- The sixth-generation Toyota 4Runner SUV is finally here.
- But how does it compare to Toyota's other off-road-focused SUV, the Land Cruiser?
- We'll take a look at the differences, as well as how these SUVs compare to the Toyota Sequoia, Tacoma and Tundra.
Toyota 4Runner vs. Land Cruiser: Which SUV Is Right for You?
We'll also look at how the 4Runner compares to the Sequoia SUV, as well as the Tacoma and Tundra trucks
For the first time in almost 15 years, every single truck in Toyota’s lineup is new. Toyota kicked off its body-on-frame rejuvenation in 2022 by redesigning the Tundra full-size pickup, and the complete overhaul has come to an end today with the reveal of the sixth-generation 4Runner.
If you find yourself in a Toyota showroom by the end of the year, there will be five brand-new trucks and SUVs to consider, each one riding on the company's TNGA-F body-on-frame architecture. All five have similar engines — including more efficient, yet powerful hybrids. Whether you’re a Toyota loyalist, off-road enthusiast or just curious about all the fresh sheetmetal, there’s a lot to digest.
4Runner vs. Land Cruiser: Which off-road SUV is best?
Toyota made choosing between the 4Runner and Land Cruiser harder than ever when it reintroduced and repositioned the Land Cruiser in its North American lineup. We haven't driven either just yet, but at first glance, there appears to be a lot of overlap between these two sport-utes.
The Land Cruiser is only available in two trims: the 1958 and the standard version, which is just called Land Cruiser. OK, make that three trims, the third of which is the highly limited First Edition — the initial run of 5,000 SUVs. Shortly after Land Cruiser production is in full swing, the new 4Runner will start rolling off the same assembly line in Japan.
The 4Runner, though, will be more affordable and widely accessible than the Land Cruiser. You’ll need around $63,000 to purchase a Land Cruiser ($76,345 for a First Edition model, barring any dealer markups), which is poised to be a more premium, better-equipped SUV reserved for a more enthusiast-focused group.
Expect a starting price of just over $40,000 for the 4Runner’s base SR5 grade, while the halo TRD Pro, Trailhunter and Platinum models should command a starting price in line with a well-equipped Land Cruiser. Something to note: While U.S.-spec Land Cruisers won't be available with a third row of seats, Toyota will continue to offer this in the 4Runner. Another feature that’s important to enthusiasts: The 4Runner gets a roll-down rear window. The Land Cruiser has a lift-up rear window.
Toyota will offer two engines in the 4Runner, just like its midsize stablemate, the Tacoma pickup. A base turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder makes 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, while a hybridized version of this engine with a 1.9-kWh nickel-metal-hydride battery offers 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. The 4Runner's TRD Pro and Trailhunter models will exclusively be available with the hybrid, and Toyota will only offer this engine in the Land Cruiser, with the same output.
What about the Toyota Sequoia?
The Sequoia is based off the global 300-Series Land Cruiser that won’t be sold in the States. If you have a family, haul more sports equipment or tow a boat to the lake, the Sequoia — which tows up to 9,520 pounds — will work better. Like the Land Cruiser, the Sequoia is only offered as a hybrid, but the Sequoia uses the same twin-turbo V6 hybrid powertrain that’s found in the bigger 300-Series Land Cruiser, as well as the Toyota Tundra pickup and the Lexus GX and LX SUVs.
If you need a three-row SUV that isn't as robust, Toyota also has the Grand Highlander. This SUV shares its platform with the new Lexus TX, and it utilizes unibody construction rather than a beefier body-on-frame truck setup.
Should you buy a Toyota Tacoma or Tundra?
The new Tacoma and 4Runner are more closely related than ever before. The fourth-generation Tacoma started hitting dealerships earlier this year, and the i-Force Max hybrid models are arriving in the coming months. The Tacoma uses the same new TNGA-F platform and has an available multilink rear suspension that helps smooth out its ride. There’s also a new two-door Tacoma XtraCab body style for fleet customers or those who want maximized storage with a two-seat configuration.
The Tacoma was in dire need of a refresh, especially in the face of new competitors like the Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger and GMC Canyon. Thankfully, the new truck is super good. The standard models drive well, and the Tacoma TRD Pro has trick new dampened front seats for high-speed off-roading. Toyota also offers a Trailhunter version of the Tacoma, like the 4Runner, which was developed for the lower-speed overlanding and rock-crawling customer.
One of the Tacoma’s biggest gripes, though, is backseat space. According to Toyota, however, only a small percentage of Tacoma owners use the back seat regularly to haul people. If you’ve got a crew, you'll want the larger Tundra, which directly competes with America's core full-size trucks: the Chevy Silverado, Ford F-150, GMC Sierra and Ram 1500.
2025 Toyota 4Runner: Coming soon
Look for the 2025 Toyota 4Runner to start arriving at dealerships toward the end of the year, with pricing aligned similarly to the new Tacoma (excluding the truck's base SR trim). The entry-level 4Runner SR5 should start around $42,000, and prices should reach close to $70,000 for the TRD Pro and Trailhunter models.
The Land Cruiser First Edition will kickstart the new model’s arrival in the coming months. As for the Tundra and Sequoia, those are both on sale now with some slight changes for the 2024 model year. They start at $41,815 and $63,125, respectively, including destination.
Edmunds says
Toyota's new trucks and SUVs certainly share a lot of components, but they're clearly differentiated to suit the needs of all sorts of buyers.