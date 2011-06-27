UPDATE: Still own it and love it more everyday - We are in ocean city New Jersey with another family and last night the 10 of us drove around in the land cruiser with severe flooding, it plowed through everything. There were cars stuck and flooded vehicles that couldn't go anywhere, due to the water, but we had A-blast. Like I said below, we don't always need it, but it sure is fun to have. Look all around the world to see what people drive when they actually NEED to get somewhere, instead of just showing off; you'll find in places like the Middle East, Australia and Africa and in the Antarctic, Land Cruisers are the vehicle of choice because they're the total package in reliability, capability and comfort. In the U.S., Land Cruisers are generally not used to their capacity, but if/when it's needed, it's nice to know it's there: from snow, to hauling, to off road, it's the total package. It's hard to overload this thing with my four kids our luggage, the dogs, stuff on the roof and a boat in tow ... This is my fourth Land Cruiser: I've owned the fj80, the fj100 and now and FJ40 and this FJ200 - 2010 model year. If you're looking at an Escalade or some other shiny American product, look at the reliability and resale first ... sure you can drive around town and drop your kids off at soccer, but with the FJ200 you'll trade some luxury for substance. It's got almost 400 HP, 8,000 lb. towing capacity. You won't always need it, but just in case... as long as you're spending the money. The only problem I have with this truck is that the luxury features you would expect to find for that kind of money just aren't there, no cooled seats, no automatic doors, no automatic headlights - at least in my model year. And the styling is regrettable, unfortunately, but I put up with it on this one because of what's under the hood and how they're designed, it's well worth it.

