2008 Toyota Land Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons

  • Nearly unbeatable combination of off-road capability and on-road comfort, powerful V8, many standard features, high towing capacity.
  • Quality and capability don't come cheap, limited cargo space and third-row seat functionality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The redesigned 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser is an impressively well-rounded full-size sport utility. But buyers should make sure they're really in need of its extensive capabilities, as its price is considerably more than most rivals.

Vehicle overview

The longest-surviving nameplate in the Toyota lineup, the Land Cruiser traces its roots to an earlier era when sport-utility vehicles were judged for their off-road credentials above all else. From those early days, the Land Cruiser has morphed through several generations. It's gotten bigger, more luxurious and, naturally, more expensive. Through it all, however, this iconic Toyota has maintained the constants of excellent off-road ability and a reputation for reliability and durability.

For 2008, Toyota is hoping for more of the same -- but better, of course -- for its fully redesigned Land Cruiser. The previous-generation SUV, though certainly capable, had been on sale since 1998 and was getting increasingly dated in terms of features and design. Compared to last year's model, the 2008 Land Cruiser has the same wheelbase but is 2.4 inches longer and about an inch wider and taller. The exterior has been freshened but is still conservative, and underneath is again a traditional body-on-frame design. The frame is considerably stiffer than before, and Toyota says the payoff is enhanced ruggedness, towing capacity and crashworthiness. It also works in conjunction with a new front-suspension design to improve on-road handling.

Last year's optional adaptive suspension is no longer available, though a new feature called KDSS (Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System) debuts. KDSS automatically stiffens or loosens the front and rear antiroll bars depending on the driving situation, and the result is less body roll when cornering and enhanced wheel travel when traversing the rough stuff. There's also a new electronic "Crawl Control" mode that allows the Land Cruiser to maintain a fixed, ultralow speed on off-road terrain without any driver input. On the downside, Land Cruiser aficionados will be a bit disappointed to learn that ground clearance and approach, departure and break-over angles have all been reduced slightly on the new model.

The 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser has also gotten heavier by about 265 pounds, but no one will likely notice thanks to its new engine. It's an advanced 5.7-liter V8, the same one featured as the Toyota Tundra's top-shelf choice. It cranks out 381 horsepower and is connected to a new six-speed automatic transmission with full-time four-wheel drive and low-range gearing. The new engine also meets a stricter emission standard (ULEV) and returns slightly better fuel economy than last year's 265-hp, 4.7-liter V8.

Inside, Toyota has updated the cabin with a fresh design and enhanced features. For the first time, there's a heavy-duty four-zone climate control system, a surround-sound audio system and additional airbag coverage with an available pre-collision seatbelt preparation feature. Three rows of seating for up to eight people are once again standard, but the new model is just like the old one in that the third row is too cramped for anyone other than children. The third-row seat still doesn't fold flat, and maximum cargo space is no better than that of most midsize SUVs.

Toyota has done the right thing by staying the course for the redesigned Land Cruiser. No other SUV can boast such an impressive combination of off-road prowess and urban comfort while also having real heritage and a strong reputation for reliability and durability. However, following tradition has placed a limit on the Land Cruiser's appeal. Priced at more than $60,000, it's Toyota's most expensive vehicle and in the same price range as the highly regarded Mercedes-Benz GL450. One also needs to be realistic about usage. If you're planning on using your SUV mostly for family-oriented urban driving, less expensive yet roomier and more versatile crossovers like the Buick Enclave and Mazda CX-9 will do the job better. The 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser is a very impressive SUV, but an eyes-open approach to a potential purchase is essential.

2008 Toyota Land Cruiser models

The 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser is a full-size SUV. There is only one trim level. Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, power and heated front seats, leather upholstery, four-zone automatic climate control, a 14-speaker JBL audio system with a six-CD changer and auxiliary audio jack, a sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless ignition and parking sensors. KDSS also comes standard. Many Land Cruisers will likely be fitted with the pricey Upgrade Package. It bundles a rear spoiler, a rear-seat entertainment system with a 9-inch screen, a navigation system with Bluetooth and a back-up camera, interior wood trim, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, heated second-row seats and a center console cooler box. Of all this package's features, only the navigation system and rear spoiler can be ordered as stand-alone options.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser has been fully redesigned. Highlights include a more powerful V8 engine, enhanced on-road handling, a higher towing rating and new luxury and safety features.

Performance & mpg

All Land Cruisers have a 5.7-liter V8 engine that produces 381 hp and 401 pound-feet of torque. This power is sent through a six-speed automatic transmission and a full-time four-wheel-drive system with high- and low-range gearing. Properly equipped, this SUV can tow 8,500 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser include antilock disc brakes (with brake assist and multi-terrain programming), stability control and traction control, front and second-row side airbags, driver and front-passenger knee airbags, active front head restraints and full-length side curtain airbags with rollover detection. The optional advanced seatbelt system will retract the front seatbelts when the brakes are suddenly applied or when tire slippage is detected by the stability control system.

Driving

As with the previous-generation model, the 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser boasts considerable off-road capability. The big difference is with on-road handling. The new model corners flatter, feels more stable and has more responsive steering. Naturally, acceleration has improved considerably as well thanks to the new 5.7-liter V8. The Land Cruiser's Crawl Control also works very well. Uphill or down, one simply dials in the desired speed, takes their foot completely off the gas and brakes and steers in the desired direction.

Interior

The Land Cruiser can seat eight. The second-row seats can tumble forward, slide fore and aft, and recline. As on the previous model, the 50/50-split third-row seat folds up against the sides of the cargo bay. It folds up easier than before, but it still has a knees-up seating position that's suitable only for kids. Since the third row is no longer totally removable, the Cruiser's maximum cargo capacity is down this year to 81.7 cubic feet. The familiar two-piece hatch with mini-tailgate remains intact.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser.

5(72%)
4(21%)
3(0%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.6
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best SUV I ever had
Phil Wilson,12/03/2008
This is my 3rd LC and so far this is the best and most powerful of the three.its fun to drive and my wife approves it to be the best of the LC I have own. I had an 05, 06 . It is well built and solid. I will go on a long trip anytime with this vehicle.
The Beast
WB,11/04/2009
I just returned from a trip and drove 75-80mph 90% of the time and got 19.74 MPG! I was over 20 mpg for a while. I didn't believe the electronic readout that showed 19.4 when I stopped for fuel as the low fuel light had come on, I used 19 gals of fuel and still had 6 gals left and put 380 miles on it and I could've gone nearly 500 miles on a tank - WOW. Around town I get around 14-15 MPG. But it weighs nearly 3 tons. This thing is solid and the vehicle I'd want to be in an accident in. I'd feel sorry for the other guy.
Nice SUV
Mark Slepicka,08/21/2008
Stable on road and off with plenty of power and braking. Would like to see front console cup holder lighting for night time driving and overhead spotlight buttons lit also. I am getting 17.2 mpg city/hwy combined using premium. exterior sheet metal seems to be a little thin. I started to notice a clunk from the rear when starting from a dead stop and also when coming to a stop. I went to my Toyota dealer and found out a (TSB) Technical Service Bulletin was issued on this problem. The fix was to replace the drive shaft under drivetrain warranty at no cost. After replacement of shaft i have had no further problem. Overall the new Land Cruiser is solid and performs well!
Literally Rock Solid
KJB,09/10/2008
I now understand the reviewers that describe this SUV as being carved out of a single slab of granite. You have to drive one to experience it. Every handle, button, lever feels precise, solid, and overengineered to perfection. The powertrain makes this land crusher incredibly fun to drive. The vehicle just oozes quality and has all the latest electronic gizmos to boot. It's not for everyone but if you can appreciate quality over quality and your know what this vehicle is made to do then you cannot go wrong with the TLC.
See all 14 reviews of the 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
381 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser features & specs

More about the 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser
More About This Model

The 5.7-liter V8-powered 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser represents the 50th anniversary of Cruiser sales in America.

Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. was founded in late 1957, but it didn't officially sell anything until 1958. One of the two models offered that year was the Land Cruiser, and the company sold exactly one. In the early 1960s, the FJ40 Land Cruiser 4x4 became Toyota's best-selling model and kept the lights on while the company figured out how to build cars Americans would buy.

Toyota's mantra of durability, quality and reliability all started with the Land Cruiser. It personifies what the 50th anniversary of Toyota in the U.S. should be all about.

A Growing Trend
Over the past 50 years, each successive new Land Cruiser has grown larger and more refined. It's a trend that has drawn praise from the increasingly well-heeled buyers who never engage low range, but it's equally brought jeers from the purists who want a go-anywhere mountain goat like the first FJ40. The debate came to a head in 1998 when the 100-series Land Cruiser replaced its traditional inline-6 engine and solid front axle with a V8 engine and independent front suspension.

Will the 2008 Land Cruiser, known as the 200-series, silence the critics? Probably not, but even at a new base price of $63,885, it's sure to satisfy the current crop of Land Cruiser owners, a group whose median annual household income exceeds $200,000.

The Land Cruiser's steady march toward an alarmingly large size continues despite alarmingly high gas prices. The 112.2-inch wheelbase remains, but the new 200-series is larger in every other direction. It is 2.4 inches longer, 1.2 inches wider, 0.8 inch taller and it sits on P285/60R18 tires spaced 0.8 inch farther apart.

Greater size begets greater weight, and the new Cruiser weighs 5,690 pounds — 265 more than last year.

Some of that weight comes from a beefed-up frame that is 40 percent stronger in torsion and 20 percent stronger in bending — traits that facilitate improvements in ride, handling and noise control. Section heights and widths of the fully boxed main rails and crossmembers have been increased throughout, and the rear crossmember has been significantly reinforced and configured as a fully integrated 2-inch receiver hitch.

More Pull
All this increased mass seems to melt away under our right foot thanks to the fitment of the 5.7-liter V8 engine first seen in the new 2007 Toyota Tundra pickup. No wonder, because horsepower jumps to 381 — up 106 hp, an entire subcompact's worth. Meanwhile, torque output is now 401 pound-feet, 91 lb-ft more than last year.

Variable intake and exhaust timing for this new V8 actually makes this heavier, more powerful Land Cruiser greener. It's now in the class of Ultra-Low Emissions Vehicle (ULEV), and its fuel economy (normalized to 2008 methodology) improves from 12 to 13 mpg in the city and from 15 to 18 mpg on the highway.

Another part of the fuel-economy boost comes courtesy of an all-wheel-drive version of the Tundra's six-speed automatic transmission. The addition of two more ratios allows the new Land Cruiser to employ not one but two overdrive gears for more efficient freeway cruising.

Towing capability is an even bigger part of the Land Cruiser equation for 2008, as the extra grunt, extra gears and integrated trailer hitch allow the tow rating to be jacked up to 8,500 pounds. Trailer lighting and electric brake circuits are now fully integrated, and the factory-installed seven-pin receptacle is tucked up out of harm's way.

Let's Get This Show Off the Road
Once there's dirt under the tires, the 2008 Land Cruiser presents a mixed bag. Low-speed creeping is bolstered by exceptionally delicate throttle control of the big V8's considerable torque. Shorter 1st-gear and transfer-case ratios improve the overall crawl ratio from 31.6:1 to 34.1:1.

All-new electronic Crawl Control takes this good foundation a step further by integrating the standard ABS and A-TRAC systems and the electronic throttle into what amounts to an off-road cruise control. Three settings for different speeds are available, two of which are slower than the idle crawl speed. The slowest setting is less than 1 mph.

Crawl Control works so well that it took a big chunk of the fun out of tackling rocks and moguls during our time negotiating the barren summertime ski slopes (black diamond, no less) of the Big Sky Resort in Montana. Uphill or down, we simply dialed in the desired speed, took our foot completely off the gas and brakes, pointed the steering where we wanted to go and listened to the actuators and brakes grunt as the computer expertly sorted out traction at each wheel.

Those looking for a challenge can turn the system off, but the previously cherished rear locking differential is no longer available to improve traction when you do.

Suspension of Disbelief
Perhaps the '08 Land Cruiser's most impressive off-road gizmo here is KDSS (Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System), an all-mechanical mechanism that automatically disconnects the stabilizer bars to improve off-road traction.

On pavement, both axles compress together during typical cornering, creating balanced pressure in a pair of hydraulic cylinders. Conversely, opposite-phase axle twist when cavorting off-road causes a large pressure imbalance that opens a valve, disabling the stabilizer bars.

The operation is imperceptible, and it extends maximum articulation across the rear axle to 27 inches, 4 inches more than last year's fixed-bar setup.

Since the bars can be disconnected, Toyota engineers finally are able to specify the substantially thicker stabilizer bars they've always wanted to flatten cornering on asphalt and improve stability — and this in turn allows the use of a much quicker 16.7:1 ratio for the steering gear. The steering wheel now affords only 3.14 turns lock to lock and the turning circle has shrunk to 38.7 feet.

Good-bye, yachtlike body roll. Hello, steering response. The 2008 Land Cruiser feels more solidly planted and responsive on the asphalt than any other.

Fundamentalism
Despite the inclusion of these clever off-road devices, it's the fundamentals that ultimately let down this Cruiser. Ground clearance drops to 8.9 inches — almost an inch less than the outgoing 100-series and 1.9 inches less than the 80-series that preceded them both.

Also compromised are the approach angle (from 31 to 30 degrees), the departure angle (24 to 20 degrees) and the breakover angle (24 to 21 degrees). Our test runs through Toyota's off-road demo course showed incredible suspension flexibility, but the sound of rocks dragging on the undercarriage and rear bumper was nearly always with us.

What this Cruiser needs is a height-adjustable suspension. But we've heard this system is reserved for the upcoming Lexus LX 570. What gives? We thought the Land Cruiser was the off-road icon and the Lexus was the gussied-up Aspen ski wagon. Now that Toyota plans to increase Land Cruiser sales in the U.S. from 3,000 per year to 8,000, it should give the Cruiser the impeccable off-road credentials it needs to stand apart in a limited market.

Inside Scoop
Interior improvements make this Land Cruiser more beautifully trimmed than the last, with a lot more features to boot. Four-zone automatic climate control is standard, as is a 14-speaker 605-watt JBL audio system, Smart Key system and a tilt-telescoping steering wheel.

Between the standard leather seats you can get a cooler box that's effectively chilled by the air-conditioner. An overhead rear-seat DVD system, touchscreen navigation with a back-up camera and Bluetooth are also available.

Three-row seating is standard, although the third-row seats provide a knees-up seating position that will be the first choice only for kids. They fold up against the sides of the cargo bay more easily than ever, but since they're no longer totally removable, the Cruiser's maximum cargo capacity drops from 90.8 to 81.7 cubic feet. The familiar two-piece hatch with mini-tailgate remains intact.

Cruiser Emphasis
The 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser is a great premium SUV. It drives better than ever on the pavement, is comfortable and well-equipped, has enough off-road capability for most people and can tow a healthy load. But despite the inclusion of some fantastic off-road focused technologies, the overall emphasis continues to evolve away from Land and toward Cruiser.

This will probably sit pretty well with the majority of wealthy folks who can afford to buy a brand-new Land Cruiser. But Toyota should take heed of the fact that the Land Cruiser's much touted reputation as a hard-core expression of durability, quality and reliability seems increasingly dependent on the off-road capability of models built in the past. When the 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser is 10 or 15 years old, what will its reputation be then?

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser Overview

The Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: Land Cruiser SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser Base is priced between $27,995 and$27,995 with odometer readings between 124698 and124698 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Toyota Land Cruisers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 Land Cruisers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,995 and mileage as low as 124698 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser.

Can't find a used 2008 Toyota Land Cruisers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,918.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,078.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Land Cruiser for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $8,687.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,140.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Land Cruiser lease specials

