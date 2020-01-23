Used 2006 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

2,806 listings
4Runner Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Black
    2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    246,430 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,495

    $1,859 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Red
    2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    192,310 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    $1,682 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Dark Blue
    2006 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    122,815 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $959 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Dark Blue
    2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    103,290 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,996

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition in Gray
    2006 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition

    212,778 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $2,077 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Gray
    2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    134,163 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,950

    $1,502 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Dark Blue
    2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    155,453 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,875

    $1,012 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Gray
    2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    149,370 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,988

    $1,744 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    209,118 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,355

    $884 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    165,810 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Gray
    2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    215,361 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    $1,049 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in White
    2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    149,444 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    $363 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    116,898 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,990

    $406 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition in White
    2006 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition

    175,921 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,991

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Light Brown
    2006 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    147,988 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,874

    $346 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    231,476 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,598

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition in Silver
    2006 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition

    235,804 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,980

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    71,686 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,750

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota 4Runner

Overall Consumer Rating
4.9140 Reviews
The best I've owned
terry A,01/20/2016
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
I've been wanting a 4runner since I first noticed them in the 1990s but I did think they were gutless and too expensive. I finally bought a used 2006 AWD Limited in May 2008 with 94,000 miles. Now I know why they all have good reviews. It is a great vehicle to drive compared to my 2001 Jeep Cherokee. This drives like silk I use regular Michelin tires. It's rides really smooth. I live at 6500' above sea level. The V8 does well but does have to down shift periodically on freeway hills I have noticed small leaks around the sunroof that I need to see about. I changed the timing chain, waterpump, cleaned the fuel system, and flushed the transmission, all at the dealer. That's the only preventative things I have done. Nothing else is needed so far. I have around 159,000 miles so far and fully expect it go a long way. The engine runs amazingly smooth for it's age. UPDATE 1-2018 Still runs great but it needs CV joint boots but will replace the entire axle sooner or later. I plan on replacing the timing Belt AGAIN in March the mileage then should be around 199,000. All is well UPDATE: 7-2-2018 206,500 miles Stills runs great and smooth . The CV rubber boots are getting worst with cracks and oil leakage. CV joints can last a long time despite of the defective rubber boots. It has had for a long time a clicking of the valves or fuel injectors. But only seems to be a noise engine runs smooth. No timing belt yet, I last changed it at 122,000 so I think I will wait till 225,000. That should be next June of so. No fading paint. The inverter stopped working don't know why Update. It’s now 1/23/20 I replaced the timing belt , water pump , front axles at the same time last April (2019) The alternator quit at the same time so I replaced that. This was around 224,000 miles Still a great vehicle
