Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me
109 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 49,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$57,000$3,404 Below Market
- 30,523 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$59,998$2,551 Below Market
- 55,473 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$58,032$260 Below Market
- 22,068 miles
$68,995
- 67,231 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$62,500
- 29,079 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$61,888
- 37,382 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$66,598
- 49,933 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$64,689
- 25,066 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$65,900
- 53,180 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$61,999
- certified
2017 Toyota Land Cruiser48,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$58,987$5,840 Below Market
- 84,396 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,900
- 55,027 miles
$59,451
- 41,469 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$63,333
- 47,151 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$60,987
- 65,677 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$39,990
- 75,589 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$57,207
- 19,027 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$69,495
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Land Cruiser searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Land Cruiser
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Land Cruiser
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.710 Reviews
Report abuse
Tom Blanchfield,02/03/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
This is my second TLC. I had the 2012. This is such an improvement in all the things that make a long drive comfortable or not. The adaptive cruise control on the early edition was overly sensitive. This one seems to know what is coming and gently accelerate or brake. The lane departure warnings and driver alert warnings are important/useful safety aids. The automatic brake thingy saved me front a very expensive accident! It is super quiet on the highway and this car just eats up miles! I traded in another vehicle that I liked that got better fuel mileage(RAM Eco Diesel), but the ownership costs of a Toyota are among the best. RAM had frequent service visits. I have had Audi Q7s with their brake jobs every 12000 miles and recalls. This thing is expected to be both reliable and cheap to maintain! My last TLC was! While it would be nice if the 3rd row folded flat into the floor, I'd rather have the toughness and reliability of the TLC. I love the rear tailgate, and again you may think you want a powered clamshell rear door, but a split tailgate is so useful in real life situations. The roof hardware is very stout, no need to get a stronger Thule support bracket, like I had to with my Denali. When you add it all up, this is the finest large SUV out there! People who know quality and actually need an off road capable, snow/ice capable, towing capable, night on the town capable, kid capable - large SUV will love their LandCruiser. Those who want the valet to park it out front will get a Range Rover. Only issue is that Toyota should add Wifi like the American vehicles. 10k more miles have passed and everything is the same. The leather on the seats could be a little richer feeling given the cost of the truck but no problems whatsoever from this high quality SUV. I'm now at 21k miles and all is the same; quiet, reliable and unassuming. Minor complaint about the transmission balkiness prior to being warmed up, and the location of the trailer electrical hookup is not great. Overall it's a very reliable vehicle and everything I expected, but for the price it is very ordinary. I have had several people call it a 4runner, which doesn't make you feel great when you've spent 2x what a 4runner costs.
Related Toyota Land Cruiser info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2015
- Used Audi A5 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2017
- Used Ford Ranger 2011
- Used BMW X5 2015
- Used Subaru Forester 2016
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
- Used Nissan Sentra 2013
- Used Nissan Altima 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used BMW 4 Series
- Used BMW 7 Series
- Used Genesis G80
- Used Lincoln Navigator
- Used HUMMER H3
- Used Subaru Ascent
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Ram Dakota
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Avalon Greenville NC
- Used Toyota Avalon Boston MA
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Newport News VA
- Used Toyota C-HR Honolulu HI
- Used Toyota C-HR Long Beach CA
- Used Toyota Highlander Greenville SC
- Used Toyota Corolla Pensacola FL
- Used Toyota C-HR Spartanburg SC
- Used Toyota Highlander Tempe AZ
- Used Toyota Matrix Saint Paul MN
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018 Orange CA
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2014 Silver Spring MD
- Used Toyota Avalon 2013 Spartanburg SC
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Audi R8 2020
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- Mazda MX-5 Miata 2020
- 2020 BMW M4
- 2020 BMW X1
- 2020 Ford EcoSport
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- Chevrolet Spark 2021
- 2020 Jaguar I-PACE
- 2020 Kia Niro
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class News
- 2020 GLS-Class
- 2020 RAV4
- 2021 Subaru BRZ News
- Subaru BRZ 2020
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350