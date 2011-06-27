  1. Home
1998 Toyota Land Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons

  • Good-looking body style. Beefy, powerful V-8 engine. Luxurious interior.
  • No points for originality: the Land Cruiser is almost identical to the Lexus LX470.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Back in 1958, Toyota brought a truck named the BJ to U.S. shores, called it a Land Cruiser, and sold it in droves. Now entering its 5th generation, Toyota's popular sport-utility vehicle becomes the first all-new Land Cruiser to be designed since 1991.

The most obvious and most exciting change is the inclusion of a 4.7-liter 32-valve DOHC V8 engine under its hood, making the 1998 Land Cruiser the first Toyota to be powered by a V8. The engine produces 230 horsepower, 18 more than last year's six-cylinder engine, and 320 foot-pounds of torque, an increase of 45 over last year. Toyota executives say that the new Land Cruiser is "larger, stronger and heavier" than the previous generation truck, that it produces low emissions, is more fuel efficient than its predecessor and that safety and luxury options have been added to spruce up the exterior and interior of the vehicle.

The redesigned chassis and suspension resulted in a 50 percent increase in structural rigidity, making the SUV more comfortable, more durable and less noisy. Inside the Land Cruiser, you'll find more room in both length and width, larger door openings, more cup holders, an overhead console featuring three storage compartments and an eyeglass holder/garage door opener compartment, front and rear door pockets and separate compartments for first aid and tool kits.

Other luxury options include power moon roof, leather seats, roof rack, locking differential and a third seat. Stylistically, Toyota has thrown out their old color options save the Black, and is introducing this year's vehicle in Natural White, River Rock Green Metallic, Champagne Pearl, Mahogany Pearl, Desert Bronze, Imperial Jade Mica and Atlantis Blue Mica.

It seems the 1998 Land Cruiser is expanding its reputation as a luxury sport-utility vehicle in all areas, and this year, its got the power to prove it.

1998 Highlights

For 1998, the all-new Land Cruiser gets a more powerful V8 engine, standard ABS, an increase in structural rigidity, an improved suspension system, increased passenger and cargo room and several new colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser.

5(79%)
4(21%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love these things!
Happy,01/04/2010
Did the research in 2002, bought a 1998 TLC with 54,000 miles on it from a dealer that picked it up off auction as a lease return. This is one fantastic vehicle. The whole is greater than the sum of the parts in this case. The engine is not powerful by today's standards, but quite adequate. The cabin space is not enormous, but very comfortable. It will go anywhere, out climb the Hummers, leave the jeeps in the gullies, etc. Handles snow and ice like a dream, even on 13% grades in the mountains. Locking differentials are a great option. Maintenance cost in minimal; I put a starter in at about 100,000 miles. Like it so much I bought a 2nd one in 2006. Keeping this one too, though.
Riding in style
Travis West,06/18/2002
The experience of my 1998 toyota landcruiser has not been disappointing. In this case you get what you pay for, you will pay more but it all worth it. The comfort and ergonomics of this vehicle is superb. Engine is a silky smooth V8 that has the extra power if needed when passing or climbing a hill on the weekends.
Takes a licking...
logmusic,08/29/2009
Our Crusher was given to us by relatives that used it as a parking lot princess. In 10 years it had been dinged, scraped, dirtied and unloved as it was a family workhorse. NY winters did not help. NO scheduled maintenance ever, just generic oil changes, tires and brakes every so often. $4K later (a bargain!), it looks and rides just like new. Best of all it has only 60K on the clock! Even after 10 years of short trips and substandard preventative maintenance, this LC still runs like new! This vehicle is rock-solid and it's reputation precedes it, making my analysis superfluous. ;-)
Incredible Vehicle
Cincy Cruiser,01/04/2003
My wife and I test drove about ten other SUV's, and this had the best combination of features and benefits. Often, I prefer driving this vehicle over my Lexus LS 400 (bought it b/c I was so pleased with the Landcruiser). Highly dependable, reasonable maintenance costs, decent dealer service, strong engine, comfortable ride are all big plusses. We spent hours and hours researching these vehicles, and after having owned this one for five months and 10,000 miles, we're hooked! All our family cars moving forward will be Landcruisers (though this one needs to last us about ten years!). Don't hesitate to purchase one, you'll not regret it.
See all 24 reviews of the 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

