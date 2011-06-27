  1. Home
2020 Bentley Flying Spur

2020 Bentley Flying Spur W12 Sedan Exterior
2020 Bentley Flying Spur W12 Sedan Profile
2020 Bentley Flying Spur
MSRP: $214,600

2020 Bentley Flying Spur Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Exquisitely detailed and crafted
  • Heaps of available customization options
  • Remarkable acceleration and handling for an ultra-luxury sedan
  • Turns heads and pampers like few other cars

The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur represents the beginning of the third Flying Spur generation and a full ground-up redesign of Bentley's sport-oriented big sedan. The Flying Spur is essentially a four-door version of the recently redesigned Continental GT. As such, it has many of the same improvements, including a new interior and more power from its turbocharged 12-cylinder engine.

That engine now makes 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque — an increase of 59 lb-ft over the previous range-topping W12 S model — and is connected to a new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Bentley says this new powertrain is good for a 3.7-second sprint to 60 mph, which is about half a second quicker than the previous generation car. The Flying Spur also has a variety of body, steering and suspension changes that Bentley says make the sedan feel sportier and more engaging to drive.

Not into sporting potential? Maybe you'll be more impressed by Bentley's improvements to the cabin. All outboard seats are equipped with heated, ventilated and massaging functions, and a removable center tablet gives passengers control over climate, power window blinds and configurable ambient lighting. There's more legroom all around, too.

Up front is a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that's similar to what you'll find in the latest Audis (Bentley is owned by Volkswagen, which also owns Audi). One neat party trick is the rotating display option. It lets you rotate the screen on a horizontal axis to reveal a panel with three inset analog dials. Or you can select the third fascia, which simply consists of the wood veneer used throughout the rest of the cabin.

Overall, we're impressed with the Flying Spur's performance and its regal cabin. You certainly won't go wrong with any ultra-luxury sedan — assuming you have the budget for one — but we can see how the Flying Spur's fresh redesign could give it the edge over the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II and Mercedes-Benz Maybach.

Which Flying Spur does Edmunds recommend?

Since the Bentley Flying Spur is all about customization, there's no real right or wrong way to spec it. However, we think a few options are worth the price. The rotating central display is a truly impressive piece of precision-engineered tech. Adaptive cruise control is a must if you anticipate driving your Bentley on traffic-soaked highways.

Bentley Flying Spur models

The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur serves as Bentley's preeminent luxury sedan (in addition to the Mulsanne, which is riding out to the sunset after 2020). Think of it as a four-door version of the Bentley Continental GT coupe. Unlike the Continental GT, however, the Flying Spur only has one powertrain option: a turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 (626 hp, 664 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The Flying Spur comes in a single, well-equipped trim, though the options list has a considerable number of extras.

Standard features include:

  • 21-inch wheels
  • Air suspension
  • Active stabilizer bars
  • Rear-wheel steering
  • Retractable Bentley hood ornament
  • Heated and ventilated front and outboard rear seats with massage
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay
  • 10-speaker audio system
  • Onboard Wi-Fi hotspot

Advanced safety features include:

  • Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane is in your blind spot)
  • Lane departure mitigation (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)
  • Front and rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking)
  • 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Flying Spur and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
  • Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with no driver intervention)
  • Night-vision function

The Flying Spur offers a number of additional options, such as:

  • Illuminated hood ornament
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Rotating central display (rotates to show the touchscreen, analog gauges or a trim veneer)
  • Lambswool carpets
  • Configurable ambient lighting
  • Wireless charging pad
  • 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system
  • 19-speaker Naim audio system
  • Rear-seat entertainment system
  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Bentley and the car in front)

As with all Bentleys, the Flying Spur can be tailored to fit the buyer's desires. Available customizations include:

  • Knurled vent and button surrounds
  • Numerous wood veneer choices
  • Steering wheel with perforated leather
  • Contrasting stitching and seat piping
  • Personalized kick plates

Some features, such as a leather headliner and 22-inch wheels, can only be ordered as part of the Mulliner Driving Specification personalization package. Also of note is the First Edition model, which bundles several of the above features and customization options, plus unique First Edition badges.

2020 Bentley Flying Spur pricing

    Features & Specs

    W12 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    W12 4dr Sedan AWD
    6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8AM
    MSRP$214,600
    MPG 12 city / 19 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed automated manual
    Horsepower626 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all 2020 Bentley Flying Spur features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Flying Spur safety features:

    Top-view Camera
    Helps take the guesswork out of parking by providing a bird's-eye-view image of the Flying Spur at low speeds.
    Blind-spot Warning
    Alerts you when a vehicle is in the Bentley's blind spot. Also works while the vehicle is parked so you don't open your door into traffic.
    Lane Assist
    Notifies you when the Flying Spur begins drifting out of its lane. Can also automatically guide the car back into its lane.

    Bentley Flying Spur vs. the competition

    Bentley Flying Spur vs. Bentley Continental GT

    The Flying Spur shares its bones with the Bentley Continental GT. The Continental GT is essentially a two-door version of the new Flying Spur, and is available in coupe and convertible body styles. As such, it's a more driver-focused vehicle. For supreme rear-seat comfort, you'll want to go with the Flying Spur.

    Bentley Flying Spur vs. Mercedes-Benz Maybach

    The Mercedes-Benz Maybach (or, as they would have you call it, the Mercedes-Maybach) is a large executive sedan based on the S-Class. At its core, the Maybach is a fully loaded S-Class with a few unique features and an air of exclusivity. While it's certainly an impressive machine, the Maybach is not as customizable as the Bentley.

    Bentley Flying Spur vs. Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    With available custom wood veneers and a night sky-inspired headliner, the Rolls-Royce Ghost pushes the boundaries of opulence. Its impeccably constructed cabin is second to none, except perhaps the even more exclusive Rolls-Royce Phantom. Alas, the Ghost is even more expensive; its starting price is roughly 50 percent higher than the Flying Spur's.

    2020 Bentley Flying Spur First Look

    When You Need a Massage at 207 MPH

    Cameron Rogers by Cameron Rogers , Reviews EditorJune 11th, 2019

    What is it?

    The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur represents the beginning of the third Flying Spur generation and a full ground-up redesign of Bentley's big sedan. The Flying Spur is essentially a four-door version of the recently redesigned Continental GT, so many improvements from the newest Continental GT carry over to the Flying Spur, including a new platform and more power from the twin-turbo W12.

    The 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged 12-cylinder engine now makes 626 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque — an increase of 59 lb-ft over the previous range-topping W12 S model. While that might not seem like much, Bentley says the extra boost under the hood is good for a 3.7-second sprint to 60 mph, which is considerably quicker than the previous model's 4.2-second estimate. This hard-charging luxo-barge can accelerate all the way up to 207 mph, for drivers who live somewhere without laws or turns.

    Other under-the-skin enhancements include a three-chamber dynamic air suspension, active anti-roll bars, and increased use of aluminum and high-strength steel that combine to create a stiffer chassis, which should be more engaging than the previous model. An eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and four-wheel steering (for executing tighter turns in parking lots) are also new for 2020.

    Buyers not concerned with sporting pretensions will be more impressed by improvements to the cabin. Up front, occupants ensconced in the heated, ventilated and massaging seats enjoy a 12.3-inch touchscreen loaded with the latest Audi-derived infotainment system. If staring at a dashboard dominated by a touchscreen isn't your style, the screen rotates on a horizontal axis to reveal a panel with three inset analog dials. Or you can select the third fascia, which simply consists of the wood veneer used throughout the rest of the cabin.

    While the Continental GT coupe and convertible put the driver first, the Flying Spur extends the focus to rear-seat passengers. Outboard seats receive the same heating, ventilation and massage functions as their counterparts up front, while a removable center tablet gives passengers control over climate, power window blinds and configurable ambient lighting. Regardless of seating position, occupants will enjoy a wheelbase 5 inches longer than the previous model, allowing for more legroom all around.

    Why does it matter?

    Ultra-luxury carmakers are locked in a race for the top, offering more features, more capability, more opulence, more exclusivity, and ever higher prices. Right now, the ceiling to any of these things seems to be the limits of engineering and imagination, rather than workaday concerns such as budget or common sense. Bentley's big sedan has been in major need of an overhaul for a while, as under its high-rent skin the previous generation remained based on an old front-wheel-drive Volkswagen platform. In order for Bentley to stay on the cutting edge of the high-dollar market, the Flying Spur needs to be a bespoke home run.

    What does it compete with?

    The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur competes with the usual set of uber cars (not to be confused with Uber cars): Either of the Mercedes-Maybach sedans — the V8-powered S 560 or V12-driven S 650 — is a good choice, as are the BMW 7 Series and related Alpina B7. The Porsche Panamera is an extremely capable sport sedan that prioritizes the driving experience, as does the Maserati Quattroporte (though it ultimately feels less refined than its German competitors).

    The biggest rival the Flying Spur faces is from a competing marque just a couple hundred miles south of Bentley's Crewe headquarters in England. The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is one of the most desirable luxury vehicles on the planet, with an even greater list of features and craftsmanship that is second to none.

    Edmunds says

    It's not often that ultra-luxury cars are fully redesigned, and it's even rarer that a prestige automaker revises its entire lineup over just a few years. But late-stage capitalism has given us the gift of a Bentley renaissance, which began with the introduction of the Bentayga SUV, followed by a reworking of the Continental GT coupe and convertible. The full line redesign continues with the crew from Crewe delivering the third-generation Flying Spur.

    The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur has been redesigned with even more incredible levels of performance and even more luxurious cabin accommodations as part of the brand's push to reclaim some space at the top of the ultra-luxury heap. Based on what we've seen so far, now is a great time to have more money than you know what to do with.

    Is the Bentley Flying Spur a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Flying Spur both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Bentley Flying Spur fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Flying Spur gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Flying Spur has 14.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Bentley Flying Spur. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur:

    • Fully redesigned
    • More powerful 12-cylinder engine
    • Revamped interior
    • Part of the third Flying Spur generation introduced for 2020
    Learn more

    Is the Bentley Flying Spur reliable?

    To determine whether the Bentley Flying Spur is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Flying Spur. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Flying Spur's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Flying Spur is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Bentley Flying Spur?

    The least-expensive 2020 Bentley Flying Spur is the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur W12 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $214,600.

    Other versions include:

    • W12 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $214,600
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Bentley Flying Spur?

    If you're interested in the Bentley Flying Spur, the next question is, which Flying Spur model is right for you? Flying Spur variants include W12 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8AM). For a full list of Flying Spur models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2020 Bentley Flying Spur Overview

    The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur is offered in the following submodels: Flying Spur Sedan. Available styles include W12 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8AM).

