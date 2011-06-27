2020 Bentley Flying Spur
2020 Bentley Flying Spur Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Exquisitely detailed and crafted
- Heaps of available customization options
- Remarkable acceleration and handling for an ultra-luxury sedan
- Turns heads and pampers like few other cars
The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur represents the beginning of the third Flying Spur generation and a full ground-up redesign of Bentley's sport-oriented big sedan. The Flying Spur is essentially a four-door version of the recently redesigned Continental GT. As such, it has many of the same improvements, including a new interior and more power from its turbocharged 12-cylinder engine.
Which Flying Spur does Edmunds recommend?
Bentley Flying Spur models
The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur serves as Bentley's preeminent luxury sedan (in addition to the Mulsanne, which is riding out to the sunset after 2020). Think of it as a four-door version of the Bentley Continental GT coupe. Unlike the Continental GT, however, the Flying Spur only has one powertrain option: a turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 (626 hp, 664 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The Flying Spur comes in a single, well-equipped trim, though the options list has a considerable number of extras.
Sponsored cars related to the Flying Spur
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|W12 4dr Sedan AWD
6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8AM
|MSRP
|$214,600
|MPG
|12 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|626 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Flying Spur safety features:
- Top-view Camera
- Helps take the guesswork out of parking by providing a bird's-eye-view image of the Flying Spur at low speeds.
- Blind-spot Warning
- Alerts you when a vehicle is in the Bentley's blind spot. Also works while the vehicle is parked so you don't open your door into traffic.
- Lane Assist
- Notifies you when the Flying Spur begins drifting out of its lane. Can also automatically guide the car back into its lane.
Bentley Flying Spur vs. the competition
Bentley Flying Spur vs. Bentley Continental GT
The Flying Spur shares its bones with the Bentley Continental GT. The Continental GT is essentially a two-door version of the new Flying Spur, and is available in coupe and convertible body styles. As such, it's a more driver-focused vehicle. For supreme rear-seat comfort, you'll want to go with the Flying Spur.
Bentley Flying Spur vs. Mercedes-Benz Maybach
The Mercedes-Benz Maybach (or, as they would have you call it, the Mercedes-Maybach) is a large executive sedan based on the S-Class. At its core, the Maybach is a fully loaded S-Class with a few unique features and an air of exclusivity. While it's certainly an impressive machine, the Maybach is not as customizable as the Bentley.
Bentley Flying Spur vs. Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
With available custom wood veneers and a night sky-inspired headliner, the Rolls-Royce Ghost pushes the boundaries of opulence. Its impeccably constructed cabin is second to none, except perhaps the even more exclusive Rolls-Royce Phantom. Alas, the Ghost is even more expensive; its starting price is roughly 50 percent higher than the Flying Spur's.
FAQ
Is the Bentley Flying Spur a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur:
- Fully redesigned
- More powerful 12-cylinder engine
- Revamped interior
- Part of the third Flying Spur generation introduced for 2020
Is the Bentley Flying Spur reliable?
Is the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Bentley Flying Spur?
The least-expensive 2020 Bentley Flying Spur is the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur W12 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $214,600.
Other versions include:
- W12 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $214,600
What are the different models of Bentley Flying Spur?
More about the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur
2020 Bentley Flying Spur Overview
The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur is offered in the following submodels: Flying Spur Sedan. Available styles include W12 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Flying Spur.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Flying Spur featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Bentley Flying Spur?
Which 2020 Bentley Flying Spurs are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Bentley Flying Spur for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur.
Can't find a new 2020 Bentley Flying Spurs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Bentley Flying Spur for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,133.
Find a new Bentley for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,222.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Bentley Flying Spur?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Bentley lease specials
Related 2020 Bentley Flying Spur info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Buick LaCrosse 2019