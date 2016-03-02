Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me

Land Cruiser Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    49,093 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $57,000

    $3,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    30,523 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $59,998

    $2,551 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    55,473 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $58,032

    $260 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    22,068 miles

    $68,995

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    67,231 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $62,500

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    29,079 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $61,888

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    37,382 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $66,598

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    49,933 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $64,689

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    25,066 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $65,900

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

    53,180 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $61,999

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Toyota Land Cruiser

    48,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $58,987

    $5,840 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2017 Toyota Land Cruiser

    84,396 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $54,900

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Toyota Land Cruiser

    55,027 miles
    Fair Deal

    $59,451

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2017 Toyota Land Cruiser

    41,469 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $63,333

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2017 Toyota Land Cruiser

    47,151 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $60,987

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Toyota Land Cruiser

    65,677 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $39,990

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2017 Toyota Land Cruiser

    75,589 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $57,207

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser

    19,027 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $69,495

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Land Cruiser

Overall Consumer Rating
4.710 Reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (30%)
You won't get valet parked out front...BUT!
Tom Blanchfield,02/03/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
This is my second TLC. I had the 2012. This is such an improvement in all the things that make a long drive comfortable or not. The adaptive cruise control on the early edition was overly sensitive. This one seems to know what is coming and gently accelerate or brake. The lane departure warnings and driver alert warnings are important/useful safety aids. The automatic brake thingy saved me front a very expensive accident! It is super quiet on the highway and this car just eats up miles! I traded in another vehicle that I liked that got better fuel mileage(RAM Eco Diesel), but the ownership costs of a Toyota are among the best. RAM had frequent service visits. I have had Audi Q7s with their brake jobs every 12000 miles and recalls. This thing is expected to be both reliable and cheap to maintain! My last TLC was! While it would be nice if the 3rd row folded flat into the floor, I'd rather have the toughness and reliability of the TLC. I love the rear tailgate, and again you may think you want a powered clamshell rear door, but a split tailgate is so useful in real life situations. The roof hardware is very stout, no need to get a stronger Thule support bracket, like I had to with my Denali. When you add it all up, this is the finest large SUV out there! People who know quality and actually need an off road capable, snow/ice capable, towing capable, night on the town capable, kid capable - large SUV will love their LandCruiser. Those who want the valet to park it out front will get a Range Rover. Only issue is that Toyota should add Wifi like the American vehicles. 10k more miles have passed and everything is the same. The leather on the seats could be a little richer feeling given the cost of the truck but no problems whatsoever from this high quality SUV. I'm now at 21k miles and all is the same; quiet, reliable and unassuming. Minor complaint about the transmission balkiness prior to being warmed up, and the location of the trailer electrical hookup is not great. Overall it's a very reliable vehicle and everything I expected, but for the price it is very ordinary. I have had several people call it a 4runner, which doesn't make you feel great when you've spent 2x what a 4runner costs.
