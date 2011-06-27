  1. Home
1998 Toyota 4Runner Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great looks and ground-pounding performance make the 4Runner an ideal choice for people who love the great outdoors as well as those who just want to look like they do.
  • Steep price and choppy highway ride temper our enthusiasm for this otherwise outstanding truck.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

In 1996, Toyota separated this high-volume SUV from its pickup truck roots. Thus, the current 4Runner shares little with the Tacoma pickup. As a result, engineers have created a refined vehicle without sacrificing tough off-road ability. Generous suspension travel and tread width provide capable off-road ability, ride and handling. The interior is quite roomy, thanks to a wheelbase that is two inches longer than the previous version. A low floor and wide doors make getting into and out of the 4Runner less of an exercise in contortionism than those riding in Jeep Cherokees or Nissan Pathfinders are likely to experience.

Two engines are available on the 4Runner: a 2.7-liter inline four cylinder that makes 150 horsepower at 4800 rpm and 177 foot-pounds of torque at 4000 rpm, and a 3.4-liter V6 producing 183 horsepower at 4800 rpm and 217 foot-pounds of torque at 3600 rpm. These figures represent a substantial improvement over the previous anemic four cylinder and wheezy V6. In fact, the 2.7-liter four is more powerful than the 1995 model's 3.0-liter six, and is nearly as powerful as the base engine found in the Ford Explorer XL.

Needless to say, all of this adds up to a very competitive sport-ute. Safety isn't ignored in the 4Runner, either, which sports dual airbags and standard antilock brakes on V6 models. (Antilock brakes are optional on four-cylinder models.)

Overall, the 4Runner is a very nice truck which provides the sophistication that we have come to expect from Toyota products with the overall ruggedness more often associated with Jeeps. Prices are high, however, running from $21,000 for a 2WD four-cylinder Base model to over $36,000 for a fully loaded Limited. This lands the 4Runner right smack dab in the Mercedes-Benz ML320, Nissan Pathfinder LE and Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited territory. The competition in this segment is getting fierce and there are plenty of good choices for your money, definitely something worth considering when shelling out such a large chunk of change.

1998 Highlights

For 1998, the Toyota 4Runner gets rotary HVAC controls, a new four-spoke steering wheel and revised audio control head units.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Toyota 4Runner.

5(75%)
4(21%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
97 reviews
See all 97 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Most favorite vehicle I have had-14 years and counting.
4runney98,10/04/2011
I bought this 4runner new and just hated the 33K plus change sticker but have never regretted the purchase. It has around 114K miles and is just as tight as it was the day I bought it. It is easy to drive and I think the perfect size and does everything well. I can tow, take a trip, or buzz around town comfortably. It just feels like it will run for ever. I considered a new 4runner 2010 or newer but after reading the reviews on Edmunds have decided to keep what I've got. Newer models do not have the quality of other generations. If you can find one of these in good condition-buy it.
Good, Dependable SUV
RSL,12/01/2006
I bought this vehicle in August 1998 and have put over 113,000 miles on it since then. Overall, it has been a reliable SUV. The fit and finish are still excellent after 8 years of ownership. Mechanically, the car has been virtually maintenance free. My only significant complaints are the stereo and the power antenna. I had the stereo replaced 3 separate times. The power antenna was replaced twice. Gas mileage averages about 15 in the city and 20 on the highway. Power is only adequate. I still get compliments on this vehicle 8+ years later. The paint and overall look still is appealing. I would highly recommend this SUV to anyone looking for a highly reliable SUV.
I miss it
joetyler69,06/18/2011
I had my 4runner for a little over a year, and i just recently lost it to a telephone pole... this car was great to me. it was powerful, fun and east to drive. i didnt have one complaint. it even saved my life in the wreck. i put a new meaning to wrapping a car around a telephone pole. the highway patrol declared me dead as soon as they arrived cause they didnt believe anyone could have survived anything like that. but the 4runner saved me. i was trapped and had to wait to be cut out of the car, but i will always be grateful i wrecked in that car. cause nothing else could have protected me like it did
Over 400,000
Roman,08/28/2010
I finally gave up my 1998 4Runner this week. I had 433,000 miles on the car and drove it for 10 years. This was one reliable vehicle. I traded it in for a 2006 4Runner limited with a V8. I don't expect it to last as long but I hope to get 10 good years out of the car.
See all 97 reviews of the 1998 Toyota 4Runner
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
183 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1998 Toyota 4Runner features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 1998 Toyota 4Runner

Used 1998 Toyota 4Runner Overview

The Used 1998 Toyota 4Runner is offered in the following submodels: 4Runner SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV, SR5 4dr SUV, 4dr SUV, SR5 4dr SUV 4WD, 4dr SUV 4WD, and Limited 4dr SUV 4WD.

