- Price Drop$15,911Great Deal
2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5149,055 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Red McCombs Toyota - San Antonio / Texas
This 4Runner SR5 has 18 in. Fuel wheels installed! Come see this capable 4Runner today at Red McCombs Toyota, 13526 IH-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78249.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR0D5061892
Stock: 31416A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- New Listing$22,990Great Deal
2013 Toyota 4Runner Limited95,942 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mike Brown Ford - Granbury / Texas
Contact Mike Brown Auto Group today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2013 Toyota 4Runner Limited. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Want more room? Want more style? This Toyota 4Runner Limited is the vehicle for you. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2013 4WD Toyota 4Runner Limited is king of the off-road. The 4Runner Limited has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 95,930mi put on this Toyota. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota 4Runner Limited. More information about the 2013 Toyota 4Runner: The Toyota 4Runner debuted in the U.S. more than 25 years ago. Now in its fifth generation, this midsized SUV uses the same platform as the FJ Cruiser and maintains its truck-like body-on-frame construction. A third row of seats is available and both the second and third rows fold completely flat without having to remove the headrests, providing a cavernous 90 cubic feet of cargo space. The optional sliding rear cargo deck can support up to 440 pounds. Interesting features of this model are durability and strength, smooth and comfortable ride, incredible off-road handling and capability, and Great combination of truck-like performance and car-like agility
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR5D5131856
Stock: 5D5131856C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $19,381Great Deal
2013 Toyota 4Runner SR591,308 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Robbins Toyota - Nash / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR2D5052532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$22,000Great Deal | $2,808 below market
2013 Toyota 4Runner SR590,580 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Billion Chevrolet Buick GMC - Clinton / Iowa
We have some of the nicest trades in-stock and this one is no exception. We have fully inspected and recondition it, so its ready for you to take home. To learn more, give us a call, email or stop in today. Disclaimer:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR7D5132880
Stock: CT4096A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- $14,995Great Deal | $2,102 below market
2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5175,349 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2013 Toyota 4runner Key Features**Backup Camera**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR7D5051702
Stock: JN03520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- $20,900Great Deal | $2,511 below market
2013 Toyota 4Runner Limited124,959 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Knox Drives - Knoxville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR2D5131605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$19,983Great Deal
2013 Toyota 4Runner Limited108,953 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of Sewell Cadillac of Houston - Preowned's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2013 Toyota 4Runner LIMITED / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF with 108,953mi. This Toyota includes: BLIZZARD PEARL METALLIC PWR SIDE RUNNING BOARDS Running Boards/Side Steps LIMITED EDITION PKG NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/BACKUP CAMERA Navigation System CD Player Back-Up Camera AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Premium Sound System MP3 Player SAND BEIGE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2013 Toyota 4Runner comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The CARFAX report for this 2013 Toyota 4Runner LIMITED / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Toyota 4Runner LIMITED / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota 4Runner LIMITED / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF. This 2013 4Runner LIMITED / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF has extra options like the Toyota navigation system. The additional feature will keep you safe and will make this Toyota 4Runner even more dependable. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Blizzard Pearl Metallic Toyota 4Runner. There are options that you need, And there are options that you want. This Toyota 4Runner LIMITED / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF has them all. More information about the 2013 Toyota 4Runner: The Toyota 4Runner debuted in the U.S. more than 25 years ago. Now in its fifth generation, this midsized SUV uses the same platform as the FJ Cruiser and maintains its truck-like body-on-frame construction. A third row of seats is available and both the second and third rows fold completely flat without having to remove the headrests, providing a cavernous 90 cubic feet of cargo space. The optional sliding rear cargo deck can support up to 440 pounds. Interesting features of this model are durability and strength, smooth and comfortable ride, incredible off-road handling and capability, and Great combination of truck-like performance and car-like agility Sewell Value vehicles pass a 26-point safety inspection by a trained Sewell Technician. From turn signals to transmission, wipers to wheel bearings, each vehicle is thoroughly tested against safety standards. Prior to purchase, you will receive the results of the vehicle safety inspection along with a CARFAX vehicle history report. Sewell Value vehicles are no longer covered by a manufacturer warranty, but still have excellent quality and value. All Sewell Value vehicles are sold in as-is condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR4D5051480
Stock: 5064949D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $17,995Great Deal | $2,042 below market
2013 Toyota 4Runner Limited161,962 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Doug Justus Auto Center - Louisville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JRXD5116110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,960Great Deal | $1,932 below market
2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5118,063 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
O'Brien Toyota - Indianapolis / Indiana
Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Bluetooth, Hitch, PREMIUM PKG READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PKG leather heated front bucket seats, 8-way pwr driver seat, driver pwr lumbar, 4-way pwr front passenger seat, 2nd row leather seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel w/steering wheel-mounted audio controls, leather-wrapped shift knob, courtesy lights, pwr tilt/slide moonroof w/sunshade, (1) front & (1) rear cargo area 120V/400W AC pwr outlets, display audio w/navigation & Entune, backup camera. Toyota SR5 with BLACK exterior and BLACK UPPER/SEAT GRAPHITE LOWER IP interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 270 HP at 5600 RPM*. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: If saving money is important to you, visit O'Brien Toyota, Indy's Preferred Toyota Dealer. O'Brien Toyota is part of the O'Brien Automotive Family, a 4th Generation family business serving Central Indiana since 1933 and Indy's ONLY 14-time President's Award-winner. Visit us today and let us show you how. "Our family works for you! Since 1933." Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR7D5146522
Stock: C7847A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- Price Drop$19,500Fair Deal | $3,835 below market
2013 Toyota 4Runner Limited136,863 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Warren - Warren / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR2D5137419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,487Good Deal
2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5124,546 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mike Brown Ford - Granbury / Texas
Contact Mike Brown Auto Group today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Toyota 4Runner SR5. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2013 Toyota 4Runner: The Toyota 4Runner debuted in the U.S. more than 25 years ago. Now in its fifth generation, this midsized SUV uses the same platform as the FJ Cruiser and maintains its truck-like body-on-frame construction. A third row of seats is available and both the second and third rows fold completely flat without having to remove the headrests, providing a cavernous 90 cubic feet of cargo space. The optional sliding rear cargo deck can support up to 440 pounds. This model sets itself apart with durability and strength, smooth and comfortable ride, incredible off-road handling and capability, and Great combination of truck-like performance and car-like agility
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR3D5050787
Stock: D5050787H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- $21,999Good Deal | $1,376 below market
2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5100,276 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Miller's Apple Valley Toyota - Martinsburg / West Virginia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This 2013 Magneticgray Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, REAR BACKUP CAMERA, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION, LOCAL TRADE, RECENT TRADE, NAVIGATION/GPS, FRESH OIL CHANGE, 120V/400W AC Power Outlets, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof w/Sunshade, Premium Package, Radio: Display Audio with Navigation and Entune, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Odometer is 1491 miles below market average!Located in Martinsburg, West Virginia, Apple Valley Toyota serves all the surrounding areas in our home state, including a lot of cities and communities out of state in places like Hagerstown and Frederick, Maryland as well as Winchester, Virginia. Customers come for our selection, and they keep coming back for our customer service and all the wonderful things that we offer including a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty that comes included on just about every vehicle we sell. Come to Apple Valley Toyota, and don't forget to take advantage of our free West Virginia and Virginia state inspections available to all Apple Valley Toyota customers for as long as they own their vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR9D5123968
Stock: 20T912A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $26,490Fair Deal | $600 below market
2013 Toyota 4Runner SR519,943 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
City World Toyota - Bronx / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR3D5124467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,800Fair Deal | $516 below market
2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5263,438 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Bozeman - Bozeman / Montana
CARFAX One-Owner. This Toyota 4Runner is well equipped and includes the following key features, Aftermarket Front Bumper/Grille Guard, 120V/400W AC Power Outlets, 17" x 7.0" 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof w/Sunshade, Premium Package, Radio: Display Audio with Navigation and Entune, Rear window defroster, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Blizzard Pearl Metallic 2013 Toyota 4Runner 4D Sport Utility 4WD 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 17/21 City/Highway MPGServicing the Bozeman, Butte, Billings, Great Falls, Missoula, Kalispell, Helena, and Great Southwest Montana areas for over 21 years. We offer transparency with the opportunity to build your deal online, buy from home, or visit one of our clean, state of the art Ressler facilities. We also offer remote test drives and vehicle delivery within the Gallatin Valley. As part of the Ressler group, we are "Community Born, Community Driven."
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR9D5120391
Stock: B208791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- $26,998Fair Deal | $481 below market
2013 Toyota 4Runner Limited52,481 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Herb Chambers Ford of Westborough - Westborough / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Toyota 4Runner includes: Total Value: $3,000. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Battery Replacement, Tires Inspected, 4 Tires Replaced, Brake Inspection, Front Brake Rotors Replaced, Rear Brakes Pads Replaced, Rear Brake Rotors Replaced, Engine Air Filter Replaced, 4 Wheel Alignment, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories, Replaced Right Inner Tie Rod, Replaced Antenna. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange, and a Complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. KEY FEATURES CARFAX 1-Owner! Non-Smoker! This 4Runner Limited includes: 4-Wheel Drive, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, 7-inch Touchscreen w/ Navigation, Bluetooth, USB, Back-Up Camera, Passive Entry w/ Push Button Start, 4.0L V6 Engine, 5-Speed Automatic Transmission, Trailer Hitch + Connector, Cruise Control, Power Running Boards, Skid Plates, Third Row Seats, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Premium Audio by JBL, 20-inch Aluminum Wheels, and MORE! .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR9D5129172
Stock: W1019B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $24,900Good Deal | $2,214 below market
2013 Toyota 4Runner SR566,168 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Watts Automotive - American Fork / Utah
This 2013 Toyota 4Runner 4dr SR5 features a 4.0L V6 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a BLACK Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 17 inch Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 801-763-0900 or sales@wattsautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR9D5128328
Stock: 18271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $19,995Fair Deal | $576 below market
2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5116,820 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* 4X4, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF, BACKUP SENSORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, MP3 COMPATIBLE, ALUMINUM WHEELS.This four wheel drive 2013 Toyota 4runner SR5 features an impressive 4 Engine with a Classic Silver Metallic Exterior with a Black Fabric Interior. With only 116,820 miles this 2013 Toyota 4runner is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2013 Toyota 4runner in Columbus,OH Includes: Satellite Radio, Homelink System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# D5135677A* Toyota Direct has this 2013 Toyota 4runner SR5 ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2013 Toyota 4runner SR5! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 21.0 Highway MPG and 17.0 City MPG! This Toyota 4runner comes Factory equipped with an impressive 4 engine, an 5-speed automatic w/manual shift transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Spare Tire (Full Size), Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Locks, Telescoping Wheel, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Compass, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Overhead Console, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Bench Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Fog Lights, Oversize Off-Road Tires, Trailer Hitch Receiver, Privacy Glass, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Rear Parking Aid, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Air Bags, Overhead airbag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee AirBag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 230 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 18 Toyota 4runner suvs like this Classic Silver Metallic 2013 Toyota 4runner SR5 that we have in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR3D5135677
Stock: D5135677A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $20,990Fair Deal
2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5104,229 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
This outstanding example of a 2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5 is offered by BMW of Arlington. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Toyota 4Runner is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. The quintessential Toyota -- This Toyota 4Runner SR5 speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. The Toyota 4Runner SR5 will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR0D5059592
Stock: D5059592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020