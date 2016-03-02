Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me

This is my second TLC. I had the 2012. This is such an improvement in all the things that make a long drive comfortable or not. The adaptive cruise control on the early edition was overly sensitive. This one seems to know what is coming and gently accelerate or brake. The lane departure warnings and driver alert warnings are important/useful safety aids. The automatic brake thingy saved me front a very expensive accident! It is super quiet on the highway and this car just eats up miles! I traded in another vehicle that I liked that got better fuel mileage(RAM Eco Diesel), but the ownership costs of a Toyota are among the best. RAM had frequent service visits. I have had Audi Q7s with their brake jobs every 12000 miles and recalls. This thing is expected to be both reliable and cheap to maintain! My last TLC was! While it would be nice if the 3rd row folded flat into the floor, I'd rather have the toughness and reliability of the TLC. I love the rear tailgate, and again you may think you want a powered clamshell rear door, but a split tailgate is so useful in real life situations. The roof hardware is very stout, no need to get a stronger Thule support bracket, like I had to with my Denali. When you add it all up, this is the finest large SUV out there! People who know quality and actually need an off road capable, snow/ice capable, towing capable, night on the town capable, kid capable - large SUV will love their LandCruiser. Those who want the valet to park it out front will get a Range Rover. Only issue is that Toyota should add Wifi like the American vehicles. 10k more miles have passed and everything is the same. The leather on the seats could be a little richer feeling given the cost of the truck but no problems whatsoever from this high quality SUV. I'm now at 21k miles and all is the same; quiet, reliable and unassuming. Minor complaint about the transmission balkiness prior to being warmed up, and the location of the trailer electrical hookup is not great. Overall it's a very reliable vehicle and everything I expected, but for the price it is very ordinary. I have had several people call it a 4runner, which doesn't make you feel great when you've spent 2x what a 4runner costs.

