Consumer Rating
(140)
Appraise this car

2006 Toyota 4Runner Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine lineup, well-mannered on pavement, above-average off-road capability, comfortable and well-trimmed cabin, long list of standard equipment.
  • Low cargo capacity for a midsize SUV, cramped third-row seat that doesn't fold flat.
List Price Range
$6,990 - $16,900
Used 4Runner for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Highly capable whether on the pavement or in the dirt, the 2006 Toyota 4Runner is a well-rounded midsize SUV, and one of our favorites.

Vehicle overview

Redesigned for 2003, the Toyota 4Runner is now in its fourth generation, and that says a lot about the popularity of this midsize Toyota SUV. With rugged good looks and true off-road capability, the 4Runner has earned a reputation as a stout no-nonsense sport-utility vehicle. While other SUVs in its class have evolved into kinder, gentler versions of their originals, the 4Runner has retained much of its truckish character. This might seem like a misguided philosophy when you consider that few SUV owners actually go off-road, but Toyota looks at the situation a bit differently. It sees the 4Runner's all-terrain capability as a selling point over its rivals. If you want a "soft roader," there are plenty to choose from (the Toyota Highlander being a convenient suggestion). But if you want a real sport-utility vehicle, the Toyota 4Runner is still the real deal.

This body-on-frame SUV has two available engines: a 4.0-liter V6 or a 4.7-liter V8. There's a decent amount of cargo room with a maximum capacity of 75 cubic feet, but the Toyota 4Runner still lags behind the competitors in this regard. Toyota isn't completely oblivious to this fact as the company offers a foldable cargo shelf that allows for two-tiered loading. Those hoping for a third-row seat are in luck, as it's optional, but the bad news is that it doesn't fold flat into the floor unlike in the Explorer, Pathfinder and Durango. Overall, the 2006 Toyota 4Runner stacks up favorably against just about any other midsize sport-ute on the market when it comes to creature comforts and standard equipment. Add in the powerful engines, advanced vehicle control systems and stout underpinnings, and there's little doubt this Toyota SUV upholds the legacy of the numerous 4Runners before it.

2006 Toyota 4Runner models

The four-door Toyota 4Runner comes in three trim levels: SR5, Sport and Limited. Standard features on the base SR5 include 16-inch wheels, automatic climate control with rear vents, a CD player, remote keyless entry, a power driver seat, a telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, a trip computer, running boards and full skid plate protection. Stepping up to the Sport Edition adds larger 17-inch wheels, X-REAS shocks (which reduce body roll in turns), a hood scoop, color-keyed exterior mirrors, a power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with stereo controls and high-contrast seat fabric. High-dollar Limited models pick up illuminated running boards, 18-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery and heated front seats. Options include a DVD-based navigation system, a rear-seat entertainment system and a third-row seat. The X-REAS shocks are optional for the Limited and come with a height-adjustable rear air suspension.

2006 Highlights

The Toyota 4Runner has revised exterior styling for 2006, highlighted by new bumpers, lamps, grille and lower cladding. There are also new 18-inch alloy wheels for the Limited model and a new roof rack and tube steps for the Sport Edition. Toyota has also thickened the 4Runner's windshield and front window glass for reduced wind noise. In terms of new standard features, there's now an auxiliary audio jack for portable devices and power seating for the Sport and SR5 V8, and a seat memory feature and a six-disc CD changer for the Limited.

Performance & mpg

The Toyota 4Runner is available with either two- or four-wheel drive and one of two engines. The standard 4.0-liter V6 makes 236 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. The optional 4.7-liter V8 generates 260 hp and 306 lb-ft of torque. All 4Runners get a five-speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity is 7,300 pounds on V8 models, while V6 models top out at 5,000 pounds.

Safety

Toyota 4Runner models come with standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes with BrakeAssist (BA) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD). Stability control (called VSC) is also standard. Optional on all models are front-seat-mounted side airbags and overhead side curtain airbags for first- and second-row passengers. In government crash testing, the 4Runner earned four out of five stars in the frontal-impact category and a perfect five stars for side impacts. In IIHS frontal-offset testing, the 4Runner received a "Good" rating, the highest.

Driving

Both engines move the 4Runner out quickly; although the V8 is a must if you plan on doing any serious towing, most buyers will be happy with the less expensive and more fuel-efficient V6. When driven on pavement, the 2006 Toyota 4Runner delivers a smooth, controlled ride, and handling around turns is surprisingly tight and responsive for a traditional body-on-frame sport-ute. Taken off-road, this Toyota SUV is right at home, tackling steep passes with little drama.

Interior

The Toyota 4Runner offers roomy quarters for four to five passengers, plus a couple extra kids if you opt for the 50/50 third-row seat. To make way for cargo, each half of the third-row seat can be stowed in an upright position along the sideboards or removed completely, but it does not fold flat into the floor. The overall design of the interior is both aesthetically pleasing and seriously functional with most controls easy to find and use. Our only major ergonomic complaint concerns the climate controls, which look like intuitive dials but work more like joysticks. Maximum cargo capacity is 75 cubic feet, which trails behind most of the 4Runner's midsize competitors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Toyota 4Runner.

5(87%)
4(12%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
140 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 140 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best I've owned
terry A,01/20/2016
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
I've been wanting a 4runner since I first noticed them in the 1990s but I did think they were gutless and too expensive. I finally bought a used 2006 AWD Limited in May 2008 with 94,000 miles. Now I know why they all have good reviews. It is a great vehicle to drive compared to my 2001 Jeep Cherokee. This drives like silk I use regular Michelin tires. It's rides really smooth. I live at 6500' above sea level. The V8 does well but does have to down shift periodically on freeway hills I have noticed small leaks around the sunroof that I need to see about. I changed the timing chain, waterpump, cleaned the fuel system, and flushed the transmission, all at the dealer. That's the only preventative things I have done. Nothing else is needed so far. I have around 159,000 miles so far and fully expect it go a long way. The engine runs amazingly smooth for it's age. UPDATE 1-2018 Still runs great but it needs CV joint boots but will replace the entire axle sooner or later. I plan on replacing the timing Belt AGAIN in March the mileage then should be around 199,000. All is well UPDATE: 7-2-2018 206,500 miles Stills runs great and smooth . The CV rubber boots are getting worst with cracks and oil leakage. CV joints can last a long time despite of the defective rubber boots. It has had for a long time a clicking of the valves or fuel injectors. But only seems to be a noise engine runs smooth. No timing belt yet, I last changed it at 122,000 so I think I will wait till 225,000. That should be next June of so. No fading paint. The inverter stopped working don't know why Update. It’s now 1/23/20 I replaced the timing belt , water pump , front axles at the same time last April (2019) The alternator quit at the same time so I replaced that. This was around 224,000 miles Still a great vehicle
Warning bad exhaust manifolds
richard,10/04/2010
Warning just having my vehicle serviced not under warranty with 55,000 miles on it for. Get ready cracked exhaust manifolds. That 's right these ex manifolds have the catalytic converter apparently built inside them. Both sides cracked cost $3500.00 U.S. What? You must ber kidding me. In 40 years of owning every type of car imaginable. Never have I needed to replace these items. 3500 dollars 9 hours of labor and the parts. This is total crap. Where is the quality. They apparently did another one a 2005 last week or two with exactly the same nonsense. Toyota. Hello how about a total recall for this major defect
New Impression for an Old Friend
pain-doc,11/12/2006
Having a short attention span, I have been through a number of SUVs including a 02 Pathfinder, 03 Sequoia, 02 BMW X5 V8, 02 4Runner, 04 CR-V to name a few. This 06 seems to be the best mix for the price. My primary gripes are headroom on ingress, climate control knobs/buttons, and lack of dark interior option. If I could have had a scaled-down Sequoia, that would have been perfect. The V8 in this intermediate is a true luxury. I love the throttle response. Many complain that it is too responsive, but being primarily a sports car guy, it is a welcome attribute. I wanted a masculine SUV that had a livable nature and that is what I got.
Great truck, must maintain w/Toyota
nderzis,09/01/2014
I have owned my 06' Sport 4x4 V8 for 2.5 years. I bought it with 147,000 miles from a Toyota dealer. The reason I was convinced to buy this vehicle was because it had been maintained by Toyota since new. Since I bought it I have spend $3500 maintaining it (cataylytic converter, timing belt, water pump, axle, brakes, etc.) That is all in addition to the regular scheduled maintenance. It looks great and runs like a top. If you want an excellent SUV that is still "trucky" consider this vehicle. Maintain with Toyota and you will have a truck that will run for a lot of miles. I am currently at 182,000 and the steering is still tight. I highly recommend the 4x4 v8. Runs like new still.
See all 140 reviews of the 2006 Toyota 4Runner
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
236 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2006 Toyota 4Runner features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Toyota 4Runner

Used 2006 Toyota 4Runner Overview

The Used 2006 Toyota 4Runner is offered in the following submodels: 4Runner SUV. Available styles include SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Sport Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Sport Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Sport Edition 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Sport Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and SR5 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Toyota 4Runner?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Toyota 4Runner trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5 is priced between $6,990 and$16,900 with odometer readings between 126481 and207390 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition is priced between $7,900 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 153730 and213989 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Toyota 4Runners are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Toyota 4Runner for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2006 4Runners listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,990 and mileage as low as 126481 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Toyota 4Runner.

Can't find a used 2006 Toyota 4Runners you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota 4Runner for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $17,850.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,181.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota 4Runner for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,521.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,987.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Toyota 4Runner?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota 4Runner lease specials

