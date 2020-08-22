Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me
- 145,242 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,500
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14R68K018444
Stock: T06543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,787 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,989$2,694 Below Market
Summit Toyota - Akron / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU14R18K012892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 153,713 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,991$2,552 Below Market
Prestige Auto Credit - Akron / Ohio
Navigation, Moonroof, Sport package, alloy wheels, and backed by a 6 month 6000 mile power train warranty for peace of mind! #WeArePrestige Our mission is to make your convenience our priority with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We want all trades! Motorcycles, Dirtbikes, Quads, ATV's, UTV's, Raptor, Razr's, cars, trucks, trailers, boats, etc. We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've had! Disclaimer Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. With 4WD, you can take this 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2008 Toyota 4Runner: The 4Runner packs serious truck-based towing and hauling ability from torquey V6 and V8 engines, along with some measure of tough off-road ability and a ride that's nearly on par with car-based crossover utes. With seating for up to seven, it has a very versatile interior as well. This model sets itself apart with seating for up to seven, Towing and hauling ability, and off-road ability. We want all trades! Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Chevy, Ford, Toyota, Cadillac, Mercedes, Yamaha, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Lamborghini, ferrari, porsche, quad, atv, utv, dirt bike, motorcycle, trx450, cr125, crf250, yzf250, tractor, trailers, camper, rv, razr, crf250, crf450, yfz450, ktm, ktm xc, raptor, trx90, trx 250, john deere, heavy equipment, skidster's etc. All can help towards your down payment!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU14R28K031676
Stock: C3153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 165,458 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$9,995$905 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2008 Toyota 4Runner SPORT--- 4 DOOR SPORT UTILITY --- CLEAN CAR FAX ---- VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT --- RUNNING BOARD --- KEYLESS ENTRY ---LUGGAGE RACK ---- 5 SPEED AUTOMATIC ---4.0L V6 --- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER --- ABS BRAKES --- ALLOY WHEELS ---TRACTION CONTROL ---HEATED DOOR MIRRORS ---POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS -- TOWING PACKAGE --- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE ---MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14RX8K015045
Stock: 24043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,000$1,520 Below Market
Performance Toyota - Sinking Spring / Pennsylvania
Our well mannered 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD shown in Natural White includes all the features you demand. Powered by a 4.0 Liter V6 that delivers 236hp while paired with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing road manners. This one of a kind Four Wheel Drive is sure to please delivering near 21mpg on the open road while showing off amazing lines and attractive wheels.Fun, Fast, and Transparent Buying Process!Before purchasing this vehicle, Performance Motors, Inc. is informing you that it is being sold 'AS-IS' without any kind of dealership guarantee or warranty period
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU14R48K001725
Stock: V205122A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 146,260 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,740
Gene Messer Ford of Lubbock - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2008 Toyota 4Runner. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Off-road or on the street, this Toyota 4Runner SR5 handles with ease. You can tell this 2008 Toyota 4Runner has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 146,003mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2008 Toyota 4Runner: The 4Runner packs serious truck-based towing and hauling ability from torquey V6 and V8 engines, along with some measure of tough off-road ability and a ride that's nearly on par with car-based crossover utes. With seating for up to seven, it has a very versatile interior as well. Interesting features of this model are seating for up to seven, Towing and hauling ability, and off-road ability. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14RX80098763
Stock: 80098763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 130,160 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$11,990$2,037 Below Market
Auto Express Way - Canton / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU14R98K002238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,623 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,900$725 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City - Merriam / Kansas
AFFORDABLEThis 4Runner is priced $700 below NADA Retail.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com explains "The 4Runner legend continues.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDERunning Boards, iPod/MP3 Input. MP3 Player, CD Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESSR5 EXTRA VALUE PKG 1 17" alloy wheels, P265/65R17 tires, leather-wrapped steering wheel w/cruise & audio controls, pwr moonroof, black roof rails & crossbars, tonneau cover, TOW HITCH. Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. Toyota SR5 with Driftwood Pearl exterior and Taupe interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 236 HP at 5200 RPM*. 3 month / 3k mile Hendrick Affordable Warranty, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it!WHY BUY FROM USRecipient of Lexus' most prestigious award for customer service, Elite of LexusPricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14R98K012265
Stock: P02980A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 147,259 milesGood Deal
$11,997$1,304 Below Market
Malloy Toyota - Winchester / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU14R08K022295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 177,033 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,995$270 Below Market
Toyota On Western - Chicago / Illinois
Delivers 20 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Toyota 4Runner boasts a Gas V6 4.0L/241 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning lights-inc: airbag system, seatbelt, low-fuel, door-ajar, battery, oil pressure, vehicle stability control, tire pressure monitor system, ABS, scheduled maintenance, limited-slip differential, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist cycle.*This Toyota 4Runner Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable gear pwr rack & pinion steering, Traction control (TRAC), Torsen limited slip center differential w/locking feature, Tire pressure monitor system, Skid plates-inc: engine, fuel tank & transfer case, Silver & black woodgrain-style interior trim, Side-impact door beams, Remote keyless entry w/rear window pwr-down operation, Remote fuel door & hood releases, Rear window defogger w/timer.* Stop By Today *Stop by Toyota On Western located at 6941 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60636 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU17R98K033453
Stock: 20878A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 121,297 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$12,495
Chevrolet of Dover - Dover / Delaware
This outstanding example of a 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 is offered by Hertrich Chevrolet of Dover. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. In addition to being well-cared for, this Toyota 4Runner has very low mileage making it a rare find. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2008 Toyota 4Runner: The 4Runner packs serious truck-based towing and hauling ability from torquey V6 and V8 engines, along with some measure of tough off-road ability and a ride that's nearly on par with car-based crossover utes. With seating for up to seven, it has a very versatile interior as well. This model sets itself apart with seating for up to seven, Towing and hauling ability, and off-road ability. Value used cars are vehicles that have been traded in at one of the Hertrich Family locations. These vehicles will pass Delaware Motor Vehicle inspection prior to delivery. Value used cars are wholesale priced to consumers. These vehicles appeal to consumers when price and payment are more important than mileage and appearance. These vehicles may have excessive mileage, modifications, and cosmetic imperfections that prevent the offering of performance Value Used Car guarantees or warranties. They are sold As-Is No warranties are implied or expressed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14R080101198
Stock: 20447A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 125,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,979$425 Below Market
Feel Good Motors Inc - Olyphant / Pennsylvania
Good running Toyota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU14R68K020017
Stock: 9392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,706 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Choice Auto Sales - Murrysville / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Certified Accident Free! 4 Wheel Drive! SR5 Package! WARRANTY INCLUDED! Don't miss out on this fantastic Toyota 4Runner SR5 4 wheel drive suv! With it's 4.0L V6 engine matched with a 5 speed automatic transmission with overdrive this Toyota 4Runner SR5 4x4 suv gets an EPA estimated 20+ MPG highway. Go anywhere in any type of weather with it's 4 wheel drive system! Well equipped with power windows power locks power mirrors keyless entry AM/FM/CD stereo alloy wheels running boards roof rack towing hitch and MORE! WARRANTY INCLUDED! Extended warranties available! See salesperson for your personal showing and test drive of this fantastic Toyota 4Runner SR5 4 wheel drive suv!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU14R68K023502
Stock: 110151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 242,366 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,295
Prestige Toyota of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
Limited trim. $3,400 below Kelley Blue Book! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Running Boards, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, LIMITED EXTRA VALUE PKG 1, NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/JBL AUDIO SYSTEM, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Running Boards, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Toyota Limited with NATURAL WHITE exterior and STONE interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 260 HP at 5400 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/JBL AUDIO SYSTEM JBL AM/FM stereo w/4-disc CD changer, (8) speakers, voice-activated DVD navigation system w/Bluetooth wireless technology, backup camera, LIMITED EXTRA VALUE PKG 1 pwr moonroof, rear spoiler, X-REAS shock absorber. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com's review says "The 4Runner legend continues.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: This 4Runner is priced $3,400 below Kelley Blue Book. WHY BUY FROM US: As the largest volume Toyota dealer in the New York region in 2013, Prestige Toyota has turned thousands of Toyota buyers into long-standing, loyal customers since 1997. We strive to provide superior customer service, and our professional staff is committed to fulfilling each customer's needs – not only at the point of purchase, but throughout their entire experience. Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBT17R98K006451
Stock: L5809265A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 133,088 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$12,999$779 Below Market
BMW of Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
This 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 comes complete with features such as CD player, Power outlet, Full power accessories, Cloth seats, Aluminum wheels, Cruise control, CD player, AM/FM stereo, and much more! This vehicle has a Clean Carfax. No hassles. No worries. Peace of mind. At BMW of Birmingham! You will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. In each vehicle you will find a folder containing a vehicle reconditioning report, pricing analysis, available warranty options, general vehicle options, and a CARFAX vehicle history. You will not find this level of transparency from any other dealer while purchasing your next vehicle! No detail is too small in our pursuit to offer you quality vehicles at the best prices and with exceptional customer service. Please chat, email, or call to schedule your VIP test drive and experience the difference for yourself at BMW of Birmingham! /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU14R38K017608
Stock: T8K017608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 135,843 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,786
Birmingham Luxury Motors - Birmingham / Alabama
Contact Birmingham Luxury Motors, Inc today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5. This Toyota includes: SR5 EXTRA VALUE PKG 1 Cargo Shade Steering Wheel Audio Controls Aluminum Wheels Luggage Rack Leather Steering Wheel Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Cruise Control CLOTH SEATS (STD) Cloth Seats EXHAUST TIP BY VALOR (PPO) DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS Daytime Running Lights CARPET FLOOR Floor Mats 50-STATE EMISSIONS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* The Toyota 4Runner is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Toyota 4Runner SR5, include superior traction and stability. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2008 Toyota 4Runner: The 4Runner packs serious truck-based towing and hauling ability from torquey V6 and V8 engines, along with some measure of tough off-road ability and a ride that's nearly on par with car-based crossover utes. With seating for up to seven, it has a very versatile interior as well. Strengths of this model include seating for up to seven, Towing and hauling ability, and off-road ability. ***FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% WAC** **GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT*FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAMS** *WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES ON ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES** VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.BIRMINGHAMLUXURYMOTORS.COM **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBT14R38K003291
Stock: S-003291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 225,012 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
Stokes Brown Toyota of Hilton Head - Bluffton / South Carolina
***Stokes Toyota Hilton Head*** Local Trade** Urban Runner Package** Power Sunroof** 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Blizzard Pearl, Factory Equipped With: Hood Scoop, Rear Privacy Glass, Fog Lamps, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Bumper Accent, Heated Power Mirrors, Smoked Chrome Grille and Headlamp Bezels, Graphite Painted Finish Tubular Roof Rack w/Black Cross Bars, Tube Steps, Auto A/C w/Rear Ventlation & Air Filtration, AM/FM CD w/6 Speakers & Miniplug, CruiseControl, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Auto Up/Down, Manual Tilt & Telescopic Leather SteeringWheel w/Audio Controls, Multi-Information Display, Cargo Area Back Up Mirrors, Center Consle w/AC Vents, Engine Immobilizer, Elect Rear Hatch Locking System, Black & Silver Interior TrimProfessionally Serviced and Detailed for your Peace of Mind. CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE AT 843.815.0240 OR VISIT US ON THE WEB AT WWW.STOKESTOYOTAHILTONHEAD.COM OR VISIT US AT 100 FORDING ISLAND ROAD, BLUFFTON SC 29910.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14R98K019121
Stock: 27698A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 212,535 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$9,999
Stokes Brown Toyota of Hilton Head - Bluffton / South Carolina
***Stokes Toyota Hilton Head*** Local Trade** Power Sunroof** Power Driver Seat** Clean Carfax** 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Galactic Gray Mica, Factory Equipped With: Auto AC w/Rear Ventlation & Air Filtration, AM/FM CD w/6 Speakers & Miniplug,Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Windows/Door Locks & Auto Up/Down, Rear Window, Cloth Interior w/Multi-Adjust Front Bucket Seats w/Power Adjustable Driver LumbarSupport,60/40 Split Rear Seats, Manual Tilt Steering Wheel,Multi-Information Display, Cargo Area Back Up Mirrors,Center Console w/AC VentsProfessionally Serviced and Detailed for your Peace of Mind. CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE AT 843.815.0240 OR VISIT US ON THE WEB AT WWW.STOKESTOYOTAHILTONHEAD.COM OR VISIT US AT 100 FORDING ISLAND ROAD, BLUFFTON SC 29910.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14R28K004766
Stock: 27710B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 2020 Audi TT RS