Mike Brown Ford - Granbury / Texas

Contact Mike Brown Auto Group today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2013 Toyota 4Runner Limited. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Want more room? Want more style? This Toyota 4Runner Limited is the vehicle for you. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2013 4WD Toyota 4Runner Limited is king of the off-road. The 4Runner Limited has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 95,930mi put on this Toyota. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota 4Runner Limited. More information about the 2013 Toyota 4Runner: The Toyota 4Runner debuted in the U.S. more than 25 years ago. Now in its fifth generation, this midsized SUV uses the same platform as the FJ Cruiser and maintains its truck-like body-on-frame construction. A third row of seats is available and both the second and third rows fold completely flat without having to remove the headrests, providing a cavernous 90 cubic feet of cargo space. The optional sliding rear cargo deck can support up to 440 pounds. Interesting features of this model are durability and strength, smooth and comfortable ride, incredible off-road handling and capability, and Great combination of truck-like performance and car-like agility

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEBU5JR5D5131856

Stock: 5D5131856C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020