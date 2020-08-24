Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me
- 12,812 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$31,182
- 84,132 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,500$3,800 Below Market
- certified
2016 Toyota 4Runner Limited56,351 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,520
- 38,027 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,682$2,520 Below Market
- 49,710 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$30,980$8,919 Below Market
- 32,674 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,999$2,518 Below Market
- certified
2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium38,085 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,621$3,668 Below Market
- 47,572 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,995$2,594 Below Market
- 98,346 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,995$2,830 Below Market
- 47,066 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,500$2,153 Below Market
- 41,956 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,690$1,956 Below Market
- certified
2016 Toyota 4Runner Trail46,621 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,500$3,586 Below Market
- certified
2016 Toyota 4Runner Trail Premium35,710 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,406$4,159 Below Market
- 109,588 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,500$2,437 Below Market
- 49,935 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,900
- 78,518 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$27,512$2,894 Below Market
- 34,126 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,500
- 92,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,857$4,585 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota 4Runner searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota 4Runner
Read recent reviews for the Toyota 4Runner
Write a reviewSee all 98 reviews
D Johnson,12/25/2015
Trail Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Simple review: Buy one if you want to off-road more than the average bear! Reason for purchase: 4x4 alone quite often and needed a reliable vehicle to get me into the middle of nowhere. As an amateur astronomer, I also needed room for dry/clean storage. Also needed an interior long enough for sleep (I don't tent). To me it's a truck with extra seating and storage. The 4x4, including crawl, locker, and terrain select have been used quite extensively by this driver. I've been in back country fresh snow (a few times now), mud, and desert. The factory Dunlop GrandTrek tires remain as the Achilles heel when playing in fresh deep snow or mud. So far (knock-on-wood) the 4Runner has taken everything I've thrown at it. Of course keep in mind being alone miles from nowhere I've had to keep a conservative approach to things! Engine: (in my opinion) - this is a truck with a large but factory choked V6. Toyota probably keeps it detuned for long lasting and reliable reasons! I'm certain this rig is easily capable of 325+ HP if tuned. Transmission: The 5 speed is dated (albeit reliable as it approaches the end of the development cycle). Even with these minor noted issues, there are no driving complaints. There are no issues merging with traffic or anything like that. I have not towed with it (probably never will), so I can't comment on the 5000 lb rating. Interior - seats are great, heated too. No issues with steering or controls in general. Surprisingly no rattles yet; however I anticipate them as the vehicle ages and is used for intended purposes. Touch screen could be a little bigger. Love the dual map mode - use if often. Audio system is a non-issue - works great. Be nice to have more USB ports. REAR WINDOW DROPS. Yeah, capital letters there - big deal, that rear window....a BIG factor in my purchase of this vehicle. Hauling lumber in an SUV - no prob here. See if you can name all the current SUV's that can drop the rear window? I could type forever and bore you with details for which you will not really 'get'. Let's just say if you want a capable vehicle that will 'mostly' keep up with a stock Wranglers the 4Runner may be your ticket. 6/26/17: Yes, I still own this rig. Still drive it daily. This 4Runner is taken off-road frequently. 4WD is locked in (high and low along with ATRAC, DIFF LOCK, Crawler mode, etc) often. While the truck has accrued a few deep brush scrapes, the mechanical and operational, along with safety systems, has remained flawless. I have no qualm with taking this 4Runner, fully loaded, on a weekend excursion of any kind. Snow is nothing but fun! Only modification is WeatherTech floor liners - - great for snow especially if panning in remote creeks. Buy one, now.
