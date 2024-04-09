Toyota 4Runner vs. Land Cruiser: Which SUV Is Right for You?

4Runner vs. Land Cruiser: Which off-road SUV is best?

Toyota made choosing between the 4Runner and Land Cruiser harder than ever when it reintroduced and repositioned the Land Cruiser in its North American lineup. We haven't driven either just yet, but at first glance, there appears to be a lot of overlap between these two sport-utes.

The Land Cruiser is only available in two trims: the 1958 and the standard version, which is just called Land Cruiser. OK, make that three trims, the third of which is the highly limited First Edition — the initial run of 5,000 SUVs. Shortly after Land Cruiser production is in full swing, the new 4Runner will start rolling off the same assembly line in Japan.

The 4Runner, though, will be more affordable and widely accessible than the Land Cruiser. You’ll need around $63,000 to purchase a Land Cruiser ($76,345 for a First Edition model, barring any dealer markups), which is poised to be a more premium, better-equipped SUV reserved for a more enthusiast-focused group.