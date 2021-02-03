  1. Home
2022 Toyota 4Runner

Release Date

  • Fall 2021

What to expect

  • No significant changes for 2022
  • Serious off-road capability and all sorts of trail-ready trims
  • Poor fuel economy and a rough ride due to robust body-on-frame construction
  • Part of the fifth 4Runner generation introduced for 2010
Price Range
Starting around $37,000 (estimated)
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Toyota 4Runner Review
by the Edmunds Experts
02/03/2021

What is the Toyota 4Runner?

Big, boxy and built for off-roading, the Toyota 4Runner is one of the few rock-crawling SUVs left these days. Sure, there are plenty of family haulers with high ride heights and tall roofs, and some crossovers even spice things up with knobby tires or plastic body panels. But few things are as capable as a truly dedicated SUV.

The 4Runner is a body-on-frame SUV that takes tasks such as off-roading very seriously. It offers basic trim levels, but the most desirable variants in the 4Runner lineup offer all kinds of optional extras for getting as far off the beaten path as possible. Items including a locking rear differential and Toyota's sophisticated suspension system called KDSS help set the 4Runner apart from the soft-roading crowd.

For 2022, we don't expect big changes for the 4Runner. In the last few years, it's received significant tech and safety updates, with features including smartphone integration and adaptive cruise control now standard. The 4Runner hasn't been redesigned in over a decade, though, and many rivals are more comfortable, more fuel-efficient and easier to drive. There might be a full redesign on the horizon for 2023, but details haven't been released yet.

Edmunds says

The 4Runner's truck-based design brings benefits such as impressive towing capability and serious off-road chops. But it's missing the refinement of many of its crossover competitors, and we don't expect that to change for the 2022 model year. The Jeep Wrangler, one of its biggest competitors, was recently redesigned and became much more desirable, and the return of the Ford Bronco is on the horizon too.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Toyota 4Runner.

Trending topics in reviews

