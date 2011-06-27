Estimated values
2014 Toyota Camry L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,130
|$11,858
|$13,515
|Clean
|$9,619
|$11,270
|$12,816
|Average
|$8,597
|$10,092
|$11,419
|Rough
|$7,576
|$8,915
|$10,021
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,012
|$12,901
|$14,711
|Clean
|$10,457
|$12,261
|$13,951
|Average
|$9,346
|$10,980
|$12,429
|Rough
|$8,236
|$9,699
|$10,908
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Camry SE Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,188
|$12,873
|$14,501
|Clean
|$10,624
|$12,234
|$13,751
|Average
|$9,496
|$10,956
|$12,252
|Rough
|$8,367
|$9,678
|$10,752
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,226
|$11,943
|$13,590
|Clean
|$9,711
|$11,350
|$12,888
|Average
|$8,679
|$10,165
|$11,482
|Rough
|$7,648
|$8,979
|$10,077
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,468
|$13,337
|$15,133
|Clean
|$10,890
|$12,675
|$14,350
|Average
|$9,733
|$11,351
|$12,786
|Rough
|$8,577
|$10,027
|$11,221
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,489
|$14,409
|$16,260
|Clean
|$11,860
|$13,694
|$15,419
|Average
|$10,600
|$12,263
|$13,738
|Rough
|$9,341
|$10,833
|$12,056
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,581
|$12,371
|$14,086
|Clean
|$10,048
|$11,757
|$13,358
|Average
|$8,981
|$10,529
|$11,901
|Rough
|$7,914
|$9,300
|$10,445
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Camry L 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,047
|$11,767
|$13,415
|Clean
|$9,540
|$11,183
|$12,722
|Average
|$8,527
|$10,015
|$11,334
|Rough
|$7,514
|$8,846
|$9,947
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Camry SE Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,888
|$12,673
|$14,388
|Clean
|$10,339
|$12,043
|$13,644
|Average
|$9,241
|$10,785
|$12,156
|Rough
|$8,143
|$9,527
|$10,668
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,278
|$11,998
|$13,648
|Clean
|$9,760
|$11,402
|$12,942
|Average
|$8,724
|$10,211
|$11,531
|Rough
|$7,687
|$9,020
|$10,120
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,883
|$12,668
|$14,383
|Clean
|$10,334
|$12,039
|$13,639
|Average
|$9,237
|$10,781
|$12,152
|Rough
|$8,140
|$9,523
|$10,664
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,720
|$12,509
|$14,226
|Clean
|$10,180
|$11,888
|$13,490
|Average
|$9,099
|$10,646
|$12,019
|Rough
|$8,018
|$9,404
|$10,548
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,086
|$14,073
|$15,983
|Clean
|$11,476
|$13,374
|$15,156
|Average
|$10,258
|$11,977
|$13,503
|Rough
|$9,039
|$10,580
|$11,851
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,792
|$14,458
|$16,085
|Clean
|$12,147
|$13,741
|$15,253
|Average
|$10,857
|$12,305
|$13,590
|Rough
|$9,567
|$10,870
|$11,926