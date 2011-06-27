Close

Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas

Thank you for visiting another one of Sewell Cadillac of Houston - Preowned's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2013 Toyota 4Runner LIMITED / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF with 108,953mi. This Toyota includes: BLIZZARD PEARL METALLIC PWR SIDE RUNNING BOARDS Running Boards/Side Steps LIMITED EDITION PKG NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/BACKUP CAMERA Navigation System CD Player Back-Up Camera AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Premium Sound System MP3 Player SAND BEIGE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2013 Toyota 4Runner comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The CARFAX report for this 2013 Toyota 4Runner LIMITED / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Toyota 4Runner LIMITED / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota 4Runner LIMITED / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF. This 2013 4Runner LIMITED / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF has extra options like the Toyota navigation system. The additional feature will keep you safe and will make this Toyota 4Runner even more dependable. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Blizzard Pearl Metallic Toyota 4Runner. There are options that you need, And there are options that you want. This Toyota 4Runner LIMITED / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF has them all. More information about the 2013 Toyota 4Runner: The Toyota 4Runner debuted in the U.S. more than 25 years ago. Now in its fifth generation, this midsized SUV uses the same platform as the FJ Cruiser and maintains its truck-like body-on-frame construction. A third row of seats is available and both the second and third rows fold completely flat without having to remove the headrests, providing a cavernous 90 cubic feet of cargo space. The optional sliding rear cargo deck can support up to 440 pounds. Interesting features of this model are durability and strength, smooth and comfortable ride, incredible off-road handling and capability, and Great combination of truck-like performance and car-like agility Sewell Value vehicles pass a 26-point safety inspection by a trained Sewell Technician. From turn signals to transmission, wipers to wheel bearings, each vehicle is thoroughly tested against safety standards. Prior to purchase, you will receive the results of the vehicle safety inspection along with a CARFAX vehicle history report. Sewell Value vehicles are no longer covered by a manufacturer warranty, but still have excellent quality and value. All Sewell Value vehicles are sold in as-is condition.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEZU5JR4D5051480

Stock: 5064949D

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020