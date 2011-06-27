  1. Home
Used 2014 Toyota Camry L Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Camry
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.0/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower178 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat and All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Toteyes
Illuminated Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Cargo Netyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor and Trunk Mat Setyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.
Curb weight3190 lbs.
Gross weight4630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length189.2 in.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume118.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Clearwater Blue Metallic
  • Champagne Mica
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Super White
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Classic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ash, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P205/65R16 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
