Estimated values
2018 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,509
|$21,827
|$23,435
|Clean
|$20,055
|$21,352
|$22,897
|Average
|$19,145
|$20,402
|$21,822
|Rough
|$18,236
|$19,453
|$20,746
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,698
|$18,828
|$20,208
|Clean
|$17,306
|$18,419
|$19,744
|Average
|$16,521
|$17,600
|$18,816
|Rough
|$15,736
|$16,780
|$17,889
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Camry L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,506
|$18,662
|$20,070
|Clean
|$17,118
|$18,256
|$19,609
|Average
|$16,342
|$17,444
|$18,688
|Rough
|$15,565
|$16,632
|$17,767
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Camry XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,167
|$23,451
|$25,029
|Clean
|$21,676
|$22,941
|$24,455
|Average
|$20,693
|$21,921
|$23,306
|Rough
|$19,710
|$20,901
|$22,157
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,750
|$19,923
|$21,357
|Clean
|$18,335
|$19,489
|$20,867
|Average
|$17,503
|$18,623
|$19,887
|Rough
|$16,672
|$17,756
|$18,906
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Camry XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,632
|$26,825
|$28,319
|Clean
|$25,064
|$26,242
|$27,670
|Average
|$23,927
|$25,075
|$26,370
|Rough
|$22,791
|$23,908
|$25,070
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,610
|$24,787
|$26,252
|Clean
|$23,086
|$24,248
|$25,650
|Average
|$22,039
|$23,170
|$24,445
|Rough
|$20,992
|$22,091
|$23,240