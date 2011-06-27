Used 2014 Toyota Camry Consumer Reviews

My new 2014 Camry vibrated, initially now better, ukier , 02/15/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 76 of 82 people found this review helpful Purchased new 2014.5 Camry SE automatic. Noticed vibration at light throttle auto trans upshifts. Toyota has acknowledged this problem in 2012-2014 Camry automatics and has issued an LSC Limited service campaign to fix software. Took my car back to dealer at 200, 500 and 1300 miles and I keep getting the this is"normal" story. Well, vibration at upshifts, and for several miles at low rpm when driving in the 40-50 mph range is not acceptable. Heading to arbitration as I hate driving the car. Be careful when purchasing, take a long test drive. Make sure that at low rpms doesn't shake test on a smooth stretch of road so you can tell its not just road bumps. UPDATE By the time arbitration was held, vibration was much improved. Arbitrator would not drive car, so he had no way of feeling what I was concerned about. I lost and no action was taken. Now it 11,500 miles, much improved, just a slight vibration when running at low rpm 12-1500 when car is cold and is in 5th or 6th idling along at 50 mph. At this point I'll probably live with it as I do like the look and feel of the car. Used no oil between 5,000 mile oil changes . Ride is a bit harsh as it is an SE model but the lousy OEM Turanza El-400 tires may be the reason. See reviews on this tire. Now at 5 years and 28,000 miles I have to say I like the car and will keep it. No further trans vibrations and firm SE suspension has softened up a little. Will replace tires with better MIchelins. OIl changes and filters only no reliability issues Update at 4 years and 21000 miles. No service needed, rattle free, 34 MPG on a long trip at 75-80 mph. TRansmission issues have gone away. Still not sure if I want to keep the car past the 5 year drive train warranty as I still have visions of ground up metal pieces circulating in the trans fluid. After almost 6 years and 30K, no longer concerned about trans. Shifts very smoothly and crisply. Decided to keep past initial 5 year warranty. No problems. Change oil myself now, air and cabin filters only other replacements needed and were easy and cheap. Ride has softened up slightly so I.m now glad I stayed with SE over LE.City/Highway mix driving of 10-15 miles or less is till around 28 MPG. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

New Camry is a big blunder reddy6 , 09/18/2014 240 of 264 people found this review helpful The new Camry is a big blunder. The numb steering makes the drive as not comfortable. You don't feel driving car but feel like riding a boat. The steering doesn't come back to normal position after you make turn. If driving in above 60 you feel like car is out of alignment a floating on water. I made big mistake buying this car. Poor out side look and not comfortable ride.

Stinky Camry hogheadjoe , 05/05/2015 LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 27 of 29 people found this review helpful I leased a 2014 Toyota Camry in August of 2014. Two months later I had to take it in because of a moldy/mildew smell coming from the air conditioner. I was told at the time that "Camry's are known for that issue". The unit was cleaned but I was told it was just a temporary fix. When I turned the air on this spring, the smell was back even worse than before. When I called Freeman Toyota they said that there was nothing they could do to fix the issue. I called Toyota and was told their stance was that it was an "environmental issue". They should stand behind their customer satisfaction claim and either fix the problem or replace the car. My wife can't even drive the car because of allergies.

battery issues sonia , 02/15/2016 LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful If you don't drive a distance daily you will have problems with a dead battery. I have had my battery replaced twice and I purchased my car in 2014 brand new. Apparently because I work very close to home my battery gets drained and when the weather turns cold my battery dies. I was told because of the electronics the car needs to run more to keep the battery charged. I had an Avalon for many years and never had this issue because it didn't have all the sophisticated electronics. So the solution drive around more to avoid this problem. Crazy!! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability