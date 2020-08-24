Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

2,806 listings
4Runner Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    12,812 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $31,182

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium

    84,132 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,500

    $3,800 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Black
    certified

    2016 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    56,351 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $30,520

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Red
    certified

    2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    38,027 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $31,682

    $2,520 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO in White
    used

    2016 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO

    49,710 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $30,980

    $8,919 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Gray
    used

    2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    32,674 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $29,999

    $2,518 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium in Gray
    certified

    2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium

    38,085 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,621

    $3,668 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    47,572 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,995

    $2,594 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium

    98,346 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,995

    $2,830 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium in White
    used

    2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium

    47,066 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,500

    $2,153 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    41,956 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,690

    $1,956 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota 4Runner Trail in Red
    certified

    2016 Toyota 4Runner Trail

    46,621 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,500

    $3,586 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota 4Runner Trail Premium in Silver
    certified

    2016 Toyota 4Runner Trail Premium

    35,710 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,406

    $4,159 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium

    109,588 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,500

    $2,437 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in White
    used

    2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    49,935 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,900

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Red
    certified

    2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    78,518 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $27,512

    $2,894 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Gray
    used

    2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    34,126 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $28,500

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium in White
    used

    2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium

    92,236 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,857

    $4,585 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota 4Runner

Overall Consumer Rating
4.598 Reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Honeymoon is over - and I still LOVE THIS 4RUNNER!
D Johnson,12/25/2015
Trail Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Simple review: Buy one if you want to off-road more than the average bear! Reason for purchase: 4x4 alone quite often and needed a reliable vehicle to get me into the middle of nowhere. As an amateur astronomer, I also needed room for dry/clean storage. Also needed an interior long enough for sleep (I don't tent). To me it's a truck with extra seating and storage. The 4x4, including crawl, locker, and terrain select have been used quite extensively by this driver. I've been in back country fresh snow (a few times now), mud, and desert. The factory Dunlop GrandTrek tires remain as the Achilles heel when playing in fresh deep snow or mud. So far (knock-on-wood) the 4Runner has taken everything I've thrown at it. Of course keep in mind being alone miles from nowhere I've had to keep a conservative approach to things! Engine: (in my opinion) - this is a truck with a large but factory choked V6. Toyota probably keeps it detuned for long lasting and reliable reasons! I'm certain this rig is easily capable of 325+ HP if tuned. Transmission: The 5 speed is dated (albeit reliable as it approaches the end of the development cycle). Even with these minor noted issues, there are no driving complaints. There are no issues merging with traffic or anything like that. I have not towed with it (probably never will), so I can't comment on the 5000 lb rating. Interior - seats are great, heated too. No issues with steering or controls in general. Surprisingly no rattles yet; however I anticipate them as the vehicle ages and is used for intended purposes. Touch screen could be a little bigger. Love the dual map mode - use if often. Audio system is a non-issue - works great. Be nice to have more USB ports. REAR WINDOW DROPS. Yeah, capital letters there - big deal, that rear window....a BIG factor in my purchase of this vehicle. Hauling lumber in an SUV - no prob here. See if you can name all the current SUV's that can drop the rear window? I could type forever and bore you with details for which you will not really 'get'. Let's just say if you want a capable vehicle that will 'mostly' keep up with a stock Wranglers the 4Runner may be your ticket. 6/26/17: Yes, I still own this rig. Still drive it daily. This 4Runner is taken off-road frequently. 4WD is locked in (high and low along with ATRAC, DIFF LOCK, Crawler mode, etc) often. While the truck has accrued a few deep brush scrapes, the mechanical and operational, along with safety systems, has remained flawless. I have no qualm with taking this 4Runner, fully loaded, on a weekend excursion of any kind. Snow is nothing but fun! Only modification is WeatherTech floor liners - - great for snow especially if panning in remote creeks. Buy one, now.
