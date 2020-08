Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

Vandergriff Toyota - Arlington / Texas

2016 Toyota 4Runner Limited Certified. Toyota Certified, Navigation/GPS, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Sunroof/Moonroof, Leather, 4Runner Limited NAVIGATION, 4D Sport Utility, 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Midnight Black Metallic, Redwood w/Leather Seat Trim, 20' x 7.5' Unique Dual 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Body Color Heated Mirrors, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Garage Door Opener, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Limited Package, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power Tilt Slide Moonroof w/Sunshade, Remote Engine Starter, Remote keyless entry, Right Left Individual Air Conditioner, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. EMPLOYEE PRICING FOR EVERYONE !! HURRY !! Come visit our REDESIGNED State-of-the-Art Dealership. Our showroom, amenities, and service drive are open extended hours for your convenience. Not to mention a HUGE selection of New Pre-Owned vehicles will make Vandergriff Toyota your premiere choice for Toyota dealerships in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Stop by and see why we're where 'DFW SHOPS FOR USED CARS!!' Customer Requested and Dealer Added Options are extra. As the leading Toyota dealer in Arlington, our name has become synonymous with honesty and integrity. We have grown into one of the largest Toyota dealers in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. We are proud to be integral members of the Dallas-Fort Worth community, where we serve the entire DFW Metroplex, including Carrollton, North Richland Hills, Irving, Mansfield, Frisco, Richardson, Plano, Grand Prairie, Grapevine and the entire North Texas area. Our outstanding staff of dedicated sales professionals is here to help you find the perfect new car for you and your family. Visit us today and see why our commitment to customer service, our large selection of new and used vehicles and our reliable service center have made Vandergriff Toyota one of Arlington's favorite Toyota dealerships! Customer Requested and Dealer Added Options are extra.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEZU5JRXG5129135

Stock: LM136525A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-07-2020