Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

Prestige Auto Credit - Akron / Ohio

Navigation, Moonroof, Sport package, alloy wheels, and backed by a 6 month 6000 mile power train warranty for peace of mind! #WeArePrestige Our mission is to make your convenience our priority with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We want all trades! Motorcycles, Dirtbikes, Quads, ATV's, UTV's, Raptor, Razr's, cars, trucks, trailers, boats, etc. We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've had! Disclaimer Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. With 4WD, you can take this 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2008 Toyota 4Runner: The 4Runner packs serious truck-based towing and hauling ability from torquey V6 and V8 engines, along with some measure of tough off-road ability and a ride that's nearly on par with car-based crossover utes. With seating for up to seven, it has a very versatile interior as well. This model sets itself apart with seating for up to seven, Towing and hauling ability, and off-road ability. We want all trades! Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Chevy, Ford, Toyota, Cadillac, Mercedes, Yamaha, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Lamborghini, ferrari, porsche, quad, atv, utv, dirt bike, motorcycle, trx450, cr125, crf250, yzf250, tractor, trailers, camper, rv, razr, crf250, crf450, yfz450, ktm, ktm xc, raptor, trx90, trx 250, john deere, heavy equipment, skidster's etc. All can help towards your down payment!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEBU14R28K031676

Stock: C3153

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020