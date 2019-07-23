2020 Ford Fusion
What’s new
- V6 Sport trim has been discontinued
- Paddle shifters no longer available on 1.5-liter engine
- Part of the second Fusion generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Quiet interior with an easy-to-use control layout and quality materials
- Optional all-wheel drive for cold-weather climates
- Adept combination of sharp handling and a composed ride
- Standard tech interface is more frustrating to use than some rivals' systems
- Underwhelming acceleration from base engine
- Real-world fuel economy doesn't always match EPA estimates
2020 Ford Fusion Review
The current-generation Ford Fusion has been around for the better part of a decade, making its debut back in 2013. And this year's model, the 2020 Fusion, might be the last one. Ford has announced that it is only going to make trucks and SUVs in the future, so passenger cars such as the Fusion are on the road to extinction. Thankfully, though, that doesn't mean the 2020 Fusion is a lame-duck sedan without value.
On the contrary, despite its age and looming demise, the Fusion is an appealing four-door that offers plenty of modern safety and technology features. For 2020, the Fusion loses one of its engine options, the turbocharged V6 Sport model, but the remaining turbocharged 1.5-liter engine and a turbocharged 2.0-liter picks are worthwhile. The Fusion is also still available with all-wheel drive, and it comes standard with safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist and forward collision mitigation.
On the road, the Fusion earns points for its quiet and roomy interior, pleasing balance of handling and ride comfort, and big trunk. Still, it'll be worth your time to check out a few rival sedans. The Honda Accord and the Mazda 6 are more refined and enjoyable to drive, for instance, while the Hyundai Sonata and the Kia Optima deliver a little more value. Overall, the 2020 Ford Fusion, long in the tooth as it may be, is a solid pick for a midsize sedan.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The Fusion feels solid as you drive it around turns. The suspension minimizes body roll, and it isn't upset if you drive over a bump midcorner. Curvy mountain roads pose little drama. The Fusion's steering wheel is nicely weighted, and it returns to center willingly. Though low-speed parking is a breeze, there's almost no feeling of connection to the road through the steering during spirited driving.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Road noise is kept to a minimum, and the front seats are a particularly nice place to sit, even for hours at a time. The automatic climate control system performs adequately in hot weather, but the climate control buttons are small and laid out in a somewhat unconventional way.
How’s the interior?8.0
For most passengers, it's easy to get in and out of the Fusion. (Taller passengers may take issue with the sloping rear roofline.) The driving position is nicely adjustable. Outward visibility is good despite fairly thick windshield pillars, but the rear blind spot is larger than average due to a broad rear roof pillar and a smaller-than-average rear quarter window.
How’s the tech?8.5
Unfortunately, the basic audio systems are underwhelming with lower-than-average audio quality. Voice controls, however, via Sync 3, are excellent. They take natural language and simple commands to perform all sorts of things such as changing radio stations and inputting navigation destinations.
How’s the storage?8.5
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?7.0
Ford's warranty is average for the segment, with basic coverage for three years/36,000 miles and powertrain coverage for five years/60,000 miles. Ford also offers complimentary roadside assistance for five years/60,000 miles, which is also average.
Wildcard7.5
Which Fusion does Edmunds recommend?
Ford Fusion models
The 2020 Ford Fusion is a five-passenger midsize sedan available in four trim levels: S, SE, SEL and Titanium. The hybrid and plug-in hybrid (known as the Fusion Energi) are reviewed separately.
The base Fusion S comes standard with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (173 horsepower, 174 lb-ft of torque), front-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission. Other features include 60/40-split folding rear seats, audio and phone voice commands (Sync), Bluetooth, a four-speaker sound system with a 4.2-inch center screen, and a USB port. Also standard is a suite of driver safety aids called Co-Pilot360 that includes blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision mitigation and lane keeping assist.
The only option available on the S model is Ford's Co-Pilot360 Assist system. It adds dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded 8-inch center touchscreen with navigation, Ford's Sync 3 voice controls, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, adaptive cruise control, and an additional USB port.
The Fusion SE gets all of the standard equipment on the S plus a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine (181 hp, 185 lb-ft), power-adjustable front seats, a rear center fold-down armrest, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio. It also has the previously mentioned 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the two USB ports and navigation as standard.
The Co-Pilot360 Assist option is also available on the SE. The SE All-Wheel-Drive package adds all-wheel drive, which automatically adds a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (240 hp, 270 lb-ft), heated front seats and heated side mirrors.
The Fusion SEL builds on the standard SE by adding features such as LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, driver-seat memory functions, heated front seats, and an 11-speaker premium sound system. The SEL can also be equipped with the Co-Pilot360 Assist package.
The Fusion Titanium gets all of the SEL's standard features, plus the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, a sunroof, ambient interior lighting, heated and ventilated sport front seats, Co-Pilot360 Assist, and a premium 12-speaker Sony sound system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Ford Fusion.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- interior
- engine
- maintenance & parts
- fuel efficiency
- oil
- reliability & manufacturing quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
Is a GDI engine, they are notorious buildup carbon deposits in the intake valves, like any other GDI (Gas Direct Injection) engines including high end brands and models, If you use generic gas, dont change your oil in time or dont use quality engine oil you going to be helping to expedite the carbon formation process, this going to cause misfires, check engine light, bad MPG, loss of power and error codes. Is not Ford is the nature how GDI engines works, im saying all this for let you know this engines need basic maintenance in time, dont blame later on the car or manufacture. My car runs very well, come with a lot of mid/high end features, The reason why i dont give to it 5 starts is the MPG is not that good being a 1.5 Liters it gives me 23MPG in city witch is the same as a V6 engine. Also the tail is not very stable in raining days, it slides easy. Overall I like more than other mid size sedans in the market. My car is 2020 I will need more time for give a review over time and reliability. So far I like it, works fine.
very happy with the Fusion that Brandon was able to locate for me with some of the the trim I was looking for. Looking forward to taking a small get away when we are not having to stay home.
Kzoo Kyle made his promise on getting me outta my 2008 Jeep Wrangler and into a 2020 fusion. I’m very pleased with how Kyle does business and does it the right way. Was about helping a friend out and not trying to make a buck. Definitely recommend Kyle. My dad and mom will be buying their new car from him.
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$24,500
|MPG
|23 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$23,170
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|173 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SEL 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$28,690
|MPG
|23 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$27,885
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Fusion safety features:
- Ford's MyKey
- Uses multiple keys to set parameters for secondary drivers, such as teens and valets.
- Lane Keeping System
- Makes minor corrections to steering when the car senses you are drifting out of your lane.
- Pre-Collision Assist
- Warns the driver of an imminent front collision. Can automatically apply the brakes as well. It's standard on all Fusions.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Ford Fusion vs. the competition
Ford Fusion vs. Honda Accord
The redesigned Honda Accord leaped to the front of the class when it was redesigned in 2018, and it has stayed there ever since. It has a spacious and classy interior, and it's one of the most comfortable sedans for the money. On top of all that, the Accord is thoroughly enjoyable to drive, with sporty handling and strong acceleration that isn't normally associated with a family sedan. Against the Accord, the Fusion has an uphill battle. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Accord.
Ford Fusion vs. Kia Stinger
One of our favorite performance-oriented sedans, the Kia Stinger offers a different approach to everyday family motoring than the Fusion. The Stinger has almost-luxury levels of interior quality and lots of standard and optional safety equipment, but it is pricey when you compare it to the Fusion. For drivers interested in sheer performance, though, it'll definitely be worth the added cost. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Kia Stinger.
Ford Fusion vs. Mazda 6
If midsize sedans were a big, happy family, the Mazda 6 would be the well-groomed elder child who always shows up wearing dry-cleaned clothes and well-shined shoes. A refined selection in the midsize sedan segment, the Mazda 6 has a luxury feel without the luxury price. It also has impressive handling and steering for the segment. This Mazda is one of the better picks you'll find for a midsize sedan.
FAQ
Is the Ford Fusion a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Ford Fusion?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ford Fusion:
- V6 Sport trim has been discontinued
- Paddle shifters no longer available on 1.5-liter engine
- Part of the second Fusion generation introduced for 2013
Is the Ford Fusion reliable?
Is the 2020 Ford Fusion a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Ford Fusion?
The least-expensive 2020 Ford Fusion is the 2020 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,170.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $24,500
- S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,170
- SEL 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $28,690
- SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $27,885
- Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $36,450
- Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $34,450
What are the different models of Ford Fusion?
More about the 2020 Ford Fusion
2020 Ford Fusion Overview
The 2020 Ford Fusion is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Ford Fusion?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ford Fusion and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Fusion 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Fusion.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ford Fusion and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Fusion featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Ford Fusion?
2020 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,885. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $2,284 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,284 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,601.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 7.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 12 2020 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,695. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $4,266 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,266 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,429.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 16.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 150 2020 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,365. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $3,919 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,919 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,446.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 16.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 78 2020 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,735. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $2,749 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,749 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,986.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 9.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,240. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $4,482 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,482 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,758.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 12.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,645. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $5,184 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,184 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,461.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 13.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Ford Fusions are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Ford Fusion for sale near. There are currently 626 new 2020 Fusions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,165 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Ford Fusion. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,000 on a used or CPO 2020 Fusion available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Ford Fusions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Fusion for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,880.
Find a new Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,826.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Ford Fusion?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
