drives better than many new suvs coming right off the showroom. The only repairs in 15 years have been 1 radiator and 1 alternator. The power antenna just got tired of going up and down, so now it just stays up. I had to re-upholster my two front leather seats a year ago due to normal wear and tear. The mileage is always the same 15 to 16mpg regular gas no matter if you are going up hill or downhill. I joke to my friends this truck will do 16mpg even if its parked.
BEST SUV OF 1997
OWNONE,03/02/2002
I BOUGHT THIS TRUCK NEW IN 1997 AND HAVE NOT BEEN DISAPPOINTED. I COMPARED IT TO A RANGE ROVER, MERCEDES, ETC. I DID NOT BUY THE RANGE ROVER BECAUSE OF ITS DISMAL BUILD QUALITY.THE MERCEDES WAS JUST COMING OUT AND HAD AN UNPROVEN TRACK RECORD, AS WELL AS LOOKING LIKE AN EGG WITH WHEELS. I AM GLAD I DID NOT PURCHASE THE MERCEDES, AS IT HAS HAD A HORRIBLE TRACK RECORD CONCERNING QUALITY. I HAVE OVER 100,000 MILES ON MY 1997 LANDCRUISER AND HAVE HAD NO PROBLEMS.
332,000 miles and still going STRONG.
Jay Griffin,05/26/2016
4dr SUV 4WD
I have a 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser. The Land Cruiser has been in continual production longer than any vehicle in history. The Japanese have it figured out. My neighbor has a 1997 Land Cruiser with 519,500 miles on it. That's right. 519,500 miles on it and still running strong. The great thing about a Land Cruiser is that if you purchases wisely you are owing the slowest depreciating vehicle on the planet. While the gas mileage isn't all that great (maybe 15-16 mpg) I'll gladly hold on to this vehicle as it is a great value that will lose very little value over time. I'm convinced a well cared for Land Cruiser is the best used car you can purchase. The 1997 Land Cruiser represents the last year of the FJ80 series featuring the BULLETPROOF 4.5 Liter V6 engine. It is nothing for these engines to do over 300,000. This 1997 is a very comfortable ride both in town and on the highway. They are also very safe and the 1997 does contain air bags. No doubt a Land Cruiser is the best combination of performance, looks and history. I've now owned 5 Land Cruisers (1974 FJ 40, 1983 FJ 60, 1986 FJ 60 and a 1988 FJ 62) and this 1997 is the best of the bunch due to an upgraded interior and engine over the 60's and 62's. I had trouble hitting 70 mph on the highway in the 60 and 62. My 1997 Cruiser runs perfectly at 70 mph. Do yourself a favor. Find a well cared for 1997 Land Cruiser, buy it and drive it the rest of your life. It is possibly the best vehicle and engine ever made.
OLD FAITHFUL
rb,12/11/2005
I've wanted one for years and bought a low mileage (56,000)a year ago. No problems at all- just gave it a tune up because I didn't know if original owner had. Also switched to full synthetic fluids throughout. The most versatile vehicle I've ever had- great traction on/off road. Never have to worry about wife and kids in rainy weather- its built like a tank. Gas mileage is 14 city/ 17.5 highway and doesn't change regardless of how I drive it. No leaks, oil burning or any problems so far. Amazing build quality. The only flaw I've found is that power antenna mast seems to be fragile and need replacement every few years (~ $50).
See all 36 reviews of the 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
212 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser

Used 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser Overview

The Used 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: Land Cruiser SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD, and 40th Anniversary Limited 4dr SUV 4WD.

