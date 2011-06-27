  1. Home
Used 2018 Toyota Camry L Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Camry
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,645
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.5/594.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Torque184 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower203 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,645
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Accessory Appearance Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,645
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,645
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Universal Tablet Holderyes
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Hideaway Cargo Netyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,645
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Front head room38.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Maximum cargo capacity14.1 cu.ft.
Length192.1 in.
Curb weight3241 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume114.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Exterior Colors
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Brownstone
  • Galactic Aqua Mica
  • Blue Crush Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Ash, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Macadamia, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,645
P205/65R16 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,645
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles