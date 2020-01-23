Used 2006 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me
2,806 listings
- 246,430 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495$1,859 Below Market
- 192,310 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$1,682 Below Market
- 122,815 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$959 Below Market
- 103,290 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,996
- 212,778 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$2,077 Below Market
- 134,163 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,950$1,502 Below Market
- 155,453 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,875$1,012 Below Market
- 149,370 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,988$1,744 Below Market
- 209,118 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,355$884 Below Market
- 165,810 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- 215,361 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999$1,049 Below Market
- 149,444 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999$363 Below Market
- 116,898 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,990$406 Below Market
- 175,921 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$8,991
- 147,988 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,874$346 Below Market
- 231,476 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,598
- 235,804 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,980
- 71,686 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,750
terry A,01/20/2016
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
I've been wanting a 4runner since I first noticed them in the 1990s but I did think they were gutless and too expensive. I finally bought a used 2006 AWD Limited in May 2008 with 94,000 miles. Now I know why they all have good reviews. It is a great vehicle to drive compared to my 2001 Jeep Cherokee. This drives like silk I use regular Michelin tires. It's rides really smooth. I live at 6500' above sea level. The V8 does well but does have to down shift periodically on freeway hills I have noticed small leaks around the sunroof that I need to see about. I changed the timing chain, waterpump, cleaned the fuel system, and flushed the transmission, all at the dealer. That's the only preventative things I have done. Nothing else is needed so far. I have around 159,000 miles so far and fully expect it go a long way. The engine runs amazingly smooth for it's age. UPDATE 1-2018 Still runs great but it needs CV joint boots but will replace the entire axle sooner or later. I plan on replacing the timing Belt AGAIN in March the mileage then should be around 199,000. All is well UPDATE: 7-2-2018 206,500 miles Stills runs great and smooth . The CV rubber boots are getting worst with cracks and oil leakage. CV joints can last a long time despite of the defective rubber boots. It has had for a long time a clicking of the valves or fuel injectors. But only seems to be a noise engine runs smooth. No timing belt yet, I last changed it at 122,000 so I think I will wait till 225,000. That should be next June of so. No fading paint. The inverter stopped working don't know why Update. It’s now 1/23/20 I replaced the timing belt , water pump , front axles at the same time last April (2019) The alternator quit at the same time so I replaced that. This was around 224,000 miles Still a great vehicle
