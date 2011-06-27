Used 2018 Toyota Camry Consumer Reviews

TNGA Platform is wonderful Jason H , 09/12/2017 XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 73 of 78 people found this review helpful Purchased a XSE V6 (after considering Lexus ES, Audi S and BWM 4). The pictures do the car no justice-this is a beautiful looking vehicle in person. As such, I've gotten quite a few stares and inquiries as people try to figure out what kind of car it is, and there is a healthy dose of incredulity when I tell them its a Camry. And that's just the exterior. I have the Cockpit Red interior and it really sets the car off-it's WELL DONE. And it fits me well at 6'/280#, I'm as comfortable in this as I was in my 2008 Toyota Avalon XLS. I agree with the editorial review about the technology layout and functionality, and concur that the interior storage space is on the anemic side. The engine has just enough power to motivate you wherever you need to go when you need to get there without being petro-hungry. The 8-speed transmission will take some getting use to, and the handling and ride quality are great, what you would expect with 19" wheels with VR-rated rubber. The engine and exterior noise complaints aren't really an issue when the JBL Premium audio is on, so unless you are driving in silence, you won't notice it. Overall, I give the 2018 Toyota Camry XSE V6 a solid 4-star rating. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good Car With Terrible Infotainment Scott , 10/06/2017 XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) 104 of 112 people found this review helpful I like the handling and performance of the car. The car is roomy for a mid-size and quite comfortable. The safety features are also very good. Unfortunately, the infotainment system is awful. Toyota has decided to develop its own system called Entune 3.0 rather than offering Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Obviously, Toyota is not a technology company. If I had it to do over again, I would not purchase a new Toyota until Android Auto and Apple Carplay are supported. I also have a 2017 VW with Android Auto and the difference is like night and day. Entune appears to be several years behind. Android Auto is MUCH easier to use and wil support many more apps. Problems so far with Entune 3.0: 1) Entune 3.0 doesn't seem to auto-start. I have to manually start Entune on my phone before it will connect to the car. This has to be done every time I get in the car and quickly becomes very frustrating. Android Auto will start automatically either by recognizing when the phone connects to the car's bluetooth or when the phone is plugged in to the car's USB port. 2) Entune doesn't support nearly as many apps as Android Auto. Specifically, it doesn't support the following apps, all fully supported by Android Auto: Google Maps, Waze, Google Play Music, Amazon Music, Audible, Tunein Radio, as well as several messaging, audio book, and podcast apps. 3) Entune comes bundled with Scout for GPS navigation. Scout is not nearly as capable as either Google Maps or Waze. Initial routes take a long time then rerouting because of traffic or a missed turn frequenly fails. Also, the U.S. version of Scout doesn't support Canadian maps. I live in upstate NY and drive to Canada quite frequently. Both Waze and Google Maps seamlessly support driving in Canada. Toyota really needs to get its act together because Entune is just unacceptable. Maybe a good temporary solution would be to enable running Android Auto and Apple Carplay under Entune 3.0 until an update can be offered to current and future Toyota owners that supports Android Auto and Apple Carplay natively. Safety Technology Performance Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car witha few overlooked items! Brandon , 09/27/2017 SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) 65 of 70 people found this review helpful 9000 miles now and just over a year of ownership. Entune and scout gpshas gotten much better and is usable now. Still not good but it's fine for occasional use. The car hasn't missed a beat. I have had zero problems with the car. First off I am not brand specific. I have owned 1 Mercury, 1 Honda, 1 Hyundai, 1 Chevy, 1 Kia, 2 Nissans, and 3 Mazda's. This is my first Toyota. The car has great safety features that come standard including: Automatic braking with forward collision warning, radar cruise control, and lane keep assist. But something's seem to have been forgotten probably to save money because these features come standard. Such as no push button start, poor interior dome lighting, and poor interior storage. The front map lights do not come on with the doors open. And no there is no setting that can be turned on. Just the very dim rear dome light is all you have inside at night when entering. The dome light is a regular incandescent bulb where as every other light is a LED. It looks out of place. Some models do have these things but my SE model does not. Also I am slightly disappointed that the car only has one 12v power outlet and one usb connector. Should have more for a family sedan. The connected Navigation thru Scout GPS is okay at best. Android auto would have been better. The shifting is very smooth but clearly geared toward economy. It tries to shift very early keeping rpms too low for the four cylinder engine. You have to give the throttle pedal a good push too keep the rpms up while accelerating. I would have liked to see the transmission programmed for more sport in the SE and XSE models. Really my gripes are very minor and I love the car. Now for the stuff I like. Exterior looks are personal but I love it. I never considered a Camry before this model. This looks dare I say sporty. It also driver very good. Handling and road holding are very good. Mine has the 2.5 four cylinder and acceleration as more than adequate. On our recent trip to Panama city which is 850 miles round trip the car averaged 42 mpg for the trip. Very impressive. Seats are fantastic and the car rides very well. The LED headlight are amazing. By far the best headlights I have ever had. My cars color is Galactic Aqua which is very dark metallic blue. I have received several compliments already on the color. I wont get into every aspect but overall this a very good car. I feel a few tweaks to some of the interior and this would be a great car. I am loving driving it and overall I love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

How to ruin a great car DisappointedOwner , 11/05/2017 XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) 64 of 69 people found this review helpful How to ruin a great car? Put the worst pos nav system in it and discriminate against people who don't have or want a smart phone. Seriously, not offering integrated nav as an option is the worst decision toyota has made. Everything else about the car is great but we like having nav that doesn't require two apps and then tells you to drive through a creek. Update 5/6/18: my opinion remains. Great car overall but I am still hugely disappointed about the Nav as well as toyota's "oh well" response. Many people have complained as well and I hope toyota would have had dealers offer to install the software. Guess not. Update 11/18: Nothing has changed. The car itself is good, though they really packed a lot of stuff into the instrument cluster which is difficult for older users to read and operate. I’m still very bitter about toyota stiffing us on Nav and this will honestly cause me to consider other brands when time comes to get a new vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse