2020 Ford Fusion Review

The current-generation Ford Fusion has been around for the better part of a decade, making its debut back in 2013. And this year's model, the 2020 Fusion, might be the last one. Ford has announced that it is only going to make trucks and SUVs in the future, so passenger cars such as the Fusion are on the road to extinction. Thankfully, though, that doesn't mean the 2020 Fusion is a lame-duck sedan without value. On the contrary, despite its age and looming demise, the Fusion is an appealing four-door that offers plenty of modern safety and technology features. For 2020, the Fusion loses one of its engine options, the turbocharged V6 Sport model, but the remaining turbocharged 1.5-liter engine and a turbocharged 2.0-liter picks are worthwhile. The Fusion is also still available with all-wheel drive, and it comes standard with safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist and forward collision mitigation. On the road, the Fusion earns points for its quiet and roomy interior, pleasing balance of handling and ride comfort, and big trunk. Still, it'll be worth your time to check out a few rival sedans. The Honda Accord and the Mazda 6 are more refined and enjoyable to drive, for instance, while the Hyundai Sonata and the Kia Optima deliver a little more value. Overall, the 2020 Ford Fusion, long in the tooth as it may be, is a solid pick for a midsize sedan.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.9 / 10

The Ford Fusion was a standout when it was first introduced and is still an above-average option for a midsize family sedan. However, competitors have improved over the years and now surpass the Fusion in a few key areas.

How does it drive? 7.5

The Fusion isn't as dynamically impressive as it once was, but it's still a likable car. In Edmunds performance testing, the 1.5L Fusion went 0-60 mph in 8.9 seconds, which is a little bit slower than average. The brake pedal, though, inspires confidence. It's easy to moduate in traffic and provides shorter-than-average emergency stopping distances.



The Fusion feels solid as you drive it around turns. The suspension minimizes body roll, and it isn't upset if you drive over a bump midcorner. Curvy mountain roads pose little drama. The Fusion's steering wheel is nicely weighted, and it returns to center willingly. Though low-speed parking is a breeze, there's almost no feeling of connection to the road through the steering during spirited driving.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Though the Fusion has some minor issues with comfort, they're relatively easy to forgive. The car feels planted in most scenarios, and it isn't upset by most small imperfections in the road. Out on the highway, the ride can feel a bit floaty without passengers or cargo but not to the degree that we'd call it bouncy.



Road noise is kept to a minimum, and the front seats are a particularly nice place to sit, even for hours at a time. The automatic climate control system performs adequately in hot weather, but the climate control buttons are small and laid out in a somewhat unconventional way.

How’s the interior? 8.0

Almost everyone should find the Fusion's interior to be pleasant and accommodating. The cabin features a rotary transmission shifter that takes some getting used to, but most cabin controls are nicely grouped and easy to operate at a glance, even though a few of the buttons are on the small side.



For most passengers, it's easy to get in and out of the Fusion. (Taller passengers may take issue with the sloping rear roofline.) The driving position is nicely adjustable. Outward visibility is good despite fairly thick windshield pillars, but the rear blind spot is larger than average due to a broad rear roof pillar and a smaller-than-average rear quarter window.

How’s the tech? 8.5

With the available Sync 3 infotainment system and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, the Ford Fusion is one of the more tech-friendly vehicles on the market. It's easy to connect devices, execute voice commands, or navigate to a destination without a steep learning curve.



Unfortunately, the basic audio systems are underwhelming with lower-than-average audio quality. Voice controls, however, via Sync 3, are excellent. They take natural language and simple commands to perform all sorts of things such as changing radio stations and inputting navigation destinations.

How’s the storage? 8.5

A wide trunk opening with a low liftover height and standard 60/40-split folding rear seats give you easy access to the Fusion's large trunk. Interior storage spaces include a large bin under the front armrest and a spacious tray under the center console. Both front and rear center armrests have two cupholders, and there's one in each of the wide door pockets. None will hold anything larger than an average-size water bottle.

How economical is it? 7.5

Our test car had the 1.5-liter engine, which the EPA says gets 27 mpg in combined driving. That's a little below average. But it does seem to be a realistic number. We achieved 29.5 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation loop and bested the highway economy rating on one of the fill-ups.

Is it a good value? 7.0

Though the Fusion can be a decent deal depending on how you equip it, there are competitors that will give you more bang for your buck. There were no significant squeaks or rattles in our test car, but several panels on the inside and exterior were slightly misaligned. The higher trim levels help the Fusion feel less like a rental.



Ford's warranty is average for the segment, with basic coverage for three years/36,000 miles and powertrain coverage for five years/60,000 miles. Ford also offers complimentary roadside assistance for five years/60,000 miles, which is also average.

Wildcard 7.5

Though it's a bit better-looking and slightly more entertaining to drive than some sedans in the class, the Fusion isn't exactly a pulse-raiser. However, it's an attractive sedan with some personality, which might make it more appealing than some of the more function-over-form options out there.

Which Fusion does Edmunds recommend?

Right in the middle of the lineup, we recommend the Fusion in its SE trim level. The SE comes standard with the upgraded 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an upgraded six-speaker stereo. (The base S model only gets four speakers.) What's more, the SE can be had with several option packages that add safety features such as forward collision mitigation and blind-spot monitoring as well as functional options such as all-wheel drive.

Ford Fusion models

The 2020 Ford Fusion is a five-passenger midsize sedan available in four trim levels: S, SE, SEL and Titanium. The hybrid and plug-in hybrid (known as the Fusion Energi) are reviewed separately.