2014 Toyota Camry Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Toyota Camry L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,130$11,858$13,515
Clean$9,619$11,270$12,816
Average$8,597$10,092$11,419
Rough$7,576$8,915$10,021
2014 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,012$12,901$14,711
Clean$10,457$12,261$13,951
Average$9,346$10,980$12,429
Rough$8,236$9,699$10,908
2014 Toyota Camry SE Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,188$12,873$14,501
Clean$10,624$12,234$13,751
Average$9,496$10,956$12,252
Rough$8,367$9,678$10,752
2014 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,226$11,943$13,590
Clean$9,711$11,350$12,888
Average$8,679$10,165$11,482
Rough$7,648$8,979$10,077
2014 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,468$13,337$15,133
Clean$10,890$12,675$14,350
Average$9,733$11,351$12,786
Rough$8,577$10,027$11,221
2014 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,489$14,409$16,260
Clean$11,860$13,694$15,419
Average$10,600$12,263$13,738
Rough$9,341$10,833$12,056
2014 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,581$12,371$14,086
Clean$10,048$11,757$13,358
Average$8,981$10,529$11,901
Rough$7,914$9,300$10,445
2014 Toyota Camry L 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,047$11,767$13,415
Clean$9,540$11,183$12,722
Average$8,527$10,015$11,334
Rough$7,514$8,846$9,947
2014 Toyota Camry SE Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,888$12,673$14,388
Clean$10,339$12,043$13,644
Average$9,241$10,785$12,156
Rough$8,143$9,527$10,668
2014 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,278$11,998$13,648
Clean$9,760$11,402$12,942
Average$8,724$10,211$11,531
Rough$7,687$9,020$10,120
2014 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,883$12,668$14,383
Clean$10,334$12,039$13,639
Average$9,237$10,781$12,152
Rough$8,140$9,523$10,664
2014 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,720$12,509$14,226
Clean$10,180$11,888$13,490
Average$9,099$10,646$12,019
Rough$8,018$9,404$10,548
2014 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,086$14,073$15,983
Clean$11,476$13,374$15,156
Average$10,258$11,977$13,503
Rough$9,039$10,580$11,851
2014 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,792$14,458$16,085
Clean$12,147$13,741$15,253
Average$10,857$12,305$13,590
Rough$9,567$10,870$11,926
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Toyota Camry on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,540 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,183 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Camry is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,540 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,183 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Toyota Camry, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,540 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,183 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Toyota Camry. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Toyota Camry and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Toyota Camry ranges from $7,514 to $13,415, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Toyota Camry is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.