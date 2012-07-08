Used 2011 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 97,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,997
M Sport Motor Car Company - Hillside / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ5B5011495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,600
Toyota of Warsaw - Warsaw / Indiana
Contact Toyota of Warsaw today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2010 Toyota Land Cruiser . This Toyota includes: UPGRADE PKG Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated Rear Seat(s) Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Navigation System Rear Spoiler CD Player Intermittent Wipers Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Leather Steering Wheel AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Bluetooth Connection Premium Sound System Entertainment System Rain Sensing Wipers MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Toyota Land Cruiser gives you everything you need an automobile to be. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Toyota Land Cruiser delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. A Toyota with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Land Cruiser was gently driven and it shows. Give your passengers the best ride ever with a premium entertainment package. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Land Cruiser . You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. More information about the 2010 Toyota Land Cruiser: The Toyota Land Cruiser has a long-established reputation for being a model that stands up to some of the world's toughest environments. With tons of power, quality suspension and great attention to noise and vibration, the 2010 model is pleasant and responsive on-road, while the Crawl Control system allows it to be even more capable off-road. The Land Cruiser's interior is roomy, comfortable and safe, and with a maximum towing capacity of 8,500 pounds, it's also one of the best choices for those who regularly tow. Strengths of this model include reputation for toughness., Off-road capability, safety, interior space and comfort, and towing capability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ9A5005522
Stock: P693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- 79,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,500$2,577 Below Market
Columbia Motors - Hanover / Massachusetts
2013 Toyota Land Cruiser White Diamond with CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 4X4, NAVIGATION GPS, REAR DVD/ENTERTAINMENT, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LEATHER, RECENT TRADE, 2 SETS OF KEYS. Click, call or stop-in today, and discover why we are the fastest growing dealer South of Boston. You can find us just 20 minutes south of Quincy at our NEW LOCATION on ROUTE 53 in HANOVER (just about 1 mile South of The Hanover Mall). - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Navigation System, 14 Speakers, DVD-Audio, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Radio: Premium HDD Navigation with Entune & JBL, Rear audio controls, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, A/V remote, Entertainment system, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Voltmeter, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Multi-Stage Heated Front Seats, Perforated Leather Trimmed Interior, Reclining 3rd row seat, Split folding rear seat, Ventilated front seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.909 Axle Ratio, CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION GPS, REAR DVD/ENTERTAINMENT, LEATHER, RECENT TRADE, 2 SETS OF KEYS 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dave Delaney at 781-566-2277 or sales.davedelaneyscolumbia@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ8D4021060
Stock: DD1845K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-21-2020
- 88,189 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,999$1,138 Below Market
Mirabella Motors - Tampa / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ4D4014025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,545 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,994
Star Motor Sales - Downers Grove / Illinois
This 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser 4dr 4dr 4WD features a 5.7L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser 4DR SUV 4WD 5.7 Liter 8 Cylinders Engine *** 6 Speed Automatic Transmission *** One Owner Since Brand New *** 2 Master Keys Available *** Navigation *** Reverse Camera *** Triple Black Combo *** Wooded Heated Steering Wheel *** Power Leather Heated & Air Cooled Seats *** Parking Sensors *** Power Glass Sunroof *** 3rd Row Seating *** Second Row Heated Seats with Climate Control *** Tinted Windows *** Low Miles *** Bluetooth *** Cruise Control *** Smart Key with Push To Start *** Fixed Running Boards *** DVD Entertainment *** Rare To Find *** *** Power Windows *** Power Door Locks *** Power Mirrors *** Great Condition Inside And Outside *** Inspected And Serviced *** Non-Smoker *** This Vehicle Qualifies For Our Financing Special *** Please Contact Our Friendly Customer Service Associates For Further Details At 630-241-2424 Or Visit Us For More Information And Pictures At WWW.STARMOTORSALES.COM - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, All Weather Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Distronic, FAST- KEY entry system, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, FUSE Handsfree Link, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, OnStar, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-241-2424 or adam@starmotorsales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ9D4011962
Stock: H729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 129,850 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,890
Personal Auto Locator Services - Knoxville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY05J294002285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,789 miles
$34,400
Toyota of Smithfield - Smithfield / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ3D4012024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,758 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$43,500
Evans Toyota - Fort Wayne / Indiana
2013 Toyota Land Cruiser Base SILVER 4WD 5.7L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32VSafety Inspected by Evans Toyota, 2 Years Complimentary Maintenance, Integrated GPS Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands Free Phone, Heated Leather Seats, Backup Camera, Tow Package, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth Hands-Free Android/Apple Car Play, Heated Front Seats, Muti-Zone Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof/Panaromic, AWD Saftey, FRESH TRADE, HOME DELIVERY AVAILABLE !!, Fully detailed and Sanitized, VERY RARE !!!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ5D4010503
Stock: P10766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 124,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$27,995$479 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***FACTORY REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, 8 PASSENGER................................2008 TOYOTA LANDCRUISER 4WD SUV, SONORA GOLD METALLIC WITH A SAND BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, WOOD STEERING WHEEL, OVERHEAD DVD, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, JBL SOUND SYSTEM, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY SETTINGS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, KEYLESS GO, 3RD ROW SEATING, PARKTRONIC, FOGLIGHTS, ROOFRACK, RUNNING BOARDS, REAR SPOILER, ALLOY WHEELS WITH MICHELIN TIRES, LOOKS & RUNS GREAT, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 35 SERVICE RECORDS***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY05J185002304
Stock: MAX18666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- certified
2014 Toyota Land Cruiser44,883 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$55,499$3,177 Below Market
Lithia Toyota of Redding - Redding / California
Toyota Certified, GREAT MILES 44,883! Land Cruiser trim. Moonroof, Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, 4x4, REMOTE ENGINE STARTER, Aluminum Wheels, Hitch, Non-Smoker vehicle. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, Rear Seat Audio Controls, 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. OPTION PACKAGES: REMOTE ENGINE STARTER. Toyota Land Cruiser with Blizzard Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 381 HP at 5600 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS REPORT: ". the Cruiser's fully independent suspension, with control arms in front and a multilink arrangement in the rear, provides exceptional articulation for the most severe off-road situations and compliance for a smooth highway ride." -KBB.com. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, Certified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 1 Year Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, flat tire service and more, Some of our pre-owned vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/, Free CarFax Vehicle History Report included OUR OFFERINGS: Our commitment to treating you in a neighborly fashion extends from our inventories and auto repair service to our no-frills, easy-to-comprehend auto financing. This comes not only in the form of car loans and leasing service for drivers from Redding, Chico, Red Bluff and Shasta Lake, but a tenacious spirit dedicated to getting the flexible terms you deserve. Please feel free to explore our entire site and see all of the products, services, and pre-buy car research we have to offer. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJXE4027363
Stock: E4027363C
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 44,357 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$58,995
Honda of Danbury - Danbury / Connecticut
2014 Toyota Land Cruiser BaseRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 48581 miles below market average!Take advantage of Honda of Danbury MARKET VALUE PRICING philosophy and our way of doing business. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS the BEST MARKET VALUE vehicle's possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down, AND no hidden fees!OUR ENTIRE TEAM at Honda of Danbury is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! QUICK, EASY, AND HAGGLE FREE!Please call, email or stop in today to test drive your vehicle of choice!! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Four Wheel Drive, 3.909 Axle Ratio, Multi-Stage Heated Front Seats, Perforated Leather Trimmed Interior, Radio: Premium HDD Navigation with Entune & JBL, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Spoiler, Voltmeter, 3rd row seats: split-bench, A/V remote, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 14 Speakers, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Compass, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Radio Control, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ7E4022217
Stock: 4022217A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 139,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,786
Birmingham Luxury Motors - Birmingham / Alabama
Check out this gently-used 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser we recently got in. This Toyota includes: BLIZZARD PEARL SPECIAL COLOR SANDSTONE, PERFORATED LEATHER TRIMMED INTERIOR Leather Seats 50 STATE EMISSIONS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Toyota Land Cruiser is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Toyota Land Cruiser . When Toyota created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Land Cruiser . More information about the 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser: The Toyota Land Cruiser is an off-road icon, and over decades it's become a more well-rounded--but still very rugged and off-road capable--large luxury SUV. Compared to other large luxury sport-utility vehicles, the Land Cruiser is less showy and glamorous, while striking a balance between family utility, highway comfort and off-road ability. The Land Cruiser's excellent safety features and 3-row seating make it the ideal family hauler that can also do the weekend towing. Strengths of this model include handles well for a large vehicle, safety features, off-road driving aids, Strong acceleration and towing performance, trail ability, and interior comfort ***FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% WAC** **GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT*FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAMS** *WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES ON ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES** VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.BIRMINGHAMLUXURYMOTORS.COM **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ9E4023868
Stock: S-023868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 244,579 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,995$1,022 Below Market
Metter Ford - Metter / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY05J284001457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,475 miles
$44,590
Reliable Superstore - Springfield / Missouri
ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Multi-Stage Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Odometer is 10729 miles below market average! 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser Base Black 4D Sport Utility 5.7L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT-i 4WD Proudly serving Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Bolivar, Republic, Branson, Strafford, Aurora, Marshfield, Mansfield, Battlefield, Clever, Boaz, Rogersville, Fordland, Billings, and all of the Ozarks!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY7AJ6E4022368
Stock: P14449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 106,846 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,976
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Beautiful 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser, finished in Salsa Red Pearl over a Sand Beige Leather interior.One Owner, Clean CarFax Vehicle with good tires wrapping 18 inch alloy wheels.- Navigation- Bluetooth hands-free and voice recognition- Moonroof- Heated Seats- Second Row Bench and Third Row Seating- Rear Entertainment System- Backup Camera and Parking Sensors- Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, AC, cruise control- Fantastic JBL Synthesis Sound System with Radio, CD, USB, Bluetooth and AUX inputs.A solid 5.7L iForce V8 engine and 6 speed automatic transmission push power to all 4 wheels with 4WD, ensuring you get there, whether cruising city streets, or crawling up rough, rocky mountain trails, safely and comfortably.This beautiful, capable, dependable and comfortable big 4WD SUV won't be here long. Call and schedule a test drive, or stop by and see it today! Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY05J184001000
Stock: C2216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 330,498 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,850
Eastlake Auto Brokers - Kirkland / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY05J085000799
Stock: 799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,086 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$29,991
PDX Motors - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY05J684001753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,477
Balise Hyundai of Fairfield - Fairfield / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMHY05J584000576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Land Cruiser searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Land Cruiser
- 5(50%)
- 4(50%)
Related Toyota Land Cruiser info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Edge 2012
- Used Nissan Maxima 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2012
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2018
- Used Ford Fiesta 2013
- Used Kia Rio 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2010
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2013
- Used BMW 7 Series 2012
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2015
- Used Ram 3500 2015
- Used Nissan LEAF 2017
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 2 Series
- Used Pontiac G6
- Used Maserati Levante
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen
- Used Ford Crown Victoria
- Used Lamborghini Huracan
- Used Honda Insight
- Used Audi A8
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
- Used Ford Fiesta
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid
- Used Volvo XC70
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota C-HR Hollywood FL
- Used Toyota Camry Chattanooga TN
- Used Toyota Corolla Naples FL
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Colorado Springs CO
- Used Toyota GR Supra Silver Spring MD
- Used Toyota Avalon Lexington KY
- Used Toyota GR Supra Arlington VA
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid Jersey City NJ
- Used Toyota Camry Indianapolis IN
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Des Moines IA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Avalon 2016 Gilbert AZ
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2017 Akron OH
- Used Toyota Camry 2013 Providence RI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 MDX
- 2020 Audi TTS
- 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric
- 2019 ATS Coupe
- 2019 Volvo XC40
- 2019 Cruze
- 2020 2 Series
- 2019 CR-V
- Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2019
- 2019 Audi A3
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect