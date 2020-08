Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Kendall - Miami / Florida

This Land Cruiser is located at Lexus of Kendall in Miami, 10775 S Dixie Hwy. Please call 786-661-1125. LEXUS OF KENDALL MAKES YOUR FIRST 3 PAYMENTS up to $300 per month for a total of up to $900 in cash reimbursement by dealer at time of sale. Cannot be combined with other discounts. Take home delivery or request curbside pickup at store. Simple paperless purchase makes buying a car easier than ever: Click and drive. We have new programs to help you financially including no interest financing and deferred payment plans. Please ask us for assistance. Be well. Be safe!!! Toyota buyers in Miami looking for a Land Cruiser please call us regarding stock number L89075A. This Toyota SUV is priced to sell at 59998. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 18506 miles below market average! ONE OWNER, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date!, LOCAL TRADE, Leather, Navigation, LOW MILES, Leather / Leatherette, Sunroof / Moonroof, CERTIFIED INSPECTION. 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser 4D Sport Utility 5.7L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V 4WD Brandywine Mica

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTMCY7AJXG4043530

Stock: L89075A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020